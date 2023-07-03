Do you enjoy going grocery shopping? Going to a grocery store, navigating through the aisles, following the shopping list to pick up your groceries, and then standing in a potentially long queue takes time. Not to mention that you have to leave home. Contemporary Android tablets and iOS devices have solved many of these issues.

Much like utility and productivity apps on Android, grocery delivery apps aim to streamline your daily routine. There's a plethora of apps that deliver groceries, household supplies, and pet food. Most of them provide no-contact delivery, often within a few hours. They let you restock on fresh produce and schedule delivery without leaving the comfort of your abode. Many of them cover wide areas and offer same-day delivery with no minimum order quantities. In this list, we outline the best grocery delivery apps for you to try.

1 Amazon

Being the world's largest online retailer, Amazon provides a variety of services, including online grocery delivery. However, these services come with a caveat: You must be an Amazon Prime membership subscriber unless you use SNAP EBT as the payment method.

Amazon currently offers two grocery delivery services to its customers.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh is probably the best grocery delivery service for Amazon Prime members. If you're a Prime subscriber, you can enjoy it at no additional cost. That said, the service introduced hefty delivery fees in February 2023.

Amazon collaborates with local and national grocery chains and retailers, depending on your area, to deliver groceries to your household. Amazon Fresh currently operates in numerous cities worldwide: Berlin, London, Milan, Tokyo, and Madrid, as well as cities in the U.S.

Whole Foods Market

In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods for a hefty $13.7B. This makes it one of the few grocery delivery services that offers physical stores to shop at. More than 500 stores span several states across the U.S., including California, New York, and Washington D.C. In other words, if you want to shop around a tangible store or pick up your order, you can do that.

And conveniently, much like Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market stores also accept SNAP EBT payments. SNAP EBT users don't need a Prime subscription to shop in-store. That said, you may have to pay a small fee every time you grocery shop.

2 DoorDash - Food Delivery

DoorDash is one of the biggest and best-known grocery delivery services on the market. It handles deliveries across North America, including Canada and the U.S., and Australia. DoorDash covers everything you might need on a whim, from restaurants and groceries to medicine, snacks, and drinks from your local convenience stores.

The service offers free delivery, discounts, rewards points, and frequent offers with its DoorPass subscription. It costs $9.99 a month, but you can try your first month for free to see if it justifies the investment.

3 Getir: Groceries in Minutes

Getir is a Turkish grocery delivery app that offers services in numerous countries around the world. These countries include France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and, most recently, the United States.

The app features thousands of products, including veggies, pantry fillers, wellness and personal care products, and pet food. Getir prides itself on fast delivery, often ranging within ten minutes. It promises no substitutions to what you've ordered. Deliveries are also conducted throughout the day, no matter the hour, so you can adjust them to your schedule.

4 Gopuff - Alcohol & Food Delivery

Few grocery delivery apps would call themselves teleportation devices, yet Gopuff does. Gopuff delivers a variety of groceries and household items, often within an hour. You can shop for various beverages, including alcohol, items for your pantry, cleaning supplies, and grooming products.

Many of its partner retailers operate throughout the day, meaning you have access to groceries at any hour. With Gopuff Fam, you can enjoy free delivery at a relatively low monthly cost of $7.99. In addition, you get access to members-only features and rewards points.

5 Instacart: Food Delivery Today

Depending on your chosen service, grocery delivery can take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days. Instacart prides itself on offering delivery in as little as one hour. This app works with well-known national and local retailers to deliver groceries across the U.S.

Available retailers vary based on your location, but the quick delivery times are well worth it. Also, if you prefer to skip the delivery cost, you can arrange delivery to a local store. The first delivery is on the house, so it doesn't hurt to give it a go.

Instacart lets you shop with Costco across the U.S. You don't have to be a member to take advantage of this. However, ordering for non-members results in additional delivery fees.

6 Shipt: Same-day Delivery

Shipt collaborates with national and local retail partners across America to deliver groceries, beverages, and household necessities in as little as a day. Currently, Shipt operates only within the U.S. Still, it covers a wide range of more than 5,000 cities, including Birmingham, San Francisco, Austin, and more.

Furthermore, the app lets you customize your grocery shopping with dietary preferences. Just enable filters that prioritize specific food types to see products from those categories.

7 Uber Eats: Food Delivery

Uber Eats stands out with one of the more robust delivery coverages of all grocery delivery apps. In 2020, it expanded its area by purchasing Postmates, a U.S.-based delivery service, for $2.65B. But unlike many of its competitors, Uber Eats offers delivery outside the U.S. It delivers in dozens of countries around the world, including Australia and Japan.

On top of groceries, Uber Eats offers meal delivery service from your local restaurants and also delivers medicine and household goods. For $9.99 per month, Uber Eats offers the Uber One subscription, which waives delivery fees. It also grants you access to special discounts, rewards, and other perks as part of your membership.

8 Walmart

It should come as no surprise that one of the biggest supermarkets in the U.S. offers convenient grocery delivery. From groceries to household tech, Walmart grocery shopping offers quick delivery within a few hours. In most cases, it doesn't take more than a day, which makes it easy to schedule your daily, weekly, and monthly grocery shopping. Delivery fees vary by state, but with Walmart+, you'll save on delivery fees.

How do you feel about someone entering your home? If you're fine with a store associate delivering your groceries, you might consider taking advantage of the Walmart InHome delivery. It costs $19.95 per month with no additional delivery fees. You order groceries online, and a Walmart associate delivers them. They use a single-use code to enter the premises and stow away your purchase in a designated spot.

Skip the queue with grocery delivery apps

Most grocery delivery apps require a monthly subscription or add delivery fees. But depending on how often you shop, the fee easily justifies itself with convenience. No more traveling to and from the store, standing in long queues, or forgetting that special something. More services offer online grocery delivery, such as FreshDirect, Hungryroot, and Target, to name a few.