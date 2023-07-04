Whether your kids are the light of your life or the rambunctious monsters you tolerate because of shared DNA, you're legally obligated to keep track of them. The best GPS trackers take some of that responsibility off your plate by letting you know where your children are at all times (and some even give you a sense of what exactly they're doing). That's just the tip of the iceberg, though — a great GPS tracker, like the best smartwatches, will also provide a bevy of other features like games and apps to distract your kid on long car rides, plus many of the same features that come packed into modern smartphones.

You may have noticed that Apple's AirTags aren't on our list despite their popularity and the ability to track them on Android devices. It's not just anti-Cupertino bias, as Apple itself cautions against using AirTags to track people. So instead, I've selected devices specifically intended to work as GPS trackers for people, including many designed specifically for children. However, even these were not created exclusively with young ones in mind and will work great for people of all ages. So regardless of your specific use case, you should find a tracker that suits you and your progeny.

The best GPS trackers for your little angels (or devils)

Source: Jiobit Jiobit Smart Tag Best overall The best all-around tracker for kids Jiobit earns our top spot for being incredibly easy to use, lightweight, and durable. It's perfect for kids because it's easy to forget they're wearing or carrying it in the best way possible. Just tuck it into their backpack or clip it to their belt, and they'll hardly notice it's there. But it's still packed with functionality, including stuff like smart alerts that trigger based on location settings you can program in yourself. Pros Small and lightweight

Durable with long-lasting battery

Packed with useful features Cons Requires a subscription $130 at Amazon

Jiobit's Smart Tag tops our list because it's the perfect GPS tracker for kids, in that it's extremely "set it and forget it" friendly. It's so little and lightweight that you can snap it onto their belt or throw it in their backpack, and in minutes they'll have completely forgotten that Big Brother is always watching. And if forgetting it's there leads to some rough use, the Jiobit is built tough to withstand the worst abuse your offspring can throw at it.

Though the Smart Tag looks simple on the surface, it's still packed with many helpful features. For example, Smart Alerts let you set custom triggers if your kid strays outside a certain area or past designated boundaries, and a location timeline feature lets you see exactly where the little one has been and when. Its battery will also last up to ten days without charging, so you won't need to constantly fret about plugging it in when your kid gets home. Do be aware, however, that Jiobit requires either a monthly or yearly subscription to stay connected.

Source: Tracki Tracki GPS Tracker Best value The perfect no-frills tracker If all you're looking for is a cheap way to keep track of your kid across any distance, the Tracki GPS Tracker is right up your alley. While it has virtually no additional features outside of tracking, it's cheap, tiny, and will survive some rough use without falling to pieces. Pros Inexpensive

Unlimited range

Tiny and light Cons Zero extra features $16 at Amazon

While a lot of the trackers on this list come with a bevy of dazzling features, if you're looking for a no-frills tracker without all the cruft, Tracki's got you covered. This is a GPS tracker and absolutely nothing else, which comes with its own set of advantages. For one, because it's purely a tracker, it can be incredibly small, so you can attach it to practically anything without adding a bunch of weight or bulk.

That single-mindedness means Tracki can focus on what it does to the exclusion of any distractions. In practice, this means a tracker that's easy to find with the app and one that can keep track of your kids (or car, pet, or anything else you slap it on) literally anywhere in the world. It also means that there's not a lot of power draw, so the battery can last up to five days with real-time tracking enabled or while in the 1-3 updates or day mode, up to a staggering 75 days.

Source: Garmin Garmin Bounce Premium pick A fully featured smartwatch for kids If you're looking for a GPS tracker with many features wrapped around it, look no further than the Garmin Bounce. Positioned as a way to hold off on buying your kid a punishingly expensive smartphone, the Bounce duplicates a lot of a phone's features (like voice and text messaging, LTE connectivity, and games) at a fraction of the price. However, it's still one of the pricier options on this list. Pros Voice and text messaging

LTE connectivity

Built-in games Cons Pricey $150 at Garmin

Garmin's pretty clear about how they're positioning the Bounce, kicking off the promo video for the smartwatch with the "Don't buy them a smartphone" tag. As a smartphone replacement, the Bounce is pretty fully-featured, with text and voice messaging, games, activity tracking, kid-friendly weather updates, and a bright color display. But unlike a smartphone, it's not cripplingly expensive and won't require a second mortgage to keep track of and entertain your child.

That said, the Bounce is pricier than most options on our list, so it's probably not the best choice if you're looking exclusively for a GPS tracker. But if you like the idea of your kid having a smartwatch or are looking for a smartphone analog for a fraction of the price, the Bounce does the job with panache.

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Versa 3 Best for teens A great smartwatch, especially for older kids The Fitbit Versa 3 is the most fully featured tracker on our list, and while it's not explicitly designed for kids, its durability, big, bright screen, and colorful design mean kids will love it as much as adults. With Alexa and Spotify support, activity tracking, and tons of other features, it'll keep your kids distracted and entertained while giving you peace of mind. Best of all, because it's no longer the latest generation Versa, it's available for much less than at launch. Pros Tons of features

Big, bright display

Alexa and Spotify support Cons Not specifically for kids $152 at Amazon

If you're shopping for a tracker for older kids, the Versa 3 from Fitbit is an excellent choice. Because it's no longer the newest model, you won't pay an arm and a leg for it, but it's still jammed with features that older kids will appreciate, like Spotify and Alexa support, fitness tracking, and a quick-charging battery. Even younger kids will enjoy the colorful design and large, vivid display. So if you want to spoil the little ones with a proper smartwatch, the Versa suits that use case as well.

For older kids looking to delve deeper into what the Versa has to offer, there's a lot here. The Versa incorporates Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes tech, which means it'll track any activity that gets your heart pumping toward a daily goal (Fitbit recommends 150 minutes of moderate activity of 75 minutes of vigorous activity a week). If you want to spring for Fitbit Premium, you'll also get access to stuff like meditation sessions and guided yoga to help ensure your kid's mental health alongside their physical well-being.

Source: Angelsense Angelsense GPS Tracker Best for special needs Specially designed with safety in mind $59 $99 Save $40 If you're buying for an individual with special needs, the Angelsense GPS Tracker is a great choice. Features like an assistive speakerphone, an SOS call button, emergency search tools — and an intelligent alert system that learns the wearer's routine and can ping you if they deviate from it all — combine to ensure the wearer can get help anytime they require it. Pros Two-way calling

Powerful alerts system

SOS call button Cons Requires a subscription $59 at Amazon

A good all-around choice, the Angelsense GPS Tracker especially shines in that it's intentionally designed for individuals with special needs. The majority of the headlining features are built to ensure the wearer's safety and that they always have access to help if needed. There's two-way calling, an SOS call button, and emergency search tools for precise, up-to-the-minute tracking.

Of particular note is the intelligent alert system. This feature will learn the wearer's routine and send an alert any time they deviate from it. It can also alert you anytime the wearer enters an unknown space or any location you've preset and labeled, and the auto-answer speakerphone ensures that you can get in touch whenever you have questions or concerns.

Source: Invoxia Invoxia GPS Tracker Best for young drivers The best way to keep track of your kids on the road The Invoxia GPS Tracker is designed to keep track of your vehicle and loved ones, and it's a great fit for young drivers, particularly the absent-minded types who might forget to lock their doors. It's got a bunch of anti-theft features, like tilt and motion sensors, a proximity radar — and geofencing to set safe zones. It's also small enough to tuck easily in a pocket or backpack when your kids are outside their vehicle. Pros Granular tracking

Motion and tilt sensors

Proximity radar Cons Only available in the continental US and Hawaii $129 at Amazon

Handing your keys to a young driver for the first time can be a terrifying experience, but Invoxia's GPS Tracker can help tamp down some of that blazing anxiety. It allows you to keep track of your kid (or your car, depending on your priorities) with super granular GPS tracking, updated as frequently as every 30 seconds. It's also got a bunch of anti-theft features to alert you if someone's tampering with your ride without your permission, such as motion and tilt sensors and a proximity radar.

The Invoxia GPS Tracker does require a subscription, but it's relatively affordable at just over $3 a month. That's significantly less than many GPS trackers, but still something to keep in mind. Lastly, the tracker operates on 4G LTE and has a built-in SIM card.

Source: Xplora Xplora X5 Play Best smartwatch A great choice for first-timers Built as an onramp for kids first discovering the digital world and learning to use smart devices for the first time, the Xplora X5 Play also doesn't lack important features. Besides the GPS tracking, the X5 also allows kids to make and receive calls, send texts (including emojis), and even snap quick pictures with a 2MP camera. Pros Make and receive calls

Send texts and voice messages

2MP camera Cons Requires a minimum 12-month subscription $150 at Amazon

For young kids first encountering the digital world and smart devices, all that data and all those complicated controls can be overwhelming. Xplora says they designed the X5 Play with these kids in mind, a smartwatch meant to gently onboard kids into the information era with as little overload and trauma as possible. Though it's easy to use and features a big friendly touchscreen, it's not dumbed down in terms of other features, with calling and texting functionality and a built-in 2MP camera.

The Xplora comes with a SIM card which, you guessed it, means it requires a monthly subscription. While it's reasonably priced, bear in mind that it requires a 12-month contract out of the gate to activate. If that's not offputting, the X5 is a good way to ease your kids into the world of modern gadgets without shattering their tiny, unformed brains.

Source: TickTalk TickTalk 4 Best features The most sophisticated smartwatch for kids While it's premium priced, the TickTalk 4 is hands down the most sophisticated smartwatch designed for kids that you can buy. It features a lot of the features you'd look for in a smartphone, like video and voice calls and dual 5MP cameras, but with water resistance and a rubber outer shell to protect it during horseplay and other miscellaneous shenanigans. Pros Video calling

Dual 5MP cameras

Voice calling Cons Expensive $200 at Amazon

While it's one of the more expensive models on this list, the Xplora X5 Play justifies its price tag with some genuinely surprising features for a kid's smartwatch. There's stuff here you'd expect to have to buy a smartphone to get, like GPS tracking up to ten feet, dual cameras (at a respectable 5MP each), video and voice calling, a 62-hour average battery life, and robust activity tracking. Its design is a bit chunky, as you'd expect with all that tech, but it's protected by a rubber shell and is IP67 water-resistant.

You get a lot for the money, but be aware that you'll also need to shell out for a monthly plan on AT&T or T-Mobile's network (in the US). If you're ok with spending the money, the Xplora X5 Play is undeniably the most sophisticated smartwatch for kids — with a kid's GPS tracker.

Keep a virtual eye on your kids like an information-age Sauron

Like all good products for children, the best GPS trackers don't patronize or talk down to them. Regardless of price point or the intended use case, a tracker should never make a kid feel like they're being stuck with some inferior product just because of their age. This list reflects that philosophy, from the top pick — the Jiobit Smart Tag — with its nearly unbreakable shell, great features, and understated design to the top value Tracki GPS Tracker with its no-frills, just tracking design.

The Garmin Bounce, our premium choice, goes even further. It respects younger users with its elegant, approachable design and includes a pack of features kids want, from 4G LTE support to built-in games. Regardless of how old your child is or the specific features you prioritize, this list should have an option for you.