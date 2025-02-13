Did you sign up for Netflix, Hulu, or another subscription-based VOD platform? While these services are typically worth the dues you pay, we found the best Google TV apps for streaming movies and shows for free, whether you own a Google TV smart TV or a streaming device. These streaming apps are packed with movie and TV show content that’ll keep you entertained year-round. You can use these services alongside the paid apps you’re signed up for or as a means of ridding yourself of Netflix bills.

7 Plex

Source: Google

Plex is a lot of things, and one of the main draws of this incredible content hub is the array of free movies and shows. With access to over 50,000 films and 600 TV channels, there’s not a genre that Plex doesn’t cover. Because you’re working with an intuitive, ad-free interface, there’s plenty of opportunity to unearth something new.

Another thing we love about Plex is the ability to add your go-to movie and TV show apps (services like Netflix and Disney+) to the hub. After it’s loaded, you can see if a movie or show you want to watch is on said platform. Even if you never tell Plex you have other VOD subscriptions, there’s enough free media to keep you busy.

With some know-how, you can set up a Plex Media Server to upload and host the movies, shows, or music you downloaded. When your Plex server is active, you can access your media from anywhere in the world as long as the Plex app is installed on the device you’re using (and you’re signed in to your server).

While hosting a Plex Media Server is free, you will pay a one-time fee of $5 when registering a new Android or iOS device with your Plex account.

6 Pluto TV

Source: Google

Pluto TV has been around for a minute, and the platform has yet to part ways with free VOD linear programming. For zero dollars, Pluto TV gives you access to a massive media library, including thousands of free movies and TV shows and over 250 live TV stations. You’ll find titles from BET, Comedy Central, Paramount, Showtime, and more.

Pluto’s content programmers keep the curations fresh, so you can expect something new from one month to the next. The Pluto TV user interface is simple to navigate. It has filters to search for new titles or a treasured classic, including categories like action films, sci-fi, and family-friendly folks. You can activate the built-in Kid Mode when the kids want to browse Pluto TV (doing so removes all non-family-friendly media).

You’ll deal with the occasional ad, though Pluto is kind enough to space these drops in a manner that doesn’t make the commercials feel intrusive.

5 Tubi

Source: Google

It’s hard to say no to an enormous and free library of movies and TV shows, and it’s harder to say no when it’s from Tubi. Another app that is jam-packed with movie and TV show content, Tubi’s ad-supported trove features new and old titles and is frequently updated. It has over 50,000 selections, and newer movies include Blue Beetle, Dune, and Vivarium, and newer TV shows like The First 48 and How It’s Made.

Tubi’s interface is easy to use and provides numerous content filters and a search option. There’s a tab for Live TV content that you can divvy up by genre, topic, what’s been recently added, and other categories.

While Tubi movies and shows are capped at 720p resolution, don’t let the dip in pixel count affect your download decision. After all, 720p is still considered HD.

4 Crackle

Source: Google

Ad-supported, intuitive, and loaded with lots of noteworthy films and shows, Crackle may not get as much attention as services like Pluto TV and Tubi, but it’s worth a download. Home to close to 700 movies, cinematic content is where Crackle shines. Featuring genres like Action, Drama, Comedy, and Fantasy, some of Crackle’s current film titles include The Double, Kiss of the Damned, and Tilt.

Crackle doesn’t include as many TV shows as other streaming platforms (or as many movies), but the platform receives enough updates to keep the selection fresh. Crackle is better for catching lesser-known movies and shows. If you want to watch Hollywood’s latest and greatest, you may have better luck with Tubi.

You don’t need to create a Crackle account, though doing so is free and allows you to add titles to a watchlist.

3 Fandango at Home

Source: Google

Formerly Vudu, Fandango at Home includes over 10,000 movies and TV shows, and much of what’s available to watch is pretty great. Some films featured on the platform include End of the Rope, Season of the Witch, and Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie. For TV shows, we came across titles like The Beverly Hillbillies, Alf, and Ghost Hunters International. Fandango also includes several new movies and shows that can be purchased or rented.

You can watch certain movies and shows in full 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos codecs available for specific titles. Fandango’s user interface is quick to pick up on, and the platform provides numerous filters for honing in on the media you want to watch the most. Other than the occasional ad to interrupt your flick or episode, we can’t think of anything we dislike about Fandango at Home.

2 Xumo Play

Source: Roku

Xumo Play is the Google TV app for those looking to indulge in lesser-known movies and shows. With a user interface designed around the kind of on-demand guide most of us are used to from cable, Xumo gives you access to over 300 channels across a vast pool of genres. You can filter results using categories like History & Learning, Kids, and Pop Culture.

Xumo Play is an ad-supported free streamer that doesn’t require a credit card or account. While we’ve heard reports that some commercial breaks can be excessive, it may be worth downloading for your Google TV smart TV or streaming device. Xumo also has a sizable selection of original movies and shows.

1 Google TV Freeplay

Source: Google

Last but not least is Google TV Freeplay, a free movie and TV show portal built into the Google TV interface (no separate app download required). At one time, Google referred to this service as FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) but has since parted ways with the moniker.

To get started, all you do is select Live on the home page of your Google TV. Then, you can browse Freeplay’s more than 150 live TV channels using filters like sports, movies, and kids to break up content. Google is diligent about adding and replacing titles, so you’ll always find something new to enjoy.

We also like that Google TV adds live stations from compatible AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) apps you downloaded (for example, Pluto TV, Plex, or Tubi) to the Google TV Freeplay guide.

Never-ending movies and shows with Google TV

It pays to know the thriftier ways to make the most of your Google TV hardware. Apps like Pluto TV, Crackle, and Tubi give you days and weeks of entertainment, and many of these platforms don’t require an account. As long as you’re okay with ads now and then, our list of the best Google TV apps for watching movies and shows for free will make you feel good about severing ties with your cable provider.

If you want to use a VPN to access more movies and shows on Google TV, check out our list of the best VPNs for Google TV in 2025.