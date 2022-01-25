Streaming services are everywhere these days, and entertainment platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ continue to make cord-cutting a viable alternative to traditional paid-cable subscriptions. And if you’ve been thinking about investing in a streaming device for one of the many TVs in your home, one of our favorite names in the business is Google/Android.

As far as the split moniker goes, over the last few years, Google TV has become the dominant streaming OS that you’ll find on devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and certain Sony, TCL, and Hisense TVs. Back in the day, Android TV was the original OS that Google TV was simply built upon. You’ll still be able to find this older OS on devices like the Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.

It’s actually getting harder to find any dedicated streaming devices with Google TV or Android TV built-in. Other than Nvidia and Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV devices, one of the only other ways to access the Google/Android TV is to buy a smart TV that uses the Google TV or Android TV OS. To that point, we’ve put together this list of all our favorite Google TV/Android TV streaming devices and smart TVs.

The best Google and Android TV boxes in 2024

Nvidia Shield TV (2019) Best overall Totally tubular The standard Nvidia Shield TV gets you many of the benefits that the Shield TV Pro is known for — a beefy Tegra X1+ processor, the companion app, and an impressive AI upscaling, to name a few. It has a cylindrical design unlike any other dongle and uses the same remote control as the Pro, which is miles better than the one bundled with older Shields. Pros Great video quality with lots of supported standards

Quick performance

Excellent upscaling for sub-4K content Cons Expensive $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Nvidia's tubular Shield TV has been available since 2019, so it's not the newest "box" on this list — but we still think it's the best Android TV device for most people today. Thanks to its custom Tegra X1+ chipset (and despite its two gigs of RAM), it's super snappy. It also plays nice with more audio and video standards than you can shake a stick at, including Dolby Vision and Atmos, and has some of the most natural upscaling you'll see in any streaming device.

Nvidia also traditionally offered legendary software support for its Shield TV devices, too. It's expensive at $150, though, and it's got HDMI 2.0b — which doesn't mean much now but could present an issue when content that takes full advantage of HDMI 2.1 is more prevalent (whenever that is). If those things don't bother you, the Shield TV is an excellent pick.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Best value Reliable 4K for $50 The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is one of the best ways to experience the Google TV OS at a cost that most of us can wrap our heads around. Pros Super affordable

Great remote control

Relatively snappy performance Cons Limited storage space

Only one USB port $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy $50 at Google Store

The Chromecast with Google TV is a great option if you're put off by the Shield TV's high price. At 50 bucks, it also offers broad AV standard support, and unlike the Shield, it has HDMI 2.1. It's only got eight gigs of storage, though, which will be a problem if you want to use lots of apps. It's also only got one USB port, which is used for power — so if you want to connect accessories like SD cards or hard drives, you'll need both a compatible USB hub and a 45-watt (or higher) Power Delivery charger.

Still, it's generally simple to use and doesn't cost much, and being a first-party Google product, it should enjoy long software support. It's a great starter Android TV device.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019) Premium pick For Android TV enthusiasts For those who want to do more than just stream movies on an Android TV box, Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the best (and maybe only) choice. No Roku streamer can even come close to the Shield TV Pro’s capabilities and versatility. For one, the Shield TV Pro gets 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, both of which are more spacious than most other streaming hardware. If you attach an external hard drive to it, you can even turn it into a great Plex server. Pros Same great 4K video

Extra RAM means it's even quicker

Can be used as a Plex server Cons Very expensive for a set-top box $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Shield TV Pro is the fancier version of the base-model "tube." It has all the same features, plus extra RAM and storage, USB ports, and Plex integration — the Shield itself can act as a server that you can stream content from to other devices.

At $200, it's very obviously not for most people; this is an enthusiast option through and through. If you were thinking about the regular Shield TV, though, the added perks might be worth it for you.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) 1080p pick A great option for sub-4K screens The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a 1080p version of the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV. The experience between the two is nearly identical, with the exception that this model is capped at 1080p and doesn't support Dolby Vision. Pros Cheap

Up-to-date software

Generally quick enough Cons Limited to 1080p

No Dolby Vision HDR $30 at Amazon $30 at Google Store

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has everything we like about 2020's Chromecast with Google TV, minus the 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. Instead, it tops out at 1080p and offers HDR10 and HDR10+. If you're looking for a streaming dongle to use on a sub-4K display, this is a great pick, but consider springing for the previous generation if you think you might upgrade your TV in the near future. Your next television will almost certainly be 4K.

Hisense 65-inch A6K Series with Google TV Entry level 4K set An affordable TV with Google built-in $330 $470 Save $140 While it doesn’t have the local dimming or advanced image processing of its higher-end U6K sibling, the Hisense A6K is still a great TV for anyone looking for solid picture quality and a highly interactive smart TV platform. Pros Good brightness, colors, and contrast

Includes VRR support

A great value at any size Cons Only 60Hz refresh rate

Picture quality is better on higher-end Hisense models $330 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

The Hisense A6K is the kind of budget-friendly TV we wish had been around years ago. Sure, it doesn’t have local dimming or a native refresh rate above 60Hz, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be considered. In fact, if you’re on the lookout for a cost-friendly Google TV that can deliver a pretty stunning picture for the price, the A6K should be high up on your list of options. This is also a fantastic TV for gamers, seeing as the built-in VRR support allows for near-lag-free gameplay.

Sometimes what matters most is a good combination of value and performance, which is why TVs like the Hisense A6K are in such high demand. You can usually find this model on sale for a hundred dollars or more off its retail cost, too.

Sony 65-inch XR A95L with Google TV Super premium There’s no beating a QD-OLED $3300 $3500 Save $200 The Sony XR A95L is the kind of flagship TV that will flabbergast you with its supreme picture quality and bevy of onboard features. It’s also one of the best ways to experience Google TV from the comfort of your living room couch. Pros Astonishing brightness and colors

Great off-angle viewing

Perfect for PS5 gaming Cons Expensive $3300 at Sony $3300 at Amazon

Sony is always on the cutting edge of technological innovation, especially when it comes to TVs. For years now, the brand has been responsible for some of the best high-performance models on the market, and the amazing XR A95L QD-OLED is further proof that Sony will never rest. Having a TV that can deliver the best of both QLED and OLED picture tech is just the start because Sony’s patented Cognitive Processor XR takes care of the A95L’s picture processing. The end result: Powerful peak brightness and arresting colors, coupled with clean, distortion-free imagery at any resolution. It doesn’t get much better than this, friends.

Sony has been using the Google TV OS for several years, and the latest version of the system is lightning-fast and easy to use. The A95L is also a fantastic TV for gamers (especially PS5 owners), and thanks to features like VRR and ALLM, you won’t really have to worry about lag affecting your next online multiplayer match.

What’s the best Google TV/Android TV box for you?

Most streaming devices are quick plug-and-play peripherals that come with everything you need to get them running right out of the box. The only other things you’ll want to have handy are your Wi-Fi info, and a wall outlet to power your new gadget. Both Google TV and Android TV’s selection of streaming devices are some of the best in the business, and we’re betting most of our readers will love the Nvidia Shield TV (2019).

Its Tegra X1+ processor is a powerhouse, delivering some of the fastest buffering times of any web-connected entertainment mecca. The Shield TV is also a beast at upscaling HD content, and while we wish it was outfitted with an HDMI 2.1 port, its 2.0b connection should be just fine for most folks.

Of course, if you don’t mind spending a little extra dough, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019) is a solid upgrade to the standard Shield TV. One of our favorite features of the Shield TV Pro is its ability to be used as a Plex Media Server. For those not in the know, Plex is a streaming service and storage platform that lets you upload, store, and share your own movies, shows, podcasts, music, photos, and more. The Shield TV Pro also includes 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

If saving money is the most essential box to check, you should definitely check out the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). Perfect for any TV size, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is lightning-fast, comes with an intuitive remote, and it will even let you interact with Google using voice commands.