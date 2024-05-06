The Google Play Store is the key to unlocking the potential of your device. It serves as a central hub for a massive collection of apps that will transform any Android device from a shiny slab to a computing powerhouse. User reviews are extremely helpful when it comes to choosing which apps to use, and Google Play Protect keeps you safe. You can even share your digital library with your family and get your money back when you're left underwhelmed. Here are the five best features of the Google Play Store.

1 Massive app selection

More than 2 million apps and counting

The Google Play Store has more apps than any of its competitors. There were 2.43 million apps on the Play Store as of the end of 2023, according to Statista. The Apple App Store has 1.81 million, and Amazon's app store only has 537,000 apps. Google's option absolutely obliterates the competition here. This massive collection means it doesn't matter what kind of app you seek; the Play Store will most likely have it.

Google does a decent job organizing all these apps into categories. It has 40 categories, from Android Auto to Finance to Video Players and Weather. Sure, we've rizzed on Google for the chaotic algorithm that sometimes makes the Play Store challenging to navigate, but at the end of the day, it stands as one of the greatest repositories of apps ever. Because of that, we love it.

2 Helpful user reviews

Play Store user reviews help you sort the garbage apps from the gems

Close

User reviews of all these apps are what help to navigate this digital jungle. You can check the reviews for clues about how well the app performs before you download it, especially when you sort by the latest comments. These valuable insights help keep the Play Store sane, with honest feedback from other users saving you headaches. Let the community be your guide, and you can make informed choices thanks to these reviews.

How to check user reviews:

On the Play Store, tap the app in which you're interested. Scroll down to see a summary of the top reviews.

OR

On the Play Store, tap the app in which you're interested. Tap the Reviews header just under the name of the app, where there's a number followed by a star. Choose See all the reviews from the dialogue box that pops up. Scan and read the reviews, or sort them further.

3 Google Play Protect

Nathan Drescher

Google Play Protect has been with us since 2012, and it works quietly in the background, helping to keep us safe from the innumerable bad actors out there. Google also began to roll out deceptive app scanning as part of Play Protect back in February, looking for phishing scams that snuck past the regular App Store gatekeepers.

The Play Store's built-in defenses help us all browse with confidence, knowing our data and our devices are safeguarded. It is essential peace of mind and one of the best features of the Google Play Store.

4 Family Library

Sharing digital goodies with family is always better

The Family Library is a cool feature that lets you share purchased apps seamlessly with your connected family members. You can share any participating games, apps, movies, or TV shows with up to five family members. Only one person needs to buy the app or movie, and everyone else can use it.

This is particularly great for some key premium apps, such as password managers. Games are also important when kids are involved, as they allow parents to control spending. Family Library is another great feature we love about the Play Store, thanks to its easy sharing.

Only participating apps and services can be shared through Family Library. You must first set up your shared family through your Google account. To see if an app participates in the program, tap on the app in the Play Store, tap About this app, and then tap on More info. If it says "Eligible for Family Library" you're good to go.

5 App return policy

Bought an app and don't like it? Google will refund you with no questions asked

Nathan Drescher

Sometimes you purchase a lemon on the Play Store, even if it made it through Google's intense screening and you read all the reviews. Other times, your kid gets their hands on the Play Store and racks up a giant unauthorized bill. Thankfully, the Google Play Refund Policy comes into effect in such cases. You can request a full refund within 48 hours of purchasing the app directly from the Play Store. Follow these steps:

Open the Play Store and click on your profile picture in the top right. Tap Payments & Subscriptions. Next, select Budget & history. Find the order for which you want a refund and click View. Tap Report a problem. Choose a reason for the refund from the dropdown. Tap Submit.

You can only request a refund once for the same item. If you buy it a second time, that's on you.

It's not just an app store; it's a world of opportunity

The Google Play Store has several great features that are arguably better than the competition. Unmatched selection, filterable user reviews, good security, and a fair return policy are just a few. Family sharing is a feather in its cap, especially for those with a large family. The best feature of the Play Store is its lack of limitations. And while we've complained about some features of the store in the past, we'll give praise where it is due, and these five features are definitely praiseworthy.