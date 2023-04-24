The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch ever produced by Google, and it had half a decade of Pixel fans' expectations behind it. Its premium look may look helps it stand out as one of the best Android smartwatches , but curved glass edges on all sides also make it easier to crack or scratch when your wrist/watch brushes against doorways, chair edges, and every other surface imaginable, so cases are more valuable — or downright essential — than on something like the Galaxy Watch 5. Fortunately, since it's been out for many months now, there are plenty of Pixel Watch case options on the market, ranging from the rugged and durable, to the stylish and minimalist.

If you're bored of the Pixel Watch's color options, the Shenou Case offers a 6-pack of bumper cases for an affordable price. Color options include Black, Green, Dark Blue, Starlight, Pink, Rose Gold, Red, and others. It also comes with a tempered glass screen protector for additional protection.

The Tauri 2-pack hard case is a great way to get 2-for-1 protection. You get a pair of clear bumper cases by default, along with a 9H tempered glass screen protector for added protection. Both are fingerprint resistant and neither should interfere with touchscreen sensitivity.

If you're worried about serious damage to the Pixel Watch, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro can set your mind at ease. It's a combined watch strap and case that comes with a flexible and shock-absorbent layer and raised edges around the screen. Cutouts are accurate, and despite the added bulk, you won't have a problem docking it on the wireless charger.

Another offering from Caseology, the Vault for the Pixel Watch comes in sleek black and has a minimalist design while still offering plenty of rugged protection. There's no included strap, but you still get military-grade protection with the sandstone-textured body and raised ring around the screen. The case works great with screen protectors and won't interfere with charging.

SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro series cases are best known for their rugged build and incredible durability. The one for the Pixel Watch comes with all the features you expect, including a bumper for shock absorption, a scratch-resistant band, and raised bezel to protect the screen from damage. While it adds some bulk, you won't get better protection than this.

Caseology is one of the best case makers on the market, and the Caseology Nano Pop for the Pixel Watch is no exception. Available in colorful Blueberry Navy or Prune Charcoal, it includes a combination of a military-grade case and secure wristband giving you protection along with a splash of style. It'll also work with both wireless chargers and screen protectors.

The Ringke Slim is a super minimalist cover case for the Pixel Watch. It comes as a 2-pack with one solid color and one clear snap-on case, letting you keep the stylish smartwatch's design uncovered. Despite its slimness, the case provides solid protection Pixel Watch, works with the wireless charger, and it's guaranteed not to yellow.

The sleek and durable Spigen Liquid Air Armor offers a solid level of protection for the Pixel Watch without adding a ton of extra bulk or weight. Made from flexible TPU, there's a raised edge to keep your screen safe from scratches and dings. The case comes with accurate cutouts that let you access the rotating crown, sensors and doesn't interfere with charging.

Protect your Google Pixel Watch with these stylish and durable cases

The Google Pixel Watch has been out long enough there is no shortage of options for people who want style, durability, or a mix of both. Nearly every case on this list comes in at or under $20, has accurate cutouts that shouldn't interfere with the rotating dial, and is compatible with the wireless charger. All offer a good level of protection, though some options may be better than others for truly rugged use.

Our top pick that ticks all these boxes is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor with its slim and lightweight design, matte finish, and flexible TPU build for comfort and protection. For something that screams more rugged and sporty, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle covers your Pixel Watch in a shell of shock-absorbing armor, though it'll certainly add quite a bit of bulk and weight to y our wrist.

If you're looking for something a bit cheaper that won't obscure the original design and appearance of your Pixel Watch, the Ringke Slim is a good option since its clear body doesn't obscure the look while still offering great protection. It's good value for most people. By contrast, the Caseology Nano Pop is the best option for those who like a pop of color and style. With its integrated case and watchband, it comes in two friendly and eye-catching color options and works great for a more sporty style.

It's also worth considering overall protection for both the case and the screen. Bumper cases for the Pixel Watch usually have a raised lip to protect the smartwatch screen from drops onto a hard surface, but that won't do much against scratches from sand at the beach, so you may want to consider some separate screen protectors for the Pixel Watch. The Tauri and Shenou case both come with screen protectors included.