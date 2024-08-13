After months of leaks and rumors, the Pixel Watch 3 is finally here. Not only are we getting a smartwatch that looks sleek thanks to its familiar style, but there are also a number of small refinements here as well, along with a first for Google: two different sizes to choose from.

As far as changes go, the new model comes with a display that offers thinner bezels and brightness that can crank up to 2,000 nits. Not only that, but the Pixel Watch 3 can get really dim too, down to just 1 nit, for those times when you need the watch screen to be a little more subtle. Of course, the software is also getting improvements as well, with better tracking of your fitness and health metrics.

This definitely looks like a worthy successor to the Pixel Watch 2, and if you've been looking for a new wearable, the Pixel Watch 3 is going to be a great option. And now that it's been announced, we're finally going to be able to put our money down in order to get an order in ahead of its official retail release. You're going to have a few options here with a Wi-Fi-only model that can be found at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and an LTE version that you'll be able to pick up at your favorite wireless carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

When it comes to colors, both models are available in the default Matte Black Aluminum case with an Obsidian band and a Polished Silver Aluminum case with a Porcelain band. When it comes to exclusives, the 41mm version will be available in Champagne Gold Aluminum case with a Hazel band as well as Polished Silver Aluminum case with a Rose Quartz band. The 45mm model will have just one other color, with a Matte Hazel Aluminum case with a Hazel band. And if you're looking to get the best deals, right now's going to be the perfect time to shop, as retailers and wireless carriers are offering incredible promotions on these smartwatches.

Best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Up to $350 trade-in value Pick up a Pixel Watch 3 from Best Buy or the Google Store and you can save as much as $350 with an eligible trade-in. That top value comes from recent Apple Watch models, with last year's Pixel Watch 2 instead capping at $220. $350 at Best Buy $350 at Google Store

2 years of free data If you're thinking of upgrading to the LTE model of the Pixel Watch 3, you may want to grab it from the Google Store. If you do, the company will throw in two years of free LTE data from Google Fi Wireless, which supports messaging, navigation, and texting from your regular phone — though note that calling isn't supported. $450 at Google Store

6 months free Fitbit Premium First up, every pre-order of a Pixel Watch 3 will net you a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, Google's subscription service for more advanced health tracking, data, and fitness advice. $350 at Google Store

50% off with eligible plans Grab either size of Watch 3 LTE from AT&T and you can get the smartwatch at 50% off, from just $6.25 per month, when you purchase it with an eligible data plan. 50% off

How much is the Google Pixel Watch 3?

The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two different models and two different sizes. So you'll have the option of choosing from the Wi-Fi-only model and one that also has an LTE antenna. And in addition to that, you'll also be able to choose from two different sizes, with Google offering a 41mm and 45mm model.

The 41mm Wi-Fi model is the cheapest, costing you $350. It's $50 to upgrade to the 45mm, and $100 to add LTE. So the most expensive variant is the 45mm LTE model, at $500.

Is the Pixel Watch 3 worth the upgrade?

There's no one right answer here, but if you're coming from the original Pixel Watch or another other smartwatch released around that same time, we definitely think that the Pixel Watch 3 is going to be a worthy upgrade. But if you're coming from a Pixel Watch 2, it might be a better idea to stick it out until you see a deal that's really exciting. Again, retailers and wireless carriers are generally pretty aggressive during a product's preorder stage, so you might find a promotion that's alluring enough to make the plunge.

When did the Pixel Watch 3 come out?

The Pixel Watch 3 was announced on August 13, and is scheduled to make its retail release on September 10. As far as smartwatches go, this is the latest Wear OS release on the market and will probably be one of the last Android-compatible smartwatch releases in the US to hit the market this year.