It took a little time for the Google Pixel Watch 3 to come in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — but that just means there are now more options to protect it while wearing it on your wrist. Since the smaller of the two sizes is identical to the previous two Pixel Watch models, cases and protectors for those will fit the newer one just the same. But it's a different story for the larger of the two, where accessories aren't yet as abundant.

Regardless of which size you choose to go with, there's some variety to consider. You could go with a hard case or a softer one, or maybe a rugged case and band together for the ultimate protection. Whichever way you want to go, these options will have you covered.

Best overall Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel Watch 3 The Spigen Thin Fit is a low-key case that adds a layer of protection to the Pixel Watch 3, particularly for the 41mm variant. Its slightly raised profile keeps the watch's exposed bezels safe from incidental contact without greatly expanding the overall form factor or blocking access to the buttons and digital crown. The hard case comes in both black and clear variants. $18 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Pixel Watch 3 The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro says a lot just in its name, so if you want real durable protection for your 45mm Pixel Watch 3, this one covers the watch in more ways than one. Mixing together a case made from carbon fiber elements with a tough silicone band protects the watch from all sorts of scuffs, scratches, and nicks. The case also covers the buttons and digital crown, yet still makes them easy to access. $27 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Pixel Watch 3 The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro combines a ruggedized case with a tough band for an added level of safety wherever you choose to wear the Pixel Watch 3. This fits the 41mm model, in particular, and proves easy to snap on or off, though also rigid enough to stay in place during your activities. It doesn't change the watch's water resistance, but should give it increased shock absorption. $22 at Amazon

Best value Caseology Vault Case for Pixel Watch 3 As a more fashionable option due to its sandstone textured frame, the Caseology Vault Case offers some stylish protection for the Pixel Watch 3. You can find it for both the 41mm and 45mm sizes, managing to cover the bezels from scuffs and scratches, while also exposing the buttons and digital crown for easy access. Simple to apply and snug enough to stay in place, it's a reliable everyday watch case. $16 at Amazon

Tauri 2-Pack Hard Case for Pixel Watch 3 $13 $20 Save $7 Tauri makes this 2-pack accessible by combining a case and screen protector together to give the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 a decent amount of safety. The ultra-thin tempered glass doesn't dim the display in any way, and ensures no issues with touch-sensitivity, either. You also have the option to go with a black or clear case in this 2-pack to swap them out as you please. $13 at Amazon

Goton 2-Pack Slim Face Cover for Pixel Watch 3 The Goton Slim Face Cover comes in a 2-pack with black, silver, and rose gold options, all of which double as cases and screen protectors. It's a hardened frame with tempered glass that slips right on and stays put as you wear the Pixel Watch 3, warding off nicks and scratches on the watch itself. This only fits the 45mm variant, though it won't make the larger Pixel Watch feel cumbersome. $10 at Amazon

Bling TPU 3-Pack Case for Pixel Watch 3 As the name implies, you can add a little bling to the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 using any one of these three glitter case and screen protector combinations. You get all three colors in this 3-pack — black, silver, and clear — all of which are ringed with rhinestones to give the watch a sparkle at all times. The case is a softer TPU, so it wraps around nicely, but won't be as tough as a harder case. $8 at Amazon

Suoman 3-Pack Soft Case for Pixel Watch 3 $9 $13 Save $4 The Suoman 3-Pack Soft Case is a simple option when you want basic protection for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. The soft TPU acts as both a screen protector and bumper to cover the watch's full display — fully transparent and with no danger to the touchscreen. You also get two replacements off the bat, which are easy to install and uninstall. $9 at Amazon

EGV 6-Pack Screen Protector for Pixel Watch 3 These screen protectors are your standard soft TPU types that are just standard protection from scratches and blemishes, though you can use them alongside other cases for some form of dual-level safety. The flexible protectors are made for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, and with six of them included in the box, you have ample backups in case one loses its luster. $10 at Amazon

Give your Pixel Watch 3 some cover with these cases and protectors

The Pixel Watch 3 has one of the most exposed screens and bezels of any smartwatch available, which makes protecting it all the more important if you're worried about long-term durability and performance. Whether you choose to go with fuller protection or something more modest, you have different ways to go about it.

The best of the bunch is the Spigen Thin Fit, a sleek and low-key hard case that doesn't look too thick or take away much from the Pixel Watch's attractive frame. NIcely cut to reveal the buttons and digital crown, the slimmer profile suits Google's watch well, no matter whether you choose the black or clear variant.

For something far more conspicuous and rugged, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is more elaborate, making the Pixel Watch 3 look far tougher than it does on its own. It's a considerably thicker case connected to a tougher silicone band, a combination that may come in handy whenever the situation requires some extra peace of mind.

For something that falls in between, the Caseology Vault makes for a fashionable alternative, courtesy of its textured finish and thin profile that offers both a measure of protection and a sense of style — and you can get it for either the 41mm or 45mm size.