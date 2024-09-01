Google's ambitions in the wearables market are on full display with the Pixel Watch 3. While it keeps the same design, it adds a larger 45mm size for folks who want a big smartwatch, though you're still limited to the three color options. So, if you want to customize the smartwatch, swapping the band is your best bet. From classic leather to sporty silicone, the right strap can transform your Pixel Watch 3 into a stylish statement piece.

Unfortunately, Google doesn't use standard watch straps, so you have to buy watch bands designed explicitly for its smartwatches. To help, we've handpicked some of the best watch bands for the Pixel Watch 3. However, be careful about which size you pick, as the watch band meant for the 41mm version won't work with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, and vice versa. That said, the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 bands are compatible with the 41mm Pixel Watch 3.

Best overall Spigen Lite Fit for Pixel Watch 3 This nylon band from Spigen is an excellent option for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. It's soft and feels comfortable on the wrist, goes well with sporty and casual attire, and is available in three colors. Like other Spigen accessories, it's well-made and has a metal buckle and connectors for durability. Unfortunately, the 45mm version isn't available as of now. $22 at Amazon $25 at Spigen

Premium pick Google Crafted Leather Band for Pixel Watch 3 Google has some solid official watch bands for the Pixel Watch 3, and the Crafted Leather Band is one of them. It combines genuine Italian leather with stainless steel clasps and lugs to make your smartwatch look elegant. It's available in 41mm and 45mm versions, and you can get it in small or large variants depending on your wrist size. Unfortunately, like any other leather product, it won't play well with water and sweat. $80 at Google Store $80 at Amazon

Best value Eiavike Silicone Band for Pixel Watch 3 Eiavike's six-pack of silicone bands for the Pixel Watch 3 is excellent value and gives you plenty of choices to mix and match with your wardrobe. The band is slimmer and more breathable than the stock watch strap, making it more comfortable and a better fit for slimmer wrists. You can choose from two different six-pack options, each packing six of ten colors. Sadly, the Eiavike offering is only available for the 41mm version. $15 at Amazon

Google Stretch Band for Pixel Watch 3 The Pixel Watch's Stretch Band is one of Google's most comfortable straps. Made from soft, stretchy recycled fabric, it offers a snug fit and adapts to your wrist's size and shape. Its loop-style design is also claspless, giving you freedom from buckles and latches. Moreover, its breathable nature helps keep your wrists cool. More importantly, it comes in six colors and five different sizes. However, it's only available for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. $60 at Google Store

BandRain Nylon Band for Pixel Watch 3 This budget nylon band from BandRain is perfect if you want a no-nonsense strap for the Pixel Watch 3. It uses an adjustable buckle design, which is easy to wear and keeps things simple. One of the big highlights of the BandRain offering is its availability in 11 colors. You can also order a two- or three-pack with different color combinations to save even more. However, it's limited to the 41mm version of the Pixel Watch 3. $7 at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel Watch 3 $20 $30 Save $10 Caseology Nano Pop's dual-tone color scheme looks stylish on phone cases, and it's no different for the Pixel Watch 3. But it's not just a band, as you get a case+strap combo that will completely change the look of your smartwatch. Made from silicone and featuring a metal clasp, it'll keep your watch safe from the inevitable bumps and impacts. Sadly, it's only available in two colors. $20 at Amazon

Google Active Sports Band for Pixel Watch 3 $43 $50 Save $7 If you don't find the stock Pixel Watch 3 band suitable for sports, workouts, and other physically intensive activities, the Active Sports Band is a fantastic alternative. It's the most breathable band in Google's portfolio and is made from durable, waterproof silicone, and uses a plastic clasp, but has metal lugs. You can choose from six colors, and it's available for 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 variants. $43 at Amazon $50 at Google Store

Miimall Metal Band for Pixel Watch 3 If you are a fan of metal bracelets, the Miimall Watch Band is an excellent choice. Its sleek and sophisticated look complements the Pixel Watch 3's modern design, and the adjustable sizing helps ensure a comfortable fit. It also has a durable stainless-steel construction that will last a long time. While you can buy it in four exciting colors, it's only available for the 41mm version. $16 at Amazon

Lamshaw Silicone Band for Pixel Watch 3 Featuring a magnetic folding buckle and a silicone strap, the Lamshaw Silicone Band is a comfortable and versatile choice for your Pixel Watch 3. Its sporty design and sweat-resistant properties make it ideal for active lifestyles, but its clean and elegant design is also good enough for casual and non-casual usage. You'll also be happy to know that there are five color options and sizes for the 41mm and the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. $13 at Amazon

Find the perfect strap to complement your Pixel Watch 3

Although the Pixel Watch 3 doesn't support standard watch straps, there is a decent selection of first- and third-party options on the market. The Spigen Lite Fit is great for 41mm Pixel Watch 3 owners, as it's a comfortable nylon band with a metal buckle for durability. You also get three color options.

You can go with the Google Crafted Leather Band if you want something more premium and elegant. It's made from genuine Italian leather, has a stainless-steel clasp, and it's available in both Pixel Watch 3 sizes.

Among other options, the Eiavike Silicone Band is affordable and has a slim form factor. If you have slender wrists or just don't like thick straps, it's certainly worth considering. It comes in a six-pack, too, giving you plenty of color options to match your attire; like the Spigen offering, it's limited to the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. For the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 owners, the Lamshaw Silicone Band is a good alternative.

Finally, for your metal watch band needs, you can choose the Miimall offering. It's made from stainless steel and comes in four exciting colors that will likely complement your style.