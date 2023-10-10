The Google Pixel Watch 2 has arrived, and it's...well, it's a lot like the Pixel Watch, at least at first glance. It boasts the same dimensions of the original, but the internals have been significantly improved, with some welcome new hardware under the hood (face?).

This new iteration adds the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, improved sensors for fitness/activity tracking, and on the software side now comes with Wear OS 4. Altogether, these features position it well to take a run at the best Android smartwatch throne.

If you're going to drop $350 on a new smartwatch, you're going to want to avoid getting the screen all scuffed up right out of the box. While there aren't a ton of screen protectors available yet, the upside of it being the same exact size and dimensions as the previous Watch is that all of the protectors and cases for the original Pixel Watch will also fit the Pixel Watch 2.