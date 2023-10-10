The Google Pixel Watch 2 has arrived, and it's...well, it's a lot like the Pixel Watch, at least at first glance. It boasts the same dimensions of the original, but the internals have been significantly improved, with some welcome new hardware under the hood (face?).
This new iteration adds the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, improved sensors for fitness/activity tracking, and on the software side now comes with Wear OS 4. Altogether, these features position it well to take a run at the best Android smartwatch throne.
If you're going to drop $350 on a new smartwatch, you're going to want to avoid getting the screen all scuffed up right out of the box. While there aren't a ton of screen protectors available yet, the upside of it being the same exact size and dimensions as the previous Watch is that all of the protectors and cases for the original Pixel Watch will also fit the Pixel Watch 2.
NANW Soft Bumper Case and Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchBest overall
Spigen ProFlex EZ Fit Screen Protector for Pixel WatchPremium pick
Case88 Pixel Watch Screen ProtectorBest value
Tauri Hard Case and Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchBest clear case
Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch
If you’re not a fan of tempered glass but would like your Pixel Watch 2 to be safe and secure regardless, this screen protector and case option is an excellent choice. It's a four pack and a solid value at this price, and the TPU it's constructed of is certain not to irritate your skin.
Spigen ProFlex EZ Fit Screen Protector for Pixel WatchPremium pick
Spigen is a big name in the case/screen protector market, and they applied that expertise to keeping your Pixel Watch 2 safe. This protector comes with a unique installation system that ensures that the process is simple and that the protector, which has an oleophobic coating as well as protecting your watch face from scratches, aligns perfectly and completely covers the display.
If you want to keep your Pixel Watch 2 safe from harm but don't want to spend a lot of money, consider this low-priced six-pack of TPU film protectors from Case88. Waterproof and oleophobic, they'll keep your watch face clear of droplets and fingerprints, and the self-healing TPU will even repair small scuffs or blemishes automatically.
Though this option from Tauri is more a full case than exclusively a screen protector, it's entirely transparent, meaning it will be nearly invisible as it does its work, shielding your Pixel Watch 2 from harm with its polycarbonate bumper and 9H hardness glass screen protector. The glass is razor thin, as well, ensuring it won't interfere with touch sensitivity on your Watch 2's face.
The evocatively named Spectre Shield is a fantastic deal if bang-for-your-buck is a priority, offering eight TPU protectors at a ridiculously low price. They virtually disappear when applied to the watch face of your Pixel Watch 2, and with seven backups, you don't need to fret much if one of them does get damaged, or you manage to screw up when applying it.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch
The ultra-thin screen protectors in this six-pack cater exactly to the contours of your watch to even ensure coverage on the Pixel Watch 2's curved bezels. The protection offered by this flexible thermoplastic urethane film is described as “military grade”, and it even boasts “self-healing technology” that handily eliminates minor scratches all by itself.
Flokinice Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch
While a lot of the screen protectors on this list are made of film, this one is made of solid 9H hardness tempered glass. While it may be marginally more expensive per protector than some of the cheapest TPU options, it’s worth every penny thanks to the superior light transmittance and superior protection it provides. The screen guard's coating is lyophobic and oleophobic, preventing smears, smudges, scratches, and dings.
Mkoaceer Pixel Watch Screen Protector
Though this option from Mkoaceer is technically a combination of case and screen protector, it's fully transparent and made of thin, lightweight TPU, so it practically vanishes after you've slapped it on your Pixel Watch 2. It's also incredibly affordable, so even if you decide later that you'd prefer a strictly non-case alternative, you're not out a lot of cash.
How to pick a Pixel Watch 2 screen protector
While a number of these screen protectors walk the line between case and being more exclusively a single-layer protector (or are explicitly combinations of both), bear in mind that some of the genuine screen protectors don't necessarily play well with other cases, so be aware of that if you later decide to add a discrete case. That said, any of the options on our list will do a great job of keeping your watch face safe from damange (as well as, in many cases, smudges, fingerprints, oil, or water) all on their own.
The NANW soft bumper case is an excellent example, combining a rigid bumper of polycarbonate with a TPU screen protector, while hardly adding any more bulk than just a pure screen protector on its own. For a little more, the Spigen ProFlex EZ Fit is tough, discreet, and extremely easy to apply. Or for an absolute bargain, grab the Case88 six-pack for a song.