The Google Pixel Watch 2 is here! A fine specimen with upgraded hardware and fitness tracking system, this great smartwatch is a must-have for anyone who likes Pixel hardware and wants to stay in shape. An all-day wearable, it demands a capable companion that you can use to fully exploit the watch's capabilities. To that end, we have mainly concentrated on earbud compatibility and durability, although we've also factored in comfort, sound profile, and connectivity.

Some users need earbuds that can take the pressure of the gym, some need better noise cancellation, and others may need extensive assistance. We have tried to cover everything in this little list of compatible Pixel Watch 2 earbuds. The watch, we know, isn't very cheap and already creeps into the premium wearable category, so some may want to pair it up with Bluetooth earbuds that fully justify the class, while others may want to save money since you blew it all on the watch. We've covered both ends of the spectrum with the best earbuds available. Just take a look.