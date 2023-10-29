The Google Pixel Watch 2 is here! A fine specimen with upgraded hardware and fitness tracking system, this great smartwatch is a must-have for anyone who likes Pixel hardware and wants to stay in shape. An all-day wearable, it demands a capable companion that you can use to fully exploit the watch's capabilities. To that end, we have mainly concentrated on earbud compatibility and durability, although we've also factored in comfort, sound profile, and connectivity.
Some users need earbuds that can take the pressure of the gym, some need better noise cancellation, and others may need extensive assistance. We have tried to cover everything in this little list of compatible Pixel Watch 2 earbuds. The watch, we know, isn't very cheap and already creeps into the premium wearable category, so some may want to pair it up with Bluetooth earbuds that fully justify the class, while others may want to save money since you blew it all on the watch. We've covered both ends of the spectrum with the best earbuds available. Just take a look.
-
Source: Google
Google Pixel Buds A-SeriesBest overall
-
Source: Google
Google Pixel Buds ProPremium pick
-
Anker Soundcore Sport X10Best value
-
Source: Jaybird
Jaybird Vista 2Most durable
-
Sony WF-1000XM5
-
Source: Google
Google Pixel Buds A-SeriesBest overall
Google built the Pixel Buds A-series based on the reviews from the previous year’s Pixel Buds Pros. The buds pack almost the same features but improve on others and cost less to boot. They are excellently compatible with Google smart products like Pixel watches and phones, and they sound on the bassier side while retaining clarity and treble. They also offer true hands-free assistant operation. Although there is no ANC, the passive suppression is still good, thanks to a better seal.
-
Source: Google
Google Pixel Buds ProPremium pick$180 $200 Save $20
On the costlier side are the premium Google Pixel Buds Pro. Google got it almost perfect this time with the price-to-performance ratio. With Bluetooth 5.0 multipoint connectivity, they channel the standard SBC/AAC codecs but reproduce such good quality audio that's bound to impress the general non-specialist consumer. The buds have good ANC with an even better transparency mode. The touch and swipe controls are great, with the ever-present Assistant for effortless hands-free operations.
-
Anker Soundcore Sport X10Best value$70 $80 Save $10
If you want a good pair of fitness earbuds without burning a hole in your pocket, try the Soundcore Sport X10 buds from Anker. Relatively cheap, they offer you great energetic sound and a unique ear-hooked design that seems to work as good as it looks. Connecting via Bluetooth 5.2, these buds will last you in rain or shine thanks to their IPX7-rated waterproofing. The ANC force is not strong with this one, though.
-
Source: Jaybird
Jaybird Vista 2Most durable$115 $150 Save $35
Do you want the toughest earbuds on the market to accompany you in the rough and tumble world? Look at the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds. With an IP68 rating for dust, water, and weather protection, as well as MIL-STD 810G-grade shock, freeze, and impact resistance, these buds are nearly indestructible. The fit and external sound processing is also good. However, they are not the best at playing music and may get uncomfortable with extended wear.
-
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony is determined to keep its throne of best consumer-grade earbuds, and the XM5s are the latest effort to that end. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are painfully costly (almost as much as a Pixel Watch 2), but they have much to offer. The sound is tuned to excellence, while the ANC is arguably second to none. The long battery life, wear comfort, and stylish build all contribute to making them the best. In addition, the buds are IPX4-rated and can channel LDAC audio.
-
Sennheiser Sport$110 $150 Save $40
Good things come in pairs, like the Sennheiser Sport earbuds. These excellent, lightweight buds are IP54-rated, almost daring you to make them dirty. While there is no active noise-canceling, the fit is great, and the sound is even better, thanks to Sennheiser’s signature processing methodology. With many ear tips and fins, you can customize the fit to your heart’s content. Best fit for working in a dusty environment and jogging, these buds offer easy controls and access to voice assistants.
-
JBL Endurance Race$60 $80 Save $20
JBL’s got some audio for every usage scenario, and the Endurance Race are their flagship earbuds for fitness enthusiasts. With a pretty competitive price, these buds offer great JBL-signature audio with an excellent fit. They are very durably built with IP67-rated dust and water protection, so you can use them roughly. The ANC is okay, but the ambient sound mode really works for running or cycling on the road. These comfortable and rich-sounding earbuds also come with a reliable Bluetooth connection.
-
Skullcandy Grind$50 $80 Save $30
Light on the pocket and light on the ears, the Skullcandy Grind earbuds are made to be used roughly and then thrown away when wasted. An IP55-grade durability rating keeps them protected from the elements, while the companion app adds a whole slew of features uncommon with other earbuds, like the ability to control your phone camera. The limited battery life could be a pain, but the sound quality makes up for it somehow. The Bluetooth 5.2 is strong with this one.
The new Pixel Watch 2 needs an earbud buddy
As wearables go, the Pixel Watch 2 is a great one, though somewhat on the richer side. It needs proper accompaniments in the form of bands, screen protectors, and true wireless earbuds. If you're wearing a fitness tracking watch this advanced, chances are your needs may lean towards the sporty or premium buds.
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series will fit these watches best, as the pair offers excellent compatibility and hands-free Google Assistant support. If you want the premium version, choose the Pixel Buds Pro. Slightly older but with better controls and sound, they would be ideal for your new watch.
If you are looking for a cheap but good fitness-centered option instead, go with the Anker Soundcore Sport X10. They lack ANC but have a unique fit and last long. However, if sheer durability is your main concern, the Jaybird Vista 2s have you. Want premium sound and ANC? Nothing is better than the Sony XM5s. In contrast, the Skullcandy Grind are the buds to use roughly and throw away when busted.