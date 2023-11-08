It has a vibrant screen that's easier to protect from scratches or dents by putting on a screen protector or case, and you can always consider what kind of look you're going for when shopping for a new band. Throw in a couple of other suggestions and you have a compelling list of accessories right here.

There are more than a few ways to keep your Pixel Watch 2 safe or stylize and support it. It's one of the best Android smartwatches for a reason, not least of which because of how it looks and what it can do with the latest version of Wear OS.

Spigen knows how to make good screen protectors, and you can feel confident your Pixel Watch 2 will look pristine underneath. The unique installation system is easy to manage, and once on, the oleophobic coating does a good job completely covering the display and protecting your watch face from scratches.

Google made the Pixel Watch 2 look a lot like its predecessor, but it really changed how it charges. Simply put, you won't be able to use the previous charger with the newer watch because it doesn't support the same Qi wireless standard. Instead, this charger has four prongs that latch onto the bottom of the Pixel Watch 2, and while you lose out on the convenience of doing it the older way, this method does slash charging time significantly.

These film screen protectors not only keep your watch safe from scratches but are also particularly easy to use if you tend to find it fiddly to apply flexible screen guards. Not only is there an installation video available to watch beforehand, but the self-healing technology will also help make any unsightly bubbles disappear within twenty-four hours of its application.

You can forego the simple tempered glass route by going with something that will guard the Pixel Watch 2 from all angles. This is basically a screen protector and case put together, both of which offer full protection of the watch face, made of material that goes easy on the skin so as not to irritate you while you wear it all day.

You can give your Pixel Watch 2 a totally different look by attaching some metal to it in the form of this stainless steel band, which is thinner and slimmer with its unisex design and comes in four different color options to match your own style and taste. It fits wrists between 5.5-8.4-inches, and comes with a link remover tool to make it smaller or longer based on what's most comfortable when you wear it.

This is an interesting way to protect your Pixel Watch 2, courtesy of its wraparound hard case that also covers the watch's bezels. Even so, it won't get in the way of the button and crown, nor affect the color on the screen. Being tempered glass, you can feel confident in the kind of protection you'll get against dings or scratches along the way.

With great audio, ANC, and a fantastic transparency mode, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver a premium earbud experience in ways Google's past attempts couldn't. Plus, you can pair them directly to the Pixel Watch 2 to listen to tunes, either with or without your Android phone in tow.

Google's Woven Band for the Pixel Watch 2 is the kind of mix of color, design, and style that can really take it to another level. Made from recycled polyester yarn, it's kind to the environment and will feel comfortable to wear all day long. Plus, it'll fit in for any occasion, and can withstand sweat and water for workouts.

Keep it real with the Pixel Watch 2

The similarities between the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are significant enough that accessories for the former will work with the latter, save for the charger, of course. This opens up a lot of room to choose from the variety available, especially now that new bands and accessories are also coming out for the newer watch. You wear it all the time, so why not put some emphasis on keeping it safe or enjoying more of what it has to offer functionally and stylistically.

That's exactly why the Google Woven Band feels like such a step up from the silicone band that comes with the Pixel Watch 2. It's not only eye-catching, it also feels very comfortable, stays pretty rugged, and is easy to clean. It also comes in different colors, letting you decide what would fit best with your taste or wardrobe. It's easy enough to slide it on or off depending on your mood or task, so you won't go wrong with one of those.

If you're looking to spend a little more, the Pixel Buds Pro are the perfect earbuds for Pixel Watch 2 owners, with the same aesthetic and a range of exclusive Google features. Then you just need to keep everything safe by placing the Tauri Hard Case and Screen Protector over the watch, covering not just the screen but also the bezel and sides without impeding access to the button or crown.

It may not even be just one item on this list that appeals to you in making the Pixel Watch 2 feel even more reliable and convenient, but whichever way you wish to go, taking the watch with you will feel that way using any one of these accessories.