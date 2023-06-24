The Google Pixel Tablet hasn't unseated any of our favorite Android tablets just yet. But, if you're picking up one of these new tablets, chances are you'll be tap tap tapping away on it quite a bit, especially as you take notes, set up your to-do lists, and interact with the rest of your home's smart features. And if you plan on taking it anywhere, having a great screen protector onboard will be key to keeping that big, bright screen nice and safe. We'll help narrow things down a bit. Here are the best screen protectors you can find for your Pixel Tablet.

Another great option from Supershieldz, this 3-pack of anti-glare matte screen protectors provides a solid level of protection from scratches while focusing more heavily on cutting out glare and fingerprints. The real touch sensitivity film ensures a natural feel that Supershieldz says will provide flawless accuracy when using the tablet’s touch screen.

TQLGY’s Ultra HD Screen Protector for the Pixel Tablet provides crisp protection that doesn’t hinder visuals in any way. It fits perfectly on the Pixel Tablet and has been etched to protect every part of your display with its tempered glass layer from edge-to-edge. The 2.5D rounded corner design ensures a perfectly smooth touch around all corners, so you won’t have to worry about it getting caught on anything during use.

Another great ultra-thin option is the Ivoler Ultra-Thin Tempered Glass Protector. It's protective and easy to use, with a touch-sensitive design to ensure you never have to worry about low responsiveness on your tablet's display. In addition, you can rest easy knowing your display is protected by a perfect-fitting protector that doesn't hinder your usage at all.

Another 2-pack option, the Miimall Ultra-thin HD Screen Protector is everything you need to keep your Pixel Tablet's display safe and clean. The anti-scratch design ensures you don't have to worry about anything leaving gashes in your display. And because the protector is so thin, it feels like you're using the display without a protector, guaranteeing smooth responsiveness and a fantastic feel every time.

With bubble-free installation and a fingerprint-reducing coating, the Armor Suit Screen Protector for Pixel Tablet is yet another great option for those who want to add some extra protection to their device. This screen protector boasts a “Made in the USA” promise, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if anything goes wrong. It’s designed for a Pixel-perfect fit and features ultra-HD clarity, so you never have to feel like you’re looking through a screen protector while using your tablet.

If value is what you’re looking for, look no further than the IMBZBK Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This 3-pack has an anti-scratch coating and is case friendly. It’s also made of thick tempered glass, which means ultimate levels of protection without having to sacrifice your budget in the process. There’s also a hydrophobic coating on top, which helps keep your fingerprints from sticking to the protector and fogging up your display.

Speck is a solid case and screen protector manufacturer, and the Shieldview Glass Google Pixel Tablet Screen Protector is actually Google’s recommended screen protector. This display protector was created with ultra-thin, touch-sensitive glass. You can expect the usual 9H hardness rating, as well as a one-year warranty. The price tag here is a bit premium, but if you want to pick up the screen protector that Google itself recommends, this is the play.

Supershieldz has become almost synonymous with the conversation surrounding screen protectors. This company’s products have made quite a name as a budget-friendly protective option that doesn’t cut any corners. You’re looking at everything you’d expect from a great screen protector in 2023, including anti-scratch protection and bubble-free installation. It’s also a 2-pack, in case you manage to crack one at some point.

What screen protector should I buy for the Pixel Tablet?

Of course, even choosing from a list of eight options can be a bit difficult. If you're looking for the best option on the market, we highly recommend the SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Not only does it check all the boxes you'll be looking for in a screen protector, but it is reasonably priced and easy to install

If you prefer to take Google's recommendation and don't mind spending a little more, then the Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector is a perfect match for your new Pixel Tablet. It was designed alongside Google, which means you can expect edge-to-edge protection. Though, as noted above, it comes at a premium price — roughly twice as much as anything else on this list.

However, you don't always have to spend more to get more, especially when it comes to screen protectors. The IMBZBK Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-pack provides adequate protection and won't break the bank while doing so. And because it comes with three protectors in one package, you'll be set for any replacements you may need to make over the next few years, depending on how quickly you go through screen protectors.