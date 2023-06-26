However, since it's still early in the Pixel Tablet's life, the case selection is pretty slim. To help you out, we've handpicked the best of what's available to keep your tablet safe — and if you are serious about keeping the Pixel Tablet in pristine condition, a good screen protector is also a worthy investment.

The Pixel Tablet marks Google’s re-entry into the Android tablet space, and it’s a good attempt at building a mid-range offering. But despite the mid-range pricing, you are still spending a decent chunk of change, so it makes sense that you'd want to protect it; there is no better option than slapping on an excellent case.

The Jioeuinly Slim Case is another budget offering for the Pixel Case. Similar to the Ybroy case, it’s a folio-style cover that keeps things simple. It uses a magnetic closure to keep the front flat in place and guard the tablet against most minor mishaps. But if you need superior protection, you’ll be better off with one of the Speck offerings among our recommendations. And pay attention to the delivery dates, this item is somewhat slow to arrive.

The Ybroy Smart Case for the Pixel Tablet is a no-frills folio-style cover that comes in 16 colors, including some featuring graphics. Made using PU leather, polycarbonate, and microfiber lining, the case offers reasonable protection to the Pixel Tablet, despite its relatively slim profile. In other highlights, the front flap of the case doubles as a kickstand. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay $6 for shipping, and it can take a while to reach you.

The MoKo Universal Tablet Sleeve is an excellent option if you want something that can store more than just your tablet. It has four storage areas apart from the primary tablet compartment that you can use to carry things like a power brick, a USB-C cable, your USI 2.0 stylus, and even your smartphone. The sleeve also has thick padding, soft lining, and a durable polyester exterior. You can grab the MoKo sleeve in eight exciting colors.

Available in three colors, the Speck StandyShell Case for the Pixel Tablet is chock-full of exciting and helpful features. For example, it’s fully compatible with the speaker dock, and your tablet can be charged without removing it. The Speck case also includes a built-in kickstand to prop up the tablet without the dock. Plus, like other Speck cases, the StandyShell is well-built and can withstand drops from up to four feet.

Built with kids in mind, the Simicoo Pixel Tablet case has a butterfly-shaped design that is fun and durable, with wings that act as a kickstand, allowing kids to prop up the tablet for media consumption. The case also uses non-toxic ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) material, which will protect the tablet from dents, drops, and scratches without harming anyone. The Simicoo offering also comes in five colors.

The Solo New York Surge Universal Tablet Case is a good and affordable option to safeguard your precious tablet. It covers almost the entirety of the tablet, thus protecting the slate from scratches, dents, drops, scrapes, and other everyday mishaps. Like most folio-style cases, the Solo New York offering works as a kickstand and supports multiple viewing angles. Plus, as it’s a universal case, you can use it with any tablet with a screen size between 8.5 inches and 11 inches.

This official Pixel Tablet case from Google is simple but elegant. And because it comes directly from Google, it’s designed for a snug fit. An interesting feature of the case is its metallic ring that works as a kickstand and a handle. It also allows you to prop up the tablet at any reasonable angle. You can even use it in the portrait mode. Moreover, it works seamlessly with the dock. Finally, you can buy it in matching colors as the tablet.

As the name suggests, the Speck MagFolio is a small folio-type case for the Google Pixel Tablet. The case uses the tablet’s integrated magnets to attach itself and keep the Pixel Tablet safe, and it also doubles as a kickstand. Plus, you can choose from multiple viewing angles. In other features, you get a magnetic closure system to keep the front flap in place and a stylus loop if you use a USI 2.0 stylus pen with the tablet.

Protect your Pixel Tablet from everyday mishaps

Tablet cases are valuable accessories, protecting your device from scratches, dents, and drops. Some even add extra features, such as a kickstand and a place to house your stylus. So it makes sense to get a case for your Pixel Tablet.

Unfortunately, the selection is pretty limited as Google Pixel Tablet is new, but this will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks and months. That said, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t need to settle for a substandard case because of the lack of options. For example, the Speck Products MagFolio Case for the Pixel Tablet is an excellent option. It attaches to the tablet using magnets and covers both the front and the back of the device. Plus, it can function as a kickstand with multiple viewing angles.

If you are willing to spend more and want a first-party option, Google sells its official Pixel Tablet case. It comes in matching colors as the tablet and has an exciting metallic ring as a kickstand that doubles as a handle. On the other hand, if you're looking to save money, you can go for the Surge universal tablet case from Solo New York. It keeps the tablet safe from pretty much all sides and has tensioned clips to hold the tablet in place. It also works as a kickstand when needed.