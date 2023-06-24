As the Fold supports a nominal 7.5W wireless charging, a wide variety of compatible wireless chargers are on the market. No need to get your hands dirty, though — we are here to cut through the clutter with our handpicked recommendations for the best Pixel Fold wireless chargers.

The Pixel Fold marks Google’s entry into the exciting foldable smartphone space. If this premium Pixel has got you excited and you are looking to get one , it’s time to start thinking about accessories to get the most out of it. Obviously, the best Pixel Fold cases and screen protectors will help you keep it safe, but you can also grab a wireless charger to avoid messing around with cables and the USB-C port.

The Courant Catch:3 Essentials is a wireless charger that also serves as a valet tray. You can use it to charge your phone wirelessly and store your keys, wallet, watch, and other essentials. And due to the charger's sleek, minimalist design, it blends in with any decor. You can pick leather or linen variants, both of which are available in multiple colors. And besides the wireless charging slot, it also has a USB-A port for wired charging.

The Iniu Wireless Charger Stand is another excellent Qi charger, particularly helpful for people who tend to use their phones while charging. Thanks to its raised-up charging slot and support for angle adjustment, it essentially acts as a phone mount, allowing you to get a suitable viewing angle. And since the charger uses USB-C for power, it's easy to get a power brick.

Whether you want wired or wireless charging on the go, the Energizer Ultimate Power Bank is a solid option. It has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh, enough to offer more than one full charge to your foldable phone. Additionally, it’s rated for 18W USB PD 3.0 charging and up to 10W Qi charging. In other features, you can juice up the power bank with a micro USB or USB Type-C cable. Although both input options are available, Type-C is faster.

The OtterBox Folding Fast Wireless Charging Stand is an incredibly convenient wireless charger for your Pixel Fold. Thanks to its foldable form factor, it can act as a pad or stand type charger. Also, its folding nature makes it perfect for portability and storage. Among other highlights, the company has included three charging coils, which makes finding the right placement pretty easy. Moreover, the company bundles a power brick, so it’s ready to use right out of the box.

If you are looking for a wireless charger that doesn't look boring, you might want to check out the Twelve South PowerPic Mod. It also doubles as a picture frame, which means you can place any 5x7 photo in the frame and use it as decoration. When you're ready to charge your phone, just place it on the frame, and it will start charging wirelessly. The PowerPic Mod works with all Qi-enabled phones, including the Pixel Fold.

This wireless charger from Google is a good option for people who prefer official accessories over third-party options. It’s well-designed and elegant, packing a fan to keep your phone cool in case you like to stream video while charging or on a video call. Another highlight of the Pixel Stand is the bundled wall adapter for wired charging, which can top up the Pixel Fold at its top speed.

This iOttie offering is a popular in-car wireless charger that also works as a mount; you can use it to charge your phone while securely holding it in your car. As an added feature, the charger has a patented, easy, one-touch mechanism that allows you to mount and remove your phone with one hand. There's also a telescopic arm and a 360-degree rotating ball joint for optimal viewing angles. Lastly, you can choose either the dashboard or vent/ CD slot mount version.

The RapidX Modula5 is an affordable wireless charger capable of easily charging your Pixel Fold. It has a simple and clean design, but it also has an exciting feature that allows you to connect up to five Modula5 pods and power, all with a single USB-C cable and power brick. Each pod connects via the included magnetic connector and takes power via the pogo pins. But you’ll need to use your own power brick, as RapidX doesn’t supply one.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ is similar to the Anker offering but has an additional trick up its sleeve. Apart from a standing slot for charging your phone and a pad-style slot for your wireless earbuds, it comes with an extra USB port to juice up another device, like your smartwatch or a phone. This will allow you to charge all your devices simultaneously. Moreover, you get a bundled power brick.

The Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Station is perfect for topping up your Pixel Fold and Pixel Buds Pro (or any other wireless charging-capable pair of earbuds). It can deliver the required 7.5 power to the phone and 5W to the earbuds. While the company doesn’t bundle a power brick in the box, it uses a USB-C for power, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting a wall adapter.

Unfold the power with top Pixel Fold wireless chargers

Wireless chargers make the daily chore of juicing up your Pixel Fold hassle-free. You don't have to fumble around cables, plug or unplug, or worry about compatibility. Just place your phone on a wireless charger and watch it power up.

The Anker PowerSense Sense 2-in-1 Station is an excellent option for the Pixel Fold, as it allows you to top up your phone and wireless earbuds simultaneously. It also uses USB-C for power and a decent design with a fabric-style finish on the charging stand. Furthermore, Anker has priced it quite reasonably.

But if you are okay spending a little more, Mophie's Wireless Charging Stand+ can charge up to three devices at once, and it's bundled with a power brick. Additionally, apart from your Pixel Fold, it's also great for iPhones and other Android devices, as it can deliver up to 15W of power. Bargain hunters will love the RapidX Modula5; it's simple, easy to use, and affordable. And if you want to charge multiple devices, you can just buy more Modula5 units and attach them to your existing charger.