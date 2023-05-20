The Google Pixel Fold is a beautiful device, both inside and out. But that massive 7.6-inch interior screen will be a magnet for scratches and everyday wear. That’s why grabbing a great screen protector is essential, as you’ll want to keep your new phone looking pristine as long as possible, no matter what kind of Pixel Fold deals you may have taken advantage of. Luckily, there are plenty of great options, and we’ve helped narrow down the list with some of the best screen protectors available for the Pixel Fold.

DeltaShield offers solid screen protection for the Pixel Fold and a lifetime guarantee for easy replacements. The protectors are laser-cut to fit the notches and camera cutouts on the Pixel Fold, so they will fit perfectly when you install them on your device. DeltaShield also offers a self-heal function, allowing the screen protectors to remove minor scratches over time.

Latercase makes its screen protectors using premium tempered glass, which means you can expect excellent protection for your device from scratches and even cracks that might happen if you drop it. The company also includes a second protector when you purchase one, making it easy to replace if your first one ever breaks.

Another one of the best Pixel Fold screen protectors on the market right now is the IQ Shield Matte screen protector. It offers fantastic glare reduction when using it on your device. Designed to fit snugly around the interior and exterior displays for maximum protection, it’s also bubble-free, making it easy to install without worrying about air pockets marring your visuals on such a beautiful display.

Sometimes you just need something with military-grade protection, and that’s the entire idea behind ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield film screen protector. This protector pack comes with both an interior and exterior protector and even sports a self-healing function to heal minor scratches over time. The company ships the protector in a 2-pack, with a cleaning spray to help get your display looking spotless before you install it.

Dbrand has made a name for itself thanks to witty marketing and some intriguing skins for different devices. But the company is more than just solid one-liners; it also makes a fantastic screen protector that can help deter scratches and other dings without adding a ton of extra bulk to your device. It’s made of premium glass, which means premium protection, even if you drop your phone.

If you’re looking for value but don’t want to miss out on protection, the Miimall Full Coverage screen protector is a solid option. This screen protector comes with an interior and exterior display protector, and you even get a backup of each option, all without breaking the bank.

Zagg offers some of the highest quality screen protectors on the market, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Google also offers this protector directly in its store alongside Pixel Fold orders. It provides an easy-installation kit, and since Zagg backs its protectors with a lifetime limited warranty, it's easy to replace should it ever crack or break.

The Spigen EZ Fit screen protector for the Pixel Fold isn’t just good at protecting your display from everyday wear and tear. It’s also effortless to install, thanks to the included installation kit. That means you can expect a bubble-free installation that perfectly aligns with your display every time.

Which screen protector does your Pixel Fold need?

With so many great options to choose from, it might still be difficult to narrow down exactly what you want from your screen protector. That's why we recommend the Spigen EZ Fit for anyone who wants to protect their device while removing the hassle of bubbles and aligning the protector perfectly.

If you want to take things a step further, you can always go with a more premium option like the Zagg Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Pixel Fold. It offers great protection and easy-installation steps, but you can also replace it thanks to Zagg's fantastic lifetime warranty.

Of course, dropping a ton of money on a good screen protector isn't always the right move, and you don't have to break the bank to get solid protection for your phone display. The Miimall Full Coverage Screen Protector is our best value pick as it protects your Pixel Fold's interior and exterior displays for a reasonable price. The company also includes backup protectors for each display in case any mishaps leave you needing to replace them.