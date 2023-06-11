Cases for folding phones have always been a hassle , but with the Google Pixel Fold , we get to skip the headaches of first-gen cases and go straight to solid, secure protection. After years of ever-innovating Galaxy Z Fold series cases , manufacturers have hit the ground running with their Pixel Fold cases. From clear to crushproof, from heavy-duty to hotly-designed, we've got the best of the best for Google's most innovative phone ever.

The Slim Armor Pro's normal construction makes it almost feels stale on normal slab phones, but its folding hinge cover adds just enough flair to keep it interesting. The hinge cover here is a bit slimmer than those found on VRS Design and Poetic's cases, making it a less awkward handhold while using the Fold's inner screen. For this price, the lack of kickstand stings.

While available in solid green and black, the clear VRS Simpli Fit shows the Pixel Fold's matte glass exterior and thus is vastly superior. Clear cases with hinge covers are usually a bit messy, but VRS Design keeps things sturdy and clean. The cutout around the power button could use a little extra room for scanning fingerprints, but it should be fine most of the time.

At this time, OtterBox only offers the Thin Flex series for the Pixel Fold, a welcome compromise between a bold bumper case and a classic clear case. The edges on a clear case often end up looking ugly, especially if adhesives are involved, so covering these harsh realities is a good call. I do wish there were more color options, though.

Tudia's initial images for the DualShield had it completely covering the power button — and thus the fingerprint sensor — but it seems Tudia has remedied this mistake. The cutout for the power button is slim but should be enough to get a decent read while pulling the phone out of your pocket. It also comes in four striking colorways.

The track record of Google's first-party cases has been a bit circumspect over the last couple of years, but its official Pixel Fold case breaks from the flimsy translucent cases with simple silicone slipperiness. Although we'll have to test this one thoroughly, Google touts its stain resistance and texture — two areas previously struggled with. One thing's for sure: Google nailed the colors.

As far as clear Pixel Fold cases go, it's hard to beat the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Though it lacks a hinged cover, this slim case will put that wonderful, creamy Porcelain on full display while staying slim and manageable while holding. Because there are no moving parts to this case, you can actually lay the Fold flat on a tablet without it turning into a seesaw for fairies.

There's no sugarcoating the thickness of this cover, being a card slot case on top of a heavy-duty Pixel Fold case. If you're looking to ditch the billfold and just carry everything all in one, the Terra Guard is one of the few wallet options for this phone. We wish there were a teeny bit more space inside the slot for cash on top of cards, but it's workable.

Most folding cases are two completely separate pieces that you have to hope and pray line up perfectly on your Pixel Fold. Case-Mate's Tough Plus is one of the few Pixel Fold cases that feels like one modulated case rather than two distinctly separate halves. Case-Mate also claims it can withstand up to 16-foot drops, but the polish of this case alone is worth the price of admission.

Most manufacturers charge 30-100% more for a foldable phone's case — they're harder to design and use more materials — but Caseology keeps it classy and affordable with the Parallax. It might not have a kickstand or color choices, but it gives this Pixel Fold case exactly what it needs: grip and some basic impact resistance. The sculpting around the buttons also makes it easier to open the Pixel Fold.

Is this Pixel Fold Case expensive for only having four-foot drop protection and no hinge cover? Yeah. Is it the most stylish Pixel Fold case you can buy right now? Yup. From hundreds of designs to upcoming Co-Lab collections, from custom cases to iconic artwork, Casetify's gallery ensures everyone can find something they like. If you don't like the black bumper, Casetify also has a Clear option.

I'm not gonna mince words: this is a chunky case. This absolute unit features a heavy-duty hinge protector, a kickstand built into the back (rather than the hinge), and a claim of 20-foot impact resistance. This kickstand should work whether your Fold is closed or open. Though when it's open, you'll want to rotate the Fold from landscape to vertical.

Fancy folding cases create incremental innovations

While we're still missing a good chunk of the expected cases for the Pixel Fold — we're hoping they're fashionably late and not just absent — the current selection is strong. Classic brands like OtterBox and Spigen are serving up the series you know and expect, while newer brands like Casetify bring out more style and sophistication. The Caseology Parallax is the best of all worlds: it's a series we've known and trusted for years, offering a protective case that isn't too thick or flimsy, with grip and style in equal measure.

There aren't many fun Pixel Fold colors you'd want to display with a clear case, but that's okay. Clear cases like the Ultra Hybrid still offer slim scratch protection. And more vibrant cases, like the graphical Casetify Impact Series, still produce unique and eye-catching combos for your Pixel Fold.

Since the Pixel Fold has the fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button, you'll have to deal with actual cutouts around the button. So, cases like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid that cut out the volume and power buttons tend to produce better reads. Cases like the Ultra Hybrid offer a better grip spot for forcing your Fold open one-handed, but they also expose the buttons and more of the frame. Other cases, such as Tudia's DualShield, only expose the power button, which makes it easier to tell where your finger needs to go at first feel; however, that smaller cutout can also make it harder for some to get clean fingerprint reads.

If all else fails, do what I do and rely on Smart Lock, aka Extend Unlock, to keep your digital lifeline unlocked while you're walking around or wearing your sweet Android smartwatch. Then buy your Pixel Fold a screen protector to protect that shiny outer screen against scratches and shatters.