We've spent the week celebrating everything Pixel, all leading up to yesterday's official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro unveiling. While Google's hardware brand is about to extend into watches and tablets for the first time, most of the Pixel portfolio is made up of phones. Over the last couple of weeks, we've asked our readers to vote for their favorite Pixel phones of all time on Twitter. After some truly contentious rounds, we've finally reached a victor.

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the Pixel 6 Pro is your winner for the best Pixel phone ever, as chosen by you, our humble readers. It's not much of a surprise, considering it remains Google's latest flagship phone — for another few days, that is. On its patch to victory, the Pixel 6 Pro went up against some real competition, including the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4a 5G, and the smaller Pixel 6. Along the way, it crushed anything that stood in its path.

The final showdown brought the Pixel 6 Pro up against the Pixel 6a in one last battle. In the end, Google's latest mid-range champ didn't stand a chance against the device that won our 2021 Readers' Choice Phone of the Year award.

In many ways, the Pixel 6 Pro represents the pinnacle of the company's smartphone efforts thus far. Its cameras are the best we've seen on a Google phone to date, offering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses to shoot with. Its display is bright and vivid, and the design — while not universally loved — stands out in a crowd. It's far from a perfect phone, of course, but with any luck, the Pixel 7 Pro will build on all its shortcomings to earn its rightful place on the throne.