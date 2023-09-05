Summary The Google Pixel 6, with a 90Hz screen display and wireless charging, is a practical choice and currently available at a $100 discount on Amazon.

While Google may still be the most popular search engine in the world, the company's name is now associated with making some of the best Android phones on the market. In recent years, they've extended the Pixel lineup to encompass headphones and tablets as well. Google has a pretty good reputation for making high-end devices that still manage to be a slightly cheaper alternative to Samsung, but that doesn't mean that Pixel devices come cheap — unless you're looking for deals. Whether you're in the market for a new phone or pair of earbuds, or you want to check out the Pixel Tablet, these are the best Google Pixel deals you'll find right now!

Best Google Pixel deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 6 $500 $600 Save $100 In case acquiring the latest Pixel 7 is not within your reach and a bigger device than the Pixel 6a is your preference, the Pixel 6 still stands as a practical choice. With its noteworthy 90Hz screen display and wireless charging feature, it does not fall short. Despite its limited availability, it's definitely worth considering. You can grab one now from Amazon for $100 less than its MRSP. $500 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Google's Pixel 7 doesn't need to reinvent the wheel. It comes with improved cameras, next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and feature-filled software, making it worth its price tag this year. AT&T is offering the ability to get on for free with an eligible trade-in and if you sign up for an unlimited plan. It's not the best carrier deal we've seen, but could be useful to an AT&T customer looking for an upgrade. See at AT&T

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $83 $99 Save $16 Google's midrange true wireless earbuds are the Pixel Buds A-Series. Despite lacking high-end features such as ANC or multipoint connectivity, they provide good audio quality and are comfortable and lightweight. Additionally, they feature a vented design that reduces in-ear pressure and allows for some environmental sound to aid situational awareness. You can grab a pair right now at Amazon for only $83. $83 at Amazon

When are the best Google Pixel deals?

You'll notice at the moment the deals on Google's Pixel hardware — phones and other devices — are pretty slim pickings, but that will likely change sooner rather than later. With Amazon throwing the event of another deal in October 2023, and then Black Friday coming up the next month, followed closely by the holiday shopping season you're bound to start seeing some great Google Pixel deals in short order.