Google went all-out on the Pixel 9a, and many big-name case manufacturers stepped up to the challenge. There's actually a wide variety of cases for the midrange master, with varying levels of protection and features. There are some high-dollar premium models worth considering, but some of the best aren't terribly expensive. A decent number also aim to dovetail with the phone's notable design ethos.
Quite a few boast integrated magnets for easy connections to the increasing number of great Qi2 accessories — while only long-term testing and an eventual Pixel 9a teardown will confirm its perfect alignment and consistent magnetic connectivity, we've stuck to brands that claim to do their due diligence in lining up the internal magnets with the standardized measurements.
-
Best overall
Google Case for Pixel 9a
Leave it to the manufacturer to make one of the best cases for the best new midrange phone. The last few generations of OEM Pixel cases have met and exceeded expectations in terms of durability, grip, and precision, and the Pixel 9a options match the four colors perfectly. It's simple, it gets the job done, and it doesn't cost a fortune.
-
Premium pick
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One for Pixel 9a
Spigen's engineering and design prowess are on full display with its Ultra Hybrid Zero One case for the Pixel 9a. The eye-catching back panel is accompanied by internal cushioning and reinforcement that keep the relatively expensive device out of harm's way and in perfect working order throughout its long Android update lifespan, although it's not cheap.
-
Best value
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 9a
This version of Ringke's increasingly popular Onyx case is slightly heavier than normal, because it incorporates magnets in the back that let you take full advantage of Qi2 wireless chargers and accessories. Overall, the case is still pretty lightweight, and its reasonable cost makes it a good choice for most people. It comes in black or dark green.
-
Promoted pick
Supcase UB Grip for Pixel 9a
In partnership with Supcase
Supcase introduced a new lineup this year for Samsung flagships and the Pixel 9a, called the UB Grip. It combines the company's well-known affinity for ultra-rugged cases with a redesigned, extra-stable kickstand and thumb ring so you can get the most out of your phone, whether during one-handed use or while watching your favorite videos totally hands-free.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit for Pixel 9a
Back for another round, the Rugged Armor is Spigen's most practical and second-most protective Pixel 9a case. Hugging the line between compact and heavy-duty, it has plenty of grip, reinforcement in the most critical spots, and the high-end materials needed to ensure a long life. It has a built-in magnetic ring for convenient Qi2 accessories, but only comes in black.
-
Bellroy Leather for Pixel 9a
Bellory is one of the last manufacturers holding out in the natural case sphere. Its premium leather lasts a long time, develops an attractive patina, and makes holding, using, and carrying your phone comfortable and safe. You can rely on a precise, consistent construction, in part because it's an officially Google-licensed accessory. It comes in black, brown, or a pale teal.
-
dBrand Grip for Pixel 9a
dBrand's Grip cases and their skins are pretty expensive, but also among the best. There's tons of traction to keep you from dropping your costly smartphone, and a variety of designs let you customize your device. The Teardown skin is especially interesting, because dBrand tailors its appearance to the Pixel 9a's actual hardware layout.
-
OtterBox Commuter for Pixel 9a
While somewhat bulkier than the rest, the OtterBox Commuter wraps the Pixel 9a in a more solid shell than almost any other case. TPU pads on the outside offer extended shock absorption as well as grip, and the two-tone clue colorway looks especially nice. OtterBox cases do tend to cost more than most, but they're practically unbreakable.
-