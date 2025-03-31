Google went all-out on the Pixel 9a, and many big-name case manufacturers stepped up to the challenge. There's actually a wide variety of cases for the midrange master, with varying levels of protection and features. There are some high-dollar premium models worth considering, but some of the best aren't terribly expensive. A decent number also aim to dovetail with the phone's notable design ethos.

Quite a few boast integrated magnets for easy connections to the increasing number of great Qi2 accessories — while only long-term testing and an eventual Pixel 9a teardown will confirm its perfect alignment and consistent magnetic connectivity, we've stuck to brands that claim to do their due diligence in lining up the internal magnets with the standardized measurements.