The Google Pixel 9 is an impressive package of AI tools wrapped in the best frame we've seen on a Pixel phone yet. Unfortunately, one thing that hasn't improved yet is wireless charging. Not only is the Pixel 9 limited to a maximum of 15W wireless charging like the Pixel 8, but this speed is only achievable with Google's Pixel Stand wireless charger. The Pixel 9 is limited to a maximum of 12W with any other charger.
The Pixel 9 is also not Qi-2 certified, so if you want to use any of the magnetic chargers here, you'll need a MagSafe-compatible Pixel 9 case. We've picked out a selection of wireless chargers for all budgets, including options that let you charge your phone in the car or can charge multiple devices at once.
-
Best overall
Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger$20 $35 Save $15
The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger may not be flashy, but it gets the job done with a simple yet effective design and puts out 15W of power. It's also cheaper than most other wireless chargers, so while you don't get Qi-2 support, you nevertheless get the best value out of any charger for your Pixel 9.
-
Premium pick
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
The 2nd gen Google Pixel Stand is the only wireless charger capable of charging your Pixel 9 at its maximum 15W speed. Not only does it offer the fastest charging speed, but it enables additional features on your phone like a Nest Hub interface, photo gallery, and more. However, this all comes at a premium price.
-
Best value
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand$16 $20 Save $4
The Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand might only deliver 10W of power, but it's the perfect solution if you don't need the fastest charging speed at all times. You can rest your Pixel 9 on it in landscape or portrait mode, and it works with cases up to 5mm thick.
-
Moshi Lounge Q
The Moshi Lounge Q charges your Pixel 9 at up to 12W, and its adjustable stand lets you change the viewing angle of your phone, making it perfect for watching media. The textured fabric adds a premium touch, and the entire thing folds flat to take up less space.
-
Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand
If you have a Qi2-compatible case for your Pixel 9, the Peak Design Wireless Charging Stand is the best charger you can buy, although it comes at a price. Its adjustable charging pad can fold completely flat, and the entire charger is made out of solid aluminum, giving it a premium feel. You'll get the best experience if you pair it with one of Peak Design's Pixel 9 phone cases.
-
Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+
If you have a pair of earbuds with wireless charging support like the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Mophie's Wireless Charging Stand+ will let you charge it alongside your Pixel 9. The primary charging stand tops out at 15W, while the second can charge your secondary device at a maximum of 15W. There's also a tertiary 7.5W USB-A port.
-
Anker PowerWave II Stand$36 $44 Save $8
The Anker PowerWave II Stand can charge your Pixel 9 at 12W, but it has a maximum charging speed of 15W. So, if you have devices that support a higher charging speed, this is a great universal wireless charging solution. You can prop your phone in either portrait or landscape mode during charging.
-
Mooas Wireless Charging Nightlight
The Mooas Wireless Charging Nightlight is the perfect charging station for your bedside table. Not only does its stylish design look fantastic on any surface, but it can supply 12W of power to your Pixel 9. The nightlight has three brightness settings and you can adjust it to your preferred angle.
-
Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger$50 $60 Save $10
The Satechi 15W Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is the perfect charging stand for your Pixel 9 while you're out and about, but you'll need a Qi2-compatible case to use it. You can power it with a USB-C port or 12V outlet, but keep in mind that the cable is on the shorter side.
The best wireless chargers for the Google Pixel 9
Not only were we disappointed to see no improvement in wireless charging speed for the Google Pixel 9, but it ended up being slower than the Pixel 8's. While both phones charge at 12W maximum on anything but the 2nd gen Google Pixel Stand, these third-party options are a better deal for the Pixel 9, since you aren't missing out on as much charging speed.
The top pick, Spigen's ArcField Wireless Charger, is the perfect compromise between function and price. It charges your Pixel 9 at 12W, and its slim form fits into any space. It's also cheaper than most options, but note that you don't get Qi2 support with this charger.
If you need the fastest charging speed, the only option is Google's official Pixel Stand charger. Not only will this let you reach your Pixel 9's maximum 15W charging speed, but it comes with a host of features that let you easily adjust your smart home devices, view pictures, and more. It's a nifty package, but you may not need its charging speed.
If charging speed and magnetic charging don't interest you, the Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand is our budget pick because it offers reasonable charging speed at a fantastic price. It's perfect for leaving your Pixel 9 on overnight or when you're sitting at your desk for long periods.
Google reducing the maximum charging speed on the Pixel 9 is not as impactful when you consider this is only relevant to the Pixel Stand. We're also disappointed to see no Qi2 support, but there are plenty of compatible cases available. Overall, consider your use case carefully, as a wireless charger will be slower than a wired charger. But if you value speed over all else, consider picking up one of the best phone chargers instead.
Best Google Pixel 9 screen protectors in 2024
The Pixel 9 screen needs a bit of extra care