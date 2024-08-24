The Google Pixel 9 is an impressive package of AI tools wrapped in the best frame we've seen on a Pixel phone yet. Unfortunately, one thing that hasn't improved yet is wireless charging. Not only is the Pixel 9 limited to a maximum of 15W wireless charging like the Pixel 8, but this speed is only achievable with Google's Pixel Stand wireless charger. The Pixel 9 is limited to a maximum of 12W with any other charger.

The Pixel 9 is also not Qi-2 certified, so if you want to use any of the magnetic chargers here, you'll need a MagSafe-compatible Pixel 9 case. We've picked out a selection of wireless chargers for all budgets, including options that let you charge your phone in the car or can charge multiple devices at once.

The best wireless chargers for the Google Pixel 9

Not only were we disappointed to see no improvement in wireless charging speed for the Google Pixel 9, but it ended up being slower than the Pixel 8's. While both phones charge at 12W maximum on anything but the 2nd gen Google Pixel Stand, these third-party options are a better deal for the Pixel 9, since you aren't missing out on as much charging speed.

The top pick, Spigen's ArcField Wireless Charger, is the perfect compromise between function and price. It charges your Pixel 9 at 12W, and its slim form fits into any space. It's also cheaper than most options, but note that you don't get Qi2 support with this charger.

If you need the fastest charging speed, the only option is Google's official Pixel Stand charger. Not only will this let you reach your Pixel 9's maximum 15W charging speed, but it comes with a host of features that let you easily adjust your smart home devices, view pictures, and more. It's a nifty package, but you may not need its charging speed.

If charging speed and magnetic charging don't interest you, the Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand is our budget pick because it offers reasonable charging speed at a fantastic price. It's perfect for leaving your Pixel 9 on overnight or when you're sitting at your desk for long periods.

Google reducing the maximum charging speed on the Pixel 9 is not as impactful when you consider this is only relevant to the Pixel Stand. We're also disappointed to see no Qi2 support, but there are plenty of compatible cases available. Overall, consider your use case carefully, as a wireless charger will be slower than a wired charger. But if you value speed over all else, consider picking up one of the best phone chargers instead.