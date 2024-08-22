Thanks to its compact size, excellent camera setup, beautiful 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, and snappy performance, the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android smartphones out there. It comes with a bunch of new AI features that help make everyday life easier, and it’s a great value if you’re looking to hold on to your device, as it’ll continue receiving software and security updates for seven years.

But let’s not forget that the Pixel 9 is a premium device. As such, it comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that covers both the front and back, and while this can prevent scratches, it can still crack. For that reason alone, we recommend buying a reliable screen protector, which could prevent the hassle of getting another device, or getting your new gadget repaired, which could cost extra money and time.

Best overall Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Pixel 9 Spigen Glas TR EZ FIT is one of our favorite screen protectors. It’s sturdy, has an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance, and comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, plus an easy-to-use aligning tool. It’s priced competitively and supports most cases from Spigen’s lineup and third-party case makers. $19 at Amazon

Premium pick Zagg Glass XTR3 for Pixel 9 The Zagg Glass XTR3 tempered glass is an excellent premium shield that covers the entire front display and prevents scratches and fall damage. It filters blue light to improve eye comfort, and it has anti-reflective technology that reduces glare and enhances color and vibrancy. It’s stronger than traditional glass and ideal if you want something that protects the screen and your eyes. $60 at Amazon

Best value JETech Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 JETech’s kit comes with two tempered glass shields that provide HD clearance, easy installation, and even two camera lens projectors. It’s great bang for the buck, featuring a 9H hardness premium material that guards the screen against fall damage. It also supports cases, and wraps around the entire display for maximum coverage. $9 at Amazon

Dbrand Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Dbrand’s tempered glass screen protector is sturdy, and can take a beating. It's low-profile, adds little to no extra bulk to the device, and is compatible with cases and skins. It’s precisely made for the Pixel 9, and it covers the entire display without a gap. It has polished edges, an oleophobic coating, and a clear design. $20 at dbrand

LK Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 LK’s kit features two tempered glass and two camera lens protectors. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and the company even includes an alignment tool that makes screen protector installation a breeze. The kit is shatterproof and made of 9H glass, with a unique design that shields the entire display and is compatible with cases. $11 at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Glass for Pixel 9 The Caseology Snap Fit has a special Snap-Fit tray that helps ensure a quick application and removal process. It’s compatible with both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and the kit includes two glass screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, cleaning wipers, and dust removal stickers. $19 at Amazon

Protect your Pixel 9’s display with a tempered glass screen protector

Whether you’re looking for a sturdy screen protector, a multipack, or an all-in-one that comes with a camera lens protector, you have some options. As always, we’ve put the top three in our recommended categories to help you pick one easily, but we also recommend all the other shields that provide unique features or more enhanced protection.

If you’re looking for the best overall screen protector, take a look at Spigen’s GlasTR EZ Fit. It comes with two screen protectors, and an easy-to-use alignment tool that makes installation a breeze. It’s a clear shield with an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints, and is made to be case-friendly, supporting all of Spigen’s cases and those from other manufacturers.

Zagg’s XTR3 screen protector might cost a bit too much for some, but that’s the price you have to pay for a tempered glass shield that also protects your eyes with a special blue light filter that’s also anti-reflective. It’s easy to install, made of recycled glass, and provides a sturdy and durable shield that’ll keep your Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro safe from daily wear and tear, as well as drops.

And finally, JETech’s multitpack is excellent if you're on a budget. It might not have Zagg’s blue filter and anti-reflective features, but the kit comes with two tempered glass and two camera lens protectors that keep your important components safe from everyday wear and, most importantly, accidental drops.