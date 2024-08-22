Featuring a large 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, an excellent camera setup, premium build quality, and a flagship chipset for a more refined experience, the Google Pixel 9 is an outstanding Android smartphone. It comes with a plethora of new AI features that help make life easier, too, and it’s offered at a price point that’s still relatively affordable.

But the Pixel 9 is still made of glass and aluminum, meaning it’s very fragile. There are times when you simply want a case that’s sturdy and guaranteed to survive a drop — something that’s tougher than conventional cases. Luckily, we’ve got several of our trusted case maker’s offers down below, showcasing some of the toughest and best-in-class heavy-duty cases you can buy right now.

Best overall UAG Pathfinder for Pixel 9 The UAG Pathfinder case is available in black and olive green. It features a traction grip that enhances corner protection, support for magnetic chargers and accessories, and lightweight material. Despite its large design, it’s built to last and certified to survive drops from 18 feet, meeting the toughest drop-test standards. $55 at Amazon

Premium pick Dbrand Grip for Pixel 9 The Dbrand Grip is one of the best premium cases available. It’s fully personalizable using more than 20 different skins for a unique experience, and it’s made to last. It has a grippy texture on the sides to improve ergonomics and a durable finish that can survive all types of accidents. It’s extremely tough and well-built, and fully prepared to protect your phone. $55 at dbrand

Best value Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 9 The Spigen Rugged Armor has been a long-time favorite of ours. It has air cushion technology that helps absorb shocks, a carbon fiber design for a more premium feel, and a spider-web pattern with raised bezels that shield the display and camera lens. It’s extremely durable and offers excellent protection if you’re on a budget. $17 at Amazon $30 at Spigen

Poetic Revolution for Pixel 9 Poetic Revolution is often a name that comes up when it comes to sturdy, heavy-duty, and rugged cases. It has a built-in kickstand, a screen protector, and a military-grade shockproof casing that can survive up to 20ft drops. It’s easy to put on and take off, and the raised bezels guard the display and camera from accidental damage. $23 at Amazon

OtterBox Defender for Pixel 9 The OtterBox Defender has also been featured on many of our heavy-duty case lists in the past, and that’s because it surpasses the Military 810G 516.6 tests with flying colors. What this means in real life is that it can survive drops and all types of accidents that would otherwise damage your gadget. It even supports wireless chargers. $65 at Amazon

Zagg Luxe for Pixel 9 The Zagg Luxe is slightly slimmer than the others on this list, but don’t let that fool you. It can survive drops from up to 10ft, and it meets the respected military-grade standards, likely due to it being strengthened with graphene. It supports wireless charging, too, and is made of eco-friendly materials. $30 at Amazon

Guard your Pixel 9 with a tougher case

If you’re looking for the absolute best of the best, you can’t go wrong with Under Armor Gear’s new Pathfinder case. It’s been military-grade tested, has an anti-scratch and shockproof design that can take a beating, and offers enhanced protection for the display and camera lens on the back.

Meanwhile, the dbrand Grip is not only fully customizable, but it also offers additional protection and, as the name suggests, a grippy feel with a textured side that makes the phone easier to hold, and more ergonomic. You can choose from over 20 different dbrand skins to personalize the phone, and keep it safe from all types of accidents, whether that’s a drop, a toss, or a more forceful collision with a hard surface.

Finally, if you want to spend a bit less, the Spigen Rugged Armor case has been a longtime favorite. It absorbs shocks, and it has a carbon fiber design that can take a beating without damaging your new phone. It has tactile buttons, air cushion technology that makes it better at taking a fall, and a spider-web pattern and raised edges that protect the screen and camera lens.

And if none of those speak to you, you still have other options from Poetic Revolution, Otterbox, and Zagg; one of these is bound to be the right case to protect your Pixel 9.