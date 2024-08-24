Google’s brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is here. Besides 37W wired charging, it supports up to 23W wireless charging, allowing you to juice up the phone conveniently.

But the wireless charging on the Pro XL isn’t as simple as plopping it on a 23W or faster wireless charger and expecting top charging speeds. This Google phone can only charge at 23W with the company’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). All other Qi chargers, provided they support EPP (Extended Power Profile), can only offer up to 12W power. With that in mind, here are our top picks for the Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless chargers.

Make charging Pixel 9 Pro XL hassle-free with top wireless chargers

Thanks to its support for 12W wireless charging through Qi EPP chargers, there is no shortage of high-quality wireless chargers for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad is our top pick, as it’s reasonably priced and can deliver the 12W wireless charging your Pixel supports outside the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). It’s also well-built, has a sleek design, and comes with everything you need to start charging out of the box.

If you’re willing to spend more, there is no better option than the official Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), as you’ll enjoy full 23W wireless charging. The Google offering looks sleek and has built-in fans to ensure the charger doesn’t get hot and throttle the charging speeds. It also comes with a power brick in the box.

Other recommendations include the Braun Wireless Charging Pad, which is quite affordable and has a no-frills design. Despite its affordable price, the charger can deliver 12W charging to the Pixel, the same as other, much more expensive, chargers. Sadly, it lacks a wall adapter, so you will have to buy one or use a spare that you already own.

Finally, you can add fast wireless charging to your car with the iOttie Auto Sense or Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Keep in mind that the latter requires a MagSafe case or at least a magnetic ring attached to the back of your phone.