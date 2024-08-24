Google’s brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is here. Besides 37W wired charging, it supports up to 23W wireless charging, allowing you to juice up the phone conveniently.
But the wireless charging on the Pro XL isn’t as simple as plopping it on a 23W or faster wireless charger and expecting top charging speeds. This Google phone can only charge at 23W with the company’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). All other Qi chargers, provided they support EPP (Extended Power Profile), can only offer up to 12W power. With that in mind, here are our top picks for the Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless chargers.
Best overall
Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad
The Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad, our top pick, is an excellent option for quickly topping up the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It stands out with its comprehensive package, including a power brick and USB-C cable, to get you started. This pad supports EPP, delivering up to 12W charging to your Pixel. It can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick and has an ergonomic design to accommodate most camera bumps.
Premium pick
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is the only wireless charger that can deliver up to 23W wireless charging to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. As the name suggests, it has a stand-style form factor, so you can use your phone hands-free for media consumption, video calls, and more while charging. Moreover, the Pixel Stand turns Pixel phones into a tiny Nest Hub of sorts, giving you access to Nest Cams and other compatible smart home devices right on the display.
Best value
Braun Wireless Charging Pad BWC02
This no-frills wireless charger from Braun is an excellent value because of its aggressive price tag and support for 15W EPP charging. It also has a minimal and compact design, making it suitable for traveling. Unfortunately, the charger lacks a power brick, while a bundled USB-C cable is available. But that’s to be expected given the charger’s low price. You can use an 18W or faster wall adapter to power it.
iOttie iON Wireless Duo
If you own true wireless earbuds that support wireless charging, the iOttie iOn Wireless Duo is a solid choice. While its stand slot, which you’ll use for charging the phone, tops out at 10W, it’s not a dealbreaker, given that you're only losing out on around 2W charging. The second pad-style slot for low-power devices, such as Pixel Buds, can charge at 5W, the top speed they support. It’s also well-made and comes with a power brick.
Belkin Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad$29 $40 Save $11
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W is an excellent alternative to our top pick, as it offers the same feature set and has a similar design. The circular ring on top of the charger ensures you don’t have to deal with alignment issues, and it can handle cases up to 5mm thick. The Belkin offering also has a bundled power brick and a two-year warranty.
Anker PowerWave II Stand$36 $44 Save $8
The Anker PowerWave II Stand is a popular wireless charger that can deliver up to 15W power and has two coils to support charging in portrait and landscape modes. It can charge through a wide range of cases and has built-in protections to keep everything safe. Anker also bundles a power adapter in the box, but as it uses a barrel-style connector instead of USB-C or MicroUSB, it may be harder to replace once damaged.
iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger
If you're looking to add fast wireless charging support to your car, the iOttie Auto Sense is a convenient choice. It’s a car mount plus a wireless charger that’s easy to operate and supports a wide range of viewing angles, ensuring you have a good view of the phone’s screen for navigation and more. The iOttie offering also supports multiple mounting methods and is shipped with a 12V car power adapter.
Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand
The Peak Design Wireless Charging Stand is a stylish choice, featuring a striking all-black metal design. Its convertible design is perfect for travel, allowing you to use it as a stand or a pad. It supports the Qi2 wireless charging standard, making it ideal for those using a MagSafe case with their Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, it’s worth noting that it's an expensive option and lacks a power brick in the box.
Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger$50 $60 Save $10
The Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is another fantastic option if you use a MagSafe case and need to add fast wireless charging to your car. It’s supplied with everything you need to start charging out of the box. The charger-mount hybrid attaches to your car’s AC vents, and the built-in magnets keep the phone mounted securely. Being a Qi2 offering, it can deliver up to 15W, more than the 12W supported by the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Make charging Pixel 9 Pro XL hassle-free with top wireless chargers
Thanks to its support for 12W wireless charging through Qi EPP chargers, there is no shortage of high-quality wireless chargers for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
The Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad is our top pick, as it’s reasonably priced and can deliver the 12W wireless charging your Pixel supports outside the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). It’s also well-built, has a sleek design, and comes with everything you need to start charging out of the box.
If you’re willing to spend more, there is no better option than the official Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), as you’ll enjoy full 23W wireless charging. The Google offering looks sleek and has built-in fans to ensure the charger doesn’t get hot and throttle the charging speeds. It also comes with a power brick in the box.
Other recommendations include the Braun Wireless Charging Pad, which is quite affordable and has a no-frills design. Despite its affordable price, the charger can deliver 12W charging to the Pixel, the same as other, much more expensive, chargers. Sadly, it lacks a wall adapter, so you will have to buy one or use a spare that you already own.
Finally, you can add fast wireless charging to your car with the iOttie Auto Sense or Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Keep in mind that the latter requires a MagSafe case or at least a magnetic ring attached to the back of your phone.
