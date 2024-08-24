You've probably heard or read plenty of comments along the lines of, "Well, I never use a screen protector," but you really don't have to be that brave. If you've invested in a top-shelf phone with a mouthful of a name, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's worth keeping the screen in pristine condition, whether you plan to keep it through its seven-year software update lifespan or not.
To that end, there's a great selection of screen protectors for Google's current (non-folding) flagship. In fact, we're glad to see some major, reputable manufacturers offering some actually varied options. You can spend a little or a lot, and get fancy features or nothing but glass and glue, but one thing's certain: One of these thin layers will protect your screen from the bumps and bruises of everyday life.
Best overall
Spigen GlassTR EZ Fit for Pixel 9 Pro XL
Trust is a big part of keeping a high-dollar device safe, and Spigen consistently uses the finest materials and manufacturing processes to produce high-quality screen protectors that work great and last a long time. It won't interfere with visibility, touchscreen use, or fingerprint reader performance, and includes a precise installation bracket for easy application.
Premium pick
Zagg Glass XTR3 for Pixel 9 Pro XL
Screen protectors are typically all pretty similar, but Zagg's Glass XTR3 goes the extra mile with top-notch materials. This technologically advanced layer sports ten times the strength of common glass, along with a smooth surface imbued with silicon dioxide and moderate glare reduction, both of which promote the Pixel 9 Pro XL's excellent touch and display performance.
Best value
JETech Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro XL
The smooth feel of glass beats most other materials, but glass can also be fragile. A low-cost, but reliable protector like these from JETech gives you peace of mind without wasting your money, especially if you're among the many who tend to drop your phone a lot. It comes with a simple application bracket and is one of the few kits with camera visor protectors.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Max Coverage for Pixel 9 Pro XL
The soft-touch TPU film that ArmorSuit's great reputation rides on won't add a ton of structural strength, but will protect from scratches, and it can heal itself over time or with minor heat application. We've highlighted the edge-to-edge Max Coverage version that's perfect for case-free use, but the MilitaryShield Full Body wrap (in clear or matte) also gives size-conscious consumers an ultra-slim option for all-around safety.
AmFilm Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro XL
AmFilm's tempered glass screen protector isn't fancy, but you don't need that to keep your high-end phone safe from scratches and nicks. It won't get in the way of any cases, uses quality glass, includes a straightforward and effective applicator, and comes in a pack of three despite costing very little.
Caseology Snap Fit for Pixel 9 Pro XL$18 $30 Save $12
US-based Caseology makes a decent selection of excellent cases, and its basic-but-dependable Snap Fit screen protector is no different. The name comes from the accompanying bracket and remarkably easy application process, which minimizes the risk of bubbles and ensures you get full use of the pair of glass units it comes with.
OtterBox Premium Glass for Pixel 9 Pro XL
If you want the best, consider splurging a bit on OtterBox's Premium Glass screen protector. It's ideal for people with experience installing these things, since you only get one shot and it's awfully expensive, but you can rest assured knowing you're getting roughly the best-quality glass and most reliable adhesive possible.
Zagg Fusion Privacy for Pixel 9 Pro XL
Privacy screen covers are a wildly mixed bag, but none do it as well as Zagg's Fusion Privacy. Unlike most, it protects from off-angle viewing in both landscape and portrait orientations, and does so without drastically getting in the way of screen brightness and color. It's still a bit less clear than tempered glass, but it's as close as this kind of privacy filter allows.
Skinomi MatteSkin for Pixel 9 Pro XL
Effective anti-glare screen protectors made from glass tend to introduce rainbow artifacts or graininess, but TPU options like the Skinomi MatteSkin work just as well, with less display interference thanks to thinner materials and the magic of physics. It's not quite as smooth as glass, but it's easy to put on and holds up well against scratches.
Picking the right Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector
Materials and consistency make all the difference
With Google adding a third horse to its Pixel slab phone stable this year, the ultra-bright, high-resolution display is far and away the main reason to opt for the 9 Pro XL, and it deserves a screen protector.
Spigen's GlassTR EZ Fit is about as good as they come, offering a tempting balance of performance, price, and ease of installation. You can certainly get by with more budget-friendly alternatives like the glass models from AmFilm or JETech (and they might actually be more economical for serial phone droppers), but Spigen's consistent quality renders it a winner.
That said, there is more than just glass and glue to be had from the 9 Pro XL's protector selection. Zagg's Glass XTR3 leverages some of the most advanced technology ever used in screen protectors, and feels as smooth to the touch as the Gorilla Glass making up the screen itself. Zagg's also one of the rare manufacturers to do privacy protectors well, with Fusion Privacy outdoing anything else that uses polarized filters to keep your phone activities private.
We've also pointed out a lineup from ArmorSuit that's relatively straightforward, but has a twist. The MilitaryShield's self-healing thermoplastic polyurethane comes in a few different cuts, including the standard case-friendly version and the slightly larger Max Coverage, in addition to transparent or anti-glare options.
