You've probably heard or read plenty of comments along the lines of, "Well, I never use a screen protector," but you really don't have to be that brave. If you've invested in a top-shelf phone with a mouthful of a name, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's worth keeping the screen in pristine condition, whether you plan to keep it through its seven-year software update lifespan or not.

To that end, there's a great selection of screen protectors for Google's current (non-folding) flagship. In fact, we're glad to see some major, reputable manufacturers offering some actually varied options. You can spend a little or a lot, and get fancy features or nothing but glass and glue, but one thing's certain: One of these thin layers will protect your screen from the bumps and bruises of everyday life.

Picking the right Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Materials and consistency make all the difference

With Google adding a third horse to its Pixel slab phone stable this year, the ultra-bright, high-resolution display is far and away the main reason to opt for the 9 Pro XL, and it deserves a screen protector.

Spigen's GlassTR EZ Fit is about as good as they come, offering a tempting balance of performance, price, and ease of installation. You can certainly get by with more budget-friendly alternatives like the glass models from AmFilm or JETech (and they might actually be more economical for serial phone droppers), but Spigen's consistent quality renders it a winner.

That said, there is more than just glass and glue to be had from the 9 Pro XL's protector selection. Zagg's Glass XTR3 leverages some of the most advanced technology ever used in screen protectors, and feels as smooth to the touch as the Gorilla Glass making up the screen itself. Zagg's also one of the rare manufacturers to do privacy protectors well, with Fusion Privacy outdoing anything else that uses polarized filters to keep your phone activities private.

We've also pointed out a lineup from ArmorSuit that's relatively straightforward, but has a twist. The MilitaryShield's self-healing thermoplastic polyurethane comes in a few different cuts, including the standard case-friendly version and the slightly larger Max Coverage, in addition to transparent or anti-glare options.

But its full body TPU wrap is arguably the most interesting, as it adds excellent scratch and nick resistance, minor crack protection, and soft-touch grip all around your Pixel, with decidedly less bulk than a case. Note, of course, that it prevents the use of the many great Pixel 9 Pro XL cases, so make sure that's what you're looking for before taking the plunge.

On the other hand, if you're really not worried about bulk or weight, there are also several highly worthwhile heavy-duty 9 Pro XL cases. Some of them even offer integrated screen protectors, and while they're likely not as smooth as glass, they go the distance in terms of durability.