Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL promises to be quite the upgrade, both inside and out. We’re guessing if you shelled out the hefty $1,100 for the 9 Pro XL, a case is next on your shopping list. And if you’re as clumsy as we are, you may want to invest in a heavy-duty case.

Of course, you could go with the more traditional, bulky cases, but these days you can find options that are as durable as they’re stylish. So, whether you want military-grade drop protection, a slim design, or compatibility with wireless chargers, we’ve got you covered.

Best overall Zagg Luxe For Pixel 9 Pro XL The Zagg’s Luxe may be lightweight, but this flexible and grippy case is plenty strong, capable of withstanding a 10-foot drop. It’s reinforced with graphene, a super-dense material that rivals steel and even diamonds. Surprisingly, compared to less protective cases, the Luxe is just as thin and will easily fit in your pocket or purse. It also works well with most wireless chargers. And when the cold season comes around, rest assured that Luxe’s antimicrobial-treated case keeps germs at bay. $30 at Amazon $30 at ZAGG

Premium pick Otterbox Defender Series For Pixel 9 Pro XL You can’t go wrong with a practical pick like Otterbox’s Defender Series case. It’s expensive, but it’s been tested for multiple drops, earning the military grade rating MIL-STD-810G 516.6, a convoluted way of stating it's drop-resistant. While slightly thicker than the Zagg, the Defender Series case still boasts a thin body, so feel free to charge your phone wirelessly. Plus, a raised bumper surrounds the camera, a screen lip offers extra display protection, and there’s even a kickstand. $65 at Amazon $65 at Otterbox

Best value Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 9 Pro XL Spigen’s Tough Armor case proves you don’t need to spend a small fortune to protect your Pixel 9 Pro XL. It provides triple-layer protection that cushions your phone for those inevitable drops, and also has raised screen edges and a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Plus, all these perks don’t translate to more bulk; it’s still lightweight and thin enough for your wireless charger, too. $45 at Amazon

Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 9 Pro XL If you want a guarantee that your case works with MagSafe devices, the Mous Limitless 5.0 may be your best bet. It provides premium protection for every inch of your Pixel 9 Pro XL, including your camera and screen, and its exclusive AiroShock material makes a 45 ft drop seem like nothing but a slight tumble. It’s still super-slim, too, and should seamlessly connect to MagSafe chargers and more. $70 at Mous

Caseology Athlex for Pixel 9 Pro XL $18 $25 Save $7 Caseology’s Athlex case is another budget-worthy buy. The military-grade material handles daily drops with ease, and the ergonomic grip lessens the chance of slippage. You don’t need to lose your trusty wireless charging station, either, because Athlex should be compatible. We also can’t deny the Athlex’s aesthetics, as it’s a nice-looking case for the gym or a night on the town. $18 at Caseology $16 at Amazon

Torras Case For Pixel 9 Pro XL $18 $28 Save $10 Torras’ case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL features what they call X-Shock technology, meaning there are 16 cushions within the case to absorb the impact of hard drops. Speaking of drops, the phone has been tested to handle a fall as high as 16 feet. We don’t recommend testing that yourself, but it’s nice to know it’s up to the challenge. Plus, the scratch-resistant case is dirt-resistant and anti-yellowing. $18 at Amazon

Dbrand Grip for Pixel 9 Pro XL The Dbrand Grip case delivers all the protection you’d expect in this price range, plus impressive military-grade durability. However, the coolest feature of this case lies in the design; the top of the case has a "chamfered lip," or an angled edge that allows your thumb to easily access the top and bottom of your Pixel’s screen. Additionally, the crescent arc design lowers the sides of the case, making swiping through screens and apps much easier. $55 at dbrand

Caseborne Protective Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL Caseborne’s case is designed with utilitarian users in mind. With five layers of protection, this case is ready for whatever life throws at it; even if you drop your phone four times at 21 feet, the Caseborne will keep your phone safe and sound. We also like that Caseborne includes a tempered glass screen, meaning one less accessory to purchase. $35 at Amazon

Poetic Revolution for Pixel 9 Pro XL After over 4,500 drops from 20 feet, Poetic learned an important thing about their case: it works. Poetic’s Revolution case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features a rugged three-layer design, making it shockproof, scratchproof, and impact-resistant. But that’s not all, as you also get a screen protector and a built-in kickstand. $25 at Amazon

The best case for your Pixel 9 Pro XL

Ultimately, the best case for your new Pixel 9 Pro XL is up to you. Still, we think our list is a great place to start. The Zagg Luxe, our best overall pick, checks all the boxes. It's minimalist, stylish, and extremely durable. Heck, the graphene material used for the case is apparently as dense as diamonds and stronger than steel.

If money is no object, the Otterbox Defender Series is a worthy contender. It may not be as cool looking as the Zagg, but its military-grade protection is worth the investment. That said, our budget pick is no slouch, either; Spigen's Tough Armor houses three layers of protection, but it's still thin enough to work with your wireless charger. There's even a kickstand.

Honestly, any of these nine picks are great. Take the Mous 5.0 limited, which is another excellent premium pick, especially if you want a phone guaranteed to work with MagSafe devices. Or, if you're an all-in-one type of buyer, the Caseborne includes a tempered glass case for extra protection.

As the Pixel 9 Pro XL gains traction, we're sure the case options will grow. Whatever you pick, however, stick with well-regarded brands like the ones on our list; maybe once you've picked out a case, you can pick a screen protector to pair with it. After all, you're carrying precious cargo.