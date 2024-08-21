Although its Pro XL moniker makes it seem like a new addition to the Pixel lineup, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, for all intents and purposes, a successor to the Pixel 8 Pro — it's the large screen Pixel in Google's 2024 smartphone lineup. Like its Pixel 9 siblings, the 9 Pro XL is a glass sandwich, meaning an accidental drop can ruin its appearance in seconds. So, a case is a must-buy accessory to ensure your brand-new Pixel remains pristine.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of high-quality cases for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Here are our top picks to help you find the most suitable case for your needs.

Best overall Spigen Enzo Aramid for Pixel 9 Pro XL The Enzo Aramid from Spigen is a high-quality case that uses durable aramid fiber for superior drop protection. It also has a sleek design and features anodized aluminum accents and buttons for a premium look. Like other Spigen cases, the Enzo Aramid has Air Cushion technology and comes with raised edges to reduce surface scratches on the display and the rear camera module. Moreover, the Spigen offering is compatible with wireless charging and lined with soft suede. $35 at Amazon $70 at Spigen

Premium pick Dbrand Grip for Pixel 9 Pro XL Dbrand's Grip is a premium Pixel 9 Pro XL case that stands out due to its built-in MagSafe-style magnets, allowing you to use your favorite MagSafe accessories with the phone. The case's textured sides and grip strips provide superior grip, while its raised edges, relatively slim design, and tactile buttons enhance the user experience. You can also customize the Grip by picking your favorite skin to go with it. $55 at dbrand

Best value FNTCase Transparent Cover for Pixel 9 Pro XL $8 $10 Save $2 The FNTCase Transparent Cover is a heavy-duty clear case that offers robust protection for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It can withstand drops from as high as 10 feet, thanks to its shock-resistant TPU bumper and air pockets on the corners. The case's special coating ensures it retains its clear look for a long time, making it a durable and stylish choice for Pixel 9 Pro XL owners. $8 at Amazon $13 at FNTCase

Tudia MergeGrip for Pixel 9 Pro XL This hybrid case from Tudia combines the benefits of a rugged case with MagSafe to give you the best of both worlds. Its dual-layer design delivers top-notch protection against bumps, dents, impacts, and scratches. The case also has raised edges and grippy sides. Additionally, you can choose from five exciting color options to match your aesthetic. If you don't use MagSafe accessories, you can select a non-MagSafe version to save money. $30 at Amazon $30 at Tudia

Poetic Revolution for Pixel 9 Pro XL The Poetic Revolution is another excellent rugged Pixel 9 Pro XL case. Thanks to the built-in screen protector, it provides 360-degree coverage of the phone and keeps it safe from dents, drops, and scratches. If you don't want a screen protector, you can always use the case without one. Another advantage of going with the Revolution is the kickstand, which allows hands-free media consumption and video calls. Finally, you can buy the Poetic offering in three exciting colors. $25 at Amazon

Torras Ultra Shockproof Mag for Pixel 9 Pro XL Although the Torras Ultra Shockproof Mag is slim, its air-cushioning structure enables the case to deliver 16-foot drop protection, which is quite good. You also get MagSafe support, and the company claims the built-in magnets are pretty strong and will keep the MagSafe accessories securely in place. Moreover, the case feels good in hand and has an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. $26 at Amazon $26 at Torras

Cyrill UltraColor for Pixel 9 Pro XL $21 $31 Save $10 From the house of Spigen, the Cyrill UltraColor is a minimal, but stylish case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Besides being pretty, the case offers good protection and has raised edges to reduce surface scratches on the display and the camera module. It also features grip-boosting microdots to ensure you always have a secure hold on your Pixel. In other highlights, the case has a lanyard hole, supports wireless charging, and is available in three colors. $17 at Amazon $21 at Cyrill

Encased Slimshield for Pixel 9 Pro XL Featuring a hybrid design, this dual-tone case has a TPU bumper and a clear polycarbonate back to provide solid protection for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It also comes with MagSafe support, opening up a whole new world of accessories for your new Pixel. You also get tactile buttons, precise cutouts, and raised edges. Moreover, there is a lanyard hole for straps. $15 at Amazon $20 at Encased

Ringke Onyx for Pixel 9 Pro XL This no-nonsense, affordable TPU case from Ringke is an excellent option for budget-conscious buyers. It offers everything you want in a solid case, including good drop protection, superior grip, and raised edges to avoid surface scratches. Moreover, it doesn't attract smudges and has tactile buttons. You'll also be happy to know that you can buy it in three colors. $16 at Amazon $17 at Ringke

Top cases for Google's big screen flagship

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is getting lots of love from case manufacturers, so you have an impressive selection of cases to choose from.

Our top pick is Spigen's Enzo Aramid. As the name suggests, this case uses durable aramid fiber to deliver enhanced protection from everyday mishaps. Like other Spigen offerings, it also has air cushions for impact protection and raised edges to avoid surface scratches. Moreover, there are anodized aluminum accents for a sleek look.

If you have a bigger budget, you can consider the Dbrand Grip. Besides being one of the grippiest cases on the market, it allows you to customize the case with your favorite skin at the time of ordering. The case is also MagSafe compatible and comes with clicky buttons.

The FNTCase Transparent Cover is an excellent option for a tighter budget. It's a solid case that provides 10-foot drop protection and lets you flaunt the Pixel 9 Pro XL's exciting design. It's also compatible with wireless charging and has raised edges.

Among other options, Cyrill UltraColor is a stylish case, and Poetic Revolution provides 360-degree protection with its built-in screen protector. In the end, though, regardless of what case you pick, know that your Pixel 9 Pro XL will be safer than it was the day you bought it.