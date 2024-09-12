Google has had an on-again-off-again relationship with wireless charging. The company added the technology early on with the Nexus 4 and kept it through to the Nexus 6; the move to metal bodies killed the feature starting with the Nexus 6P, and it wouldn't return until the Pixel 3 and 3XL. Thankfully, it stuck around this time, and now Qi charging is a standard feature on most phones, including the Pixel 9 Pro.

There are a lot of wireless chargers to choose from. Some feature Qi2 with magnet support, others have cooling fans, and Google's own Pixel Stand 2 can charge the Pixels faster than any other wireless charging pad. Which wireless charger is best for you depends on the features that are important for your use case, along with your budget. That's why we've collected our favorites together here.

Best overall Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single Samsung's 15W Wireless Charger is one of our favorites. It supports 15W, looks great, is easily portable, and includes a cooling fan that ensures your Pixel 9 Pro won't get too toasty. Said fan is also quiet enough that you'll be able to use it by your bed and won't hear a peep. The only downside originates with the Pixel itself. While this charger supports 15W, Pixel phones are limited to just 10W when they aren't using Google's Pixel Stand. $60 at Amazon

Premium pick Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) The Pixel Stand 2 is expensive, but you get some added features for the price. This is the only way to charge at the maximum speed the Pixel 9 Pro offers: 21W for the Pro and 23W for the XL. While charging, your Pixel 9 Pro will enter a docked mode to provide you with useful information while docked. $79 at Best Buy

Best value Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand Anker makes solid products, and the 313 Wireless Charging Stand is no exception. This isn't the fanciest or nicest looking wireless charger, but for $20 you can't ask for much more. It's 10W, the maximum wireless charging speed for a Pixel when not using the Pixel Stand 2, and it orients the phone so you can easily check the time and notifications. $20 at Amazon $16 at Walmart

Spigen Wireless 15W Wireless Charging Pad Spigen's 15W Charging Pad is a fantastic option. The pad itself is slightly rubberized, so your phone will stay firmly in place while charging rather than sliding off into oblivion. A nice touch is the included USB-C cable, which is 6.6 feat long, so you can plug it in and route the cable to wherever you want the pad to be located. $35 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand We have more devices to charge than we used to, especially with the rising popularity of wireless earbuds. That's where the Duo from iOttie comes in. The main pad charges at 10W and angles the Pixel 9 Pro so that you can easily see the always-on display. It's also lined with a soft fabric that won't scratch your device. Next to that is a 5W Qi pad for accessories like smartwatches and earbuds. $50 at Amazon

Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand The Pixel 9 Pro doesn't have Qi2, but there are plenty of cases that add compatibility. Get one of those cases, and the Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect wireless charger. Sure, it's expensive at $80, but Peak Design always deliver on quality, and this is no exception. $80 at Peak Design $80 at B&H

Anker 10K Magnetic Power Bank A lot of power banks incorporate Qi charging now, and the Anker 10K Magnetic Power Bank is one of them. It's designed around Apple's MagSafe, but it'll work with any MagSafe or Qi2 adapter you use. This 10,000mAh can wirelessly charge at 7.5W, or you can plug it in for 20W charging. Another bonus is the inclusion of both USB-A and USB-C. Most products in this category only include the latter. $40 at Amazon

Ugreen 2-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Wireless Charger Have you ever thought "I wish my wireless charger was a Transformer?" Just me? Well, Ugreen has done exactly that. This little puck houses two Qi chargers, one of which is Qi2. The Qi2 pad is up top and can charge at 15W, but if you need to charge something else, this pad pivots up on a hinge, revealing a second 5W pad for accessories. There's even a USB pass through, with a USB-C output on the side. $60 at Amazon

Marnana 100W USB Charging Station Some of us have a lot of devices that we need to charge, including laptops, mice, earbuds, phones, tablets, and more. If that sounds like you, then the Marnana 100W USB Charging Station is the answer to your needs. It has four USB-C ports — two that can deliver 100W, the other two 30W — two 30W USB-A ports, and a 15W Qi charging pad up top. $66 at Amazon

Choosing the best Google Pixel 9 Pro wireless charger

Something we should clear up about the Pixel 9 Pro is that it actually has two maximum wireless charging speeds. On regular Qi pads it maxes out at 10W, which isn't bad, but isn't as fast as Samsung phones that can charge at 15W. Pair the Pixel 9 Pro with Google's own Pixel Stand 2, though, and it'll charge at 21W.

With that in mind, our favorite charger overall is Samsung's 15W Wireless Charger Single. This 15W charging pad has an elegant design with straight edges and rounded corners that look great wherever you decide to place it. Inside the pad is a cooling fan that ensures your phone can charge at top speed for as long as possible; don't worry about it keeping you up at night — I've had the Duo version next to my bed for years, and I've never been able to hear it.

If you don't mind paying out for the extra features, the Pixel Stand 2 is a fantastic charger. It can charge the Pixel 9 Pro faster than anything else at 21W, and while the phone sits on the pad it'll show you important information on the always-on display and give you access to Google Assistant, turning it into a cut-down Nest Hub.

Now, if you want something that'll get the job done without any bells or whistles, then the Anker 313 will do just that. This 10W charger is just $20, and it is built solidly. Like the Pixel Stand 2, it holds the phone upright, but you won't get any of the extra features on the always-on display. Still, the standard always-on display is plenty useful, and can be easily used on this stand.

Wireless chargers are just some of the accessories you can use to enhance your Pixel 9 Pro experience. If you want to keep your phone safe and free of damage, unlike me who cracked a Z Fold 4 today, you'll want to use a high-quality case to ensure you aren't met with any expensive surprises.