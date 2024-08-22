The Pixel 9 Pro is not just one of the best flagship phones of the year, it's also a statement piece, boasting a stunning design that sets a new standard for Google's Pixel line. Google is even touting its improved durability, promising a phone that is built to last. But let's face it, life happens. Accidental drops, jangling keys, and even the fine grit of everyday dust can leave their mark on your device.

That's where a screen protector steps in, acting as reinforcement to keep your Pixel 9 Pro looking as pristine as the day you unboxed it. With so many screen protectors on the market, it can be hard to decide. That's why we've done the research and have selected the very best screen protectors for your Pixel 9 Pro.

Best overall Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit for Pixel 9 Pro The Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit takes the top spot on this list. Spigen's innovative auto-alignment installation kit ensures a perfect fit every time, eliminating bubbles or misalignment. Crafted from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, the Pixel 9 Pro screen protector stands up to daily wear and tear, keeping your screen pristine. The oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and smudges, plus it's compatible with most cases. $19 at Amazon $35 at Spigen

Premium pick Zagg Glass XTR3 for Pixel 9 Pro The ZAGG XTR3 for the Pixel 9 Pro carries a higher price tag, but it justifies every penny with its unparalleled features. It's built with Hexiom impact technology, for 10X the strength of traditional glass protectors, and its nano-infused surface provides enhanced scratch resistance. But the ZAGG XTR3 Glass goes beyond mere protection with its Eyesafe technology, which reduces blue light exposure, to promote better eye comfort and sleep. $60 at Amazon $60 at ZAGG

Best value Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro The Supershieldz Tempered Glass protector for the Pixel 9 Pro is already one of the most affordable options out there, and it also comes in a convenient three-pack. This also provides multiple chances to get that perfect, bubble-free application or just backups for the long haul. With a 9H hardness rating, it can withstand everyday bumps and scrapes. Plus, the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating keeps fingerprints and smudges at bay. $8 at Amazon

AACL Hybrid Film Protector for Pixel 9 Pro If the added thickness of tempered glass protectors isn't your style, consider the AACL Hybrid Film Protector set. Made from a unique 7H hardness soft PET hybrid material, these protectors offer a slimmer profile and still provide robust defense against scratches. While they might not match the impact resistance of glass, they excel at keeping your screen free from everyday wear and tear. $10 at Amazon

Case-Mate Ultra Glass for Pixel 9 Pro The Case-Mate Ultra Glass for the Pixel 9 Pro stands out as the sole protector listed on Google's website as part of the Pixel 9 accessories. It's crafted from high-quality tempered glass and offers great defense against scratches and impacts. The anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint coatings also ensure the screen remains pristine. And the included easy installation tray makes achieving a perfect, bubble-free application a breeze. $25 at Google Store $25 at Case-Mate

Zagg Fusion Privacy for Pixel 9 Pro If privacy is paramount, the ZAGG Fusion Privacy is a unique option worth considering. Its flexible hybrid polymer construction shields the Pixel 9 Pro from impacts and scratches. The integrated privacy filter ensures your screen remains visible only to you, while those beside you see only a darkened display. Additionally, the anti-microbial treatment protects the screen protector itself from degradation. $55 at ZAGG

Dbrand Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro Dbrand doesn't bother with technical jargon or hardness ratings; they simply call their glass "The Wagyu of Glass," suggesting a quality level that speaks for itself. The glass has polished edges to prevent sharp corners and an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints. The pack includes two pieces of tempered glass, providing a handy backup. $20 at dbrand

Otterbox Premium Glass for Pixel 9 Pro The Otterbox Premium Glass screen protector is engineered to be shatter-resistant, even when dropped from a height of 3 feet. With its 9H surface hardness and advanced scratch protection, you can trust it to safeguard your Pixel 9 Pro's display from everyday wear and tear. And thanks to the included quick and easy install kit, achieving a flawless application is effortless. $40 at Otterbox

AmFilm Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro The AmFilm tempered glass is another cost-effective option for the Pixel 9 Pro. The company boasts a quick 60-second installation process, thanks to the included easy installation frame. With a 9H hardness rating, the Pixel 9 Pro protector provides maximum resistance against impacts and scratches. And to sweeten the deal, it comes in a 3-pack, offering multiple protectors for long-term use or the chance to perfect your installation technique. $10 at Amazon

Choosing the best screen protection for your Pixel 9 Pro

There’s no shortage of high-quality screen protectors for the Pixel 9 Pro, ensuring that you can find the perfect match for your needs. Remember, the Pixel 9 Pro shares the same dimensions as the Pixel 9, so screen protectors are interchangeable between the two models.

The Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit earns the title of best overall pick thanks to its user-friendly design and robust protection features. It's ideal for those seeking reliable and straightforward protection. The protector is super easy to install correctly and keeps the screen protected from scratches, impacts, and fingerprints.

For those who prioritize premium quality and advanced features, the ZAGG Glass XTR3 stands out as the top choice. This screen protector claims impact protection up to 10 times stronger than traditional glass. It also features a blue light filter to improve eye comfort and sleep quality, as well as anti-reflective technology to enhance screen vibrancy.

If you're looking for great value without compromising on quality, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass is the ideal pick. This affordable screen protector three-pack offers high-quality tempered glass, providing reliable defense against everyday wear and tear. It's perfect for budget-conscious buyers or anyone seeking backup protectors.

For the ultimate peace of mind, consider pairing your screen protector with a high-quality case to keep your Pixel 9 Pro fully shielded from the rigors of daily use.