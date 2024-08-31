The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the company’s best releases in years, alleviating many of our concerns about previous Pixels. It features a gorgeous Super Actua display, impressive performance, and excellent software support. The Pixel 9 Pro also sports a premium build, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), and we expect it to land on our list of the best Android phones. However, high-end materials and flagship specs come at a price, as the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $1,000. And if you’re investing that kind of money, you’ll want to protect your phone from damage.

Choosing a heavy-duty case is always a good idea, especially if you lead an active lifestyle. You don’t want your Pixel 9 Pro falling on a bike trail or job site with only a thin case for protection. This list includes the top rugged options to keep your shiny new Pixel safe.

Best overall Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 9 Pro $19 $45 Save $26 The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro provides heavy-duty protection at an attractive price. Its mix of TPU and impact foam gives your Pixel 9 Pro the protection it needs against impacts. The case has military-grade protection with a kickstand for watching movies and videos on the go. It's also light on the wallet, with frequent sales reducing the price to under $20. $19 at Amazon

Premium pick Thinborne Super Thin for Pixel 9 Pro The Thinborne Super Thin case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro offers impressive impact resistance thanks to its aramid fiber construction. As the name suggests, it's ultra-thin, which also allows MagSafe compatibility. The Super Thin is also textured for better grip, so you shouldn't drop your new Pixel 9 Pro in the first place. It also comes with a screen protector for full coverage. $70 at Thinborne

Best value Poetic Guardian for Pixel 9 Pro If you're looking for affordable protection for your Google Pixel 9 Pro, the Poetic Guardian is an excellent choice. It meets the military drop-test standard and includes a screen protector for added security. (If you don't like the screen protector, you can remove the inner frame and use only the case.) This case is durable and versatile with a shock-absorbing liner. It also includes an extra front frame and provides some protection for the camera visor lip. $23 at Amazon

Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 9 Pro $60 $65 Save $5 If you're looking for stylish, heavy protection for your Google Pixel 9 Pro, the Mous Limitless 5.0 case is a good option. It features an interlocking TPU construction for added durability. There's even a microfiber lining to protect your phone against scratches from the case, and Mous added a ribbed frame for better grip in hand. The Limitless 5.0 also works with phone slings, comes in various styles, and is MagSafe compatible. $60 at Mous

Otterbox Commuter for Pixel 9 Pro Otterbox has protected phones for over a decade and is known for reliable products and quality materials. The Otterbox Commuter series is a staple and has been fitted for the Google Pixel 9 Pro. It has a silicone and rubber construction for excellent drop protection and durability. The multilayered build helps dissipate impacts. The case is also compatible with wireless charging, so you don't have to sacrifice your wireless lifestyle to add protection. $40 at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel 9 Pro The Caseology Nano Pop for the Google Pixel 9 Pro comes in various fun colors; its two-tone design adds a bit of fun and protection, too. The case's two-piece TPU construction is certified military-drop tested, and the outer surface has a silicone feel to prevent dust and fingerprint collection. The Nano Pop is wireless charge compatible and compatible with screen protectors. $19 at Amazon

Dbrand Grip Case for Pixel 9 Pro Dbrand is known for adding fun to its products, and the Grip Case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro is no exception. You can fit several Dbrand skins on the back, meaning you'll never have to settle on only one look. The case is light, thin, and MagSafe compatible. And it features several lips around the frame to protect the camera bump and glass. It's a bit pricey, but features military-grade impact resistance and a textured frame for the money. $55 at dbrand

Zagg Luxe for Pixel 9 Pro The Zagg Luxe for the Google Pixel 9 Pro has several items that make it an ideal choice for $30. It features a graphene material, making it more resistant to damage. This case has a flexible design, is compatible with wireless charging, and has an antimicrobial agent to keep your case germ-free. The Luxe is also environmentally friendly, made from 100% recycled materials. $30 at ZAGG

Caseology Athlex for Pixel 9 Pro The Caseology Athlex series for the Pixel 9 Pro offers military-drop protection and a sure-grip case for your phone. The case is textured along the frame and the back, allowing for more security when holding your phone. It's also screen protector friendly, meaning you can shield the front of the 9 Pro for full coverage. Overall, it's a stylish value with great protection for little cash. $16 at Amazon

Added peace of mind for the Pixel 9 Pro

Buying a durable case no longer means adding bulk to your phone. Plenty of options provide military-drop protection in a slim form factor. For a blend of heavy-duty protection and value, the Spigen Tough Armor case delivers. It offers the Pixel 9 Pro robust protection with a durable TPU construction that can withstand drops and bumps without harming your phone. There's also the added perk of a kickstand for watching content on the go.

If you want a premium look and feel and great protection, the Thinborne Super Thin is worth a look. It provides the same strength as other cases, but its aramid fiber construction allows for a thin impact-resistant construction and wireless charging capabilities. The case will cost a bit more than the others on this list, but it’s the type of design you only have to buy once.

Protecting your phone doesn’t always mean spending a lot of money. The affordable Poetic Guardian offers great protection from a solid TPU build. It also includes a built-in screen protector for added protection against drops. And if you don’t like built-in protectors, Poetic includes an additional inner frame that will work with your choice of protector. It’s a lot of protection and versatility for a great price.