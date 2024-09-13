Google announced its latest Pixel 9 smartphone series in August 2024, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the newest foldable on the block. It features a brand-new design, a large cover and main display, a triple camera setup, and a large battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also supports up to 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. It doesn’t have Qi2 or magnetic Qi2 wireless charging, but the phone can be topped up using most conventional wireless chargers. With that in mind, this list includes some of the best wireless chargers available.

Google confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not compatible with the second-generation Pixel Stand because the charging coil in the new Fold is off-center. While users can still use other compatible Qi wireless chargers, not all of them are guaranteed to work with the new foldable, especially other vertical stands. Flat wireless chargers should work without issue, since you can control where the phone sits on them. With that in mind, we've only recommended chargers that work while flat, and will add stand models in only once we've tested them with the 9 Pro Fold ourselves.

Best overall Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger The Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger is compatible with the Pixel 9 series and supports up to 15W wireless charging. It features a non-slip pad that secures it in place and supports cases up to 5mm thick. The charger also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but you’ll have to get your own power adapter. $35 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

Premium pick Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charger The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charger is a versatile device. It supports up to 15W speeds, and the latest Qi2 standard. And the charger can power up two devices simultaneously, which is ideal if you want to refresh the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and wireless earbuds simultaneously. It even has an extra USB-C port for charging an additional device like a smartwatch. $80 at Amazon

Best value Anker 313 Wireless Charger The Anker 313 wireless charging pad supports up to 5W wireless charging speeds for Pixel phones, and it’s a great, cost-effective way to charge the Pixel 9 Pro Fold without it getting hot. The device supports other accessories too, and it’s MagSafe compatible. It comes in two colors and ships with a USB cable, but no power adapter. $16 at Amazon

Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand The Peak Design Qi2 wireless charger is known for its minimalist aesthetic. It supports the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard and works seamlessly with all Android smartphones — including the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, since it can fold completely flat. That also makes it easy to transport. $80 at Peak Design $80 at B&H

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 The IOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 charger is certified to work with the Google Pixel series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) and supports up to 10W wireless charging. It accommodates smartphones with cases and can easily be mounted onto an air vent. It has an adjustable bottom foot, and there are various ways to install it onto your CD slot. $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy $55 at iOttie

Belkin Wireless Charger The Bekin wireless charger supports up to 10W of output, and it can charge the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 7.5W. It doesn’t come with a power adapter, but it includes a USB-C cable inside the box. It has an LED indicator, universal compatibility with other devices, and a minimalist design that is suitable to blend in most environments. $15 at Amazon

Forget fiddling with cables and charge wirelessly

Various wireless chargers will accommodate the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and picking one can be a challenging task. That’s precisely why we’ve hand-picked three of the best ones at many price points, to help you choose one that fits your needs and budget.

If you’re looking for the best overall wireless charger, consider the Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger. It supports up to 15W wireless charging speeds with compatible devices and can charge the Pixel 9 Pro at up to 7.5W. The device has a non-slip bottom surface, case support, and a minimalist design, perfect for every setup.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Qi wireless charger isn’t cheap, but it’s one of the fastest and latest chargers to support the new standard, while enabling you to charge two devices simultaneously. The additional USB-C port on the back makes this charger even more versatile, allowing you to hook up another device, such as your smartwatch.

And last but not least, the Anker 313 Wireless Charger is an ideal alternative if you’re on a budget. It supports all smartphones and accessories that feature the Qi wireless charging standard, and it’s a cost-effective way to top up your device when you’re not in a rush and need a bit of extra juice in the tank.