Google listened to the critics of its Pixel Fold and came out of the gate looking for the win this year, adding refinements and improvements to almost every aspect of its next foldable, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. From its slimmer and less weighty design to its improved internals and camera, it's already looking to be one of the best Android phones released this year.

If you're in the market for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, your top priority will be keeping this $1,799 device safe. In addition to a solid case, a screen protector is all but required to keep that gorgeous external display looking great. Fortunately, we're here to help; these are the best screen protectors currently available for Google's latest and greatest foldable.

Keep your Pixel 9 Pro Fold display looking pristine

Your display is one of the most important parts of your smartphone, and you'll notice if it picks up any scratches or cracks. Getting a great screen protector isn't just a heavy recommendation, but a must-buy if you plan to keep your display looking great. It also helps keep the price up in the event you do sell it down the road, and with seven years of OS updates, it may hold its value that much longer.

The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector is hands down the best for most people, offering superb protection and simple installation, making it an easy recommendation. It's also priced well, which only sweetens the pot.

If you have a few more dollars to spend, then the dbrand tempered glass screen protector is another solid choice thanks to its precise fit that makes it almost invisible once it's applied. It's also durable and feels great to the touch.

If you don't want to spend much to keep your display in top shape, then the Supershielz tempered glass screen protector is tough to beat at the price. It may not be as easy to install, and you might miss out on some of the clarity, but it's hard to complain at this price.