Google listened to the critics of its Pixel Fold and came out of the gate looking for the win this year, adding refinements and improvements to almost every aspect of its next foldable, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. From its slimmer and less weighty design to its improved internals and camera, it's already looking to be one of the best Android phones released this year.
If you're in the market for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, your top priority will be keeping this $1,799 device safe. In addition to a solid case, a screen protector is all but required to keep that gorgeous external display looking great. Fortunately, we're here to help; these are the best screen protectors currently available for Google's latest and greatest foldable.
Best overall
Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Spigen makes some of the best accessories for phones and this tempered glass screen protector is easily one of the best. The protector comes with an auto-alignment tray for a quick and easy installation process, and offers great overall protection thanks to its 9H hardness for improved durability, an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance, and great clarity. There isn't much better than this.
Premium pick
Dbrand Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
From the makers of your favorite skins for your favorite products, dbrand brings its quality products to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its precise fit makes this screen protector almost invisible, and it won't interfere with cases. It has a durable design, polished edges, and an oleophobic coating, making it one of the better screen protectors available.
Best value
Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 9 Pro Fold$10 $30 Save $20
This Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector is great for anyone who wants to keep their costs down. It offers great protection and punches far above its weight with its 9H hardness, 2.5D rounded edges for a great feel, a hydrophobic coating, and an oleophobic coating for sweat and fingerprint resistance. It lacks an easy-to-install tool, but you get three attempts at installing it correctly.
ArmorSuit Matte Film for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
If you aren't a fan of tempered glass and want something matte, then ArmorSuit has you covered. This screen protector is anti-glare for enhanced viewing in bright conditions, made from yellow-resistant materials, and features self-repairing technology, allowing it to look great for years to come. It is also one of the few cases that comes with protection for both external and internal displays, giving your device complete protection.
IQ Shield Smart Film for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
This IQ Shield screen protector is classified as a smart film and is made from flexible TPU. You're getting a durable, yellow-resistant, clear, and tough product that installs bubble-free. Installing this smart film is a bit different from your traditional tempered glass protectors, as you spray the screen with a solution, then apply the screen protector. Once you have it aligned properly, you then use the included squeegee to seal it in place.
Caseology Snap Fit for Pixel 9 Pro Fold$21 $30 Save $9
The Caseology Snap Fit tempered glass screen protector is made from thin, but durable glass, making it barely noticeable once it has been installed. It installs perfectly on the first try, which is also a quick and easy process thanks to the Snap Fit tray. Caseology includes two screen protectors in the pack, giving you a backup in the event the first one gets damaged.
Zagg Glass XTR3 for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Zagg makes some of the strongest screen protectors on the market, and the XTR3 doesn't disappoint. Made from Hexiom impact technology, this screen protector is up to 10 times stronger than competing glass protectors. It filters out blue light, is anti-reflective, and goes on easily with the included install tray. If you want the most durable protection for your device, then this is it.
Skinomi Matte Screen Protector for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
If you routinely find yourself in bright environments, then you may want to check out this anti-glare matte screen protector by Skinomi. In addition to making your display easy to see in bright conditions, the smooth satin texture will feel great on your fingers. The liquid-based installation can be tricky, but allows you to move the screen protector until you get it perfectly aligned.
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
IQ Shield is no stranger to making great screen protectors and this matte one will do you wonders if you find yourself in bright environments. It has an outer coating designed to prevent grime, dust, and fingerprints from appearing on the display. This film screen protector will also keep your display free from scratches, scrapes, and dents.
ArmorSuit Clear Film for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Much like its matte counterpart, this clear film screen protector by ArmorSuit offers protection for both internal and external displays for complete coverage. This thin, ultra-clear protector is scratch-proof, yellow-resistant, and very tough with its self-repairing technology. It also offers a bit of protection to keep dust, oil, and fingerprints from showing up on the display.
Zagg Glass Elite for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
At only five times the protection of your standard tempered glass screen protectors, this Zagg Glass Elite one isn't as strong as the XTR3 option in this list, but it costs a good bit less, making it an attractive option. It comes with an installation tray for an easy install, and offers excellent scratch resistance thanks to its aluminosilicate glass with ion exchange technology.
BoxWave Privacy Film for Pixel 9 Pro Fold
If you are privacy-focused or find yourself in situations where you would like to keep your display safe from the prying eyes of others, then this privacy film screen protector by BoxWave should be on your shortlist. There aren't a lot of privacy screen protectors for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold yet, but this one does the job and obstructs anyone looking from a greater than 25-degree angle.
Keep your Pixel 9 Pro Fold display looking pristine
Your display is one of the most important parts of your smartphone, and you'll notice if it picks up any scratches or cracks. Getting a great screen protector isn't just a heavy recommendation, but a must-buy if you plan to keep your display looking great. It also helps keep the price up in the event you do sell it down the road, and with seven years of OS updates, it may hold its value that much longer.
The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector is hands down the best for most people, offering superb protection and simple installation, making it an easy recommendation. It's also priced well, which only sweetens the pot.
If you have a few more dollars to spend, then the dbrand tempered glass screen protector is another solid choice thanks to its precise fit that makes it almost invisible once it's applied. It's also durable and feels great to the touch.
If you don't want to spend much to keep your display in top shape, then the Supershielz tempered glass screen protector is tough to beat at the price. It may not be as easy to install, and you might miss out on some of the clarity, but it's hard to complain at this price.
