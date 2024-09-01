Buying a new phone isn't necessarily cheap, especially if you want one of the best Android phones on the market. This is particularly true of the latest and greatest foldable devices. These devices feature foldable screens and are crammed with the latest technology. It's common for these devices to cost well over a thousand dollars.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is easily one of the best foldable devices on the market, and at $1,799, it isn't easy on the wallet. Purchasing a case for your phone is highly recommended for any model, but at this price, it's almost necessary to keep your investment protected. While a great regular case can do wonders, a heavy-duty option takes things a step further, providing the ultimate protection. These cases are the best heavy-duty choices currently available.

Best overall Poetic Spartan for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Poetic is no stranger to creating some of the best heavy-duty cases on the market, and brought its decade of expertise to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Thanks to its shockproof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, and scratch-proof design, the Spartan case has been tested to survive 20-foot impacts. There are precise cutouts for easy access to all ports and speakers, and it even includes a kickstand for hands-free enjoyment of your favorite content. $50 at Amazon $50 at Poetic

Premium pick Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Spigen is one of my go-to case manufacturers. Their reputation for providing great protection at reasonable prices has never let me down and the Slim Armor Pro isn't going to let you down either. Made from a blend of polycarbonate and TPU, this heavy-duty case provides the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with excellent drop protection and even covers the hinge, ensuring your phone is safe. It has raised edges for extra protection and allows for wireless charging. $70 at Amazon $90 at Spigen

Best value Tudia MergeGrip for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Tudia MergeGrip is one of the slimmer and least expensive heavy-duty cases on the market for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This case is made from polycarbonate for great drop protection, has raised edges to keep your screen and camera safe, and has a non-slip textured design on the back and sides. The MergeGrip also comes with a built-in screen protector for full device protection. $40 at Amazon

Case-Mate Tough Clear for Pixel 9 Pro Fold If you want to show off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in all its glory, then the Case-Mate Tough Clear case is the best available. It's a tough one-piece design with a slim profile. In addition to protecting your phone from scratches and bumps, the case can sustain drops from as high as 12 feet thanks to its impact-absorbing materials. It also allows you to wirelessly charge your Pixel, which isn't always the case for heavy-duty options. $45 at Amazon $45 at Case-Mate

OtterBox Thin Flex Series for Pixel 9 Pro Fold OtterBox is another top brand when it comes to heavy-duty cases, and the Thin Flex Series is another hit for the company. This case was precision-engineered for a flawless fit to keep its size to a minimum while offering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold drop-plus protection. It has raised edges to protect the screen and display but lacks hinge protection. However, the case still allows wireless charging for those who hate using a wire for battery power. $60 at Amazon $60 at Otterbox

Mous Super Thin for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Mous Super Thin case was created in collaboration with Google's design team and is certified by Google to meet their compatibility standards. This sleek case has a color, scratch, and oil-resistant coating, ensuring it looks great for a long time. The Super Thin is built from polycarbonate and lined with microfiber, giving the Pixel 9 Pro Fold reliable drop protection. There are even PU gel strips inside to prevent the phone from sliding out of the case. $50 at Mous

Heavy-duty cases provide the ultimate protection

Thanks to a generous seven years of OS updates, keeping your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold protected has to be one of your primary priorities. Even if you don't plan on keeping the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for the duration of its life, you'll want to keep it looking as great as possible to get the best price when it's time to sell.

Heavy-duty cases do an amazing job of providing excellent protection while still adding a bit of your personality to the device. For most users, the Poetic Spartan is the best choice. With up to 20 feet of drop protection, a great-looking design, and a precise fit, it is simply one of the best cases available for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Despite its size, it even allows for wireless charging.

If you have a bit more to spend, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro keeps the overall size down while still providing complete coverage. Like the Poetic Spartan, the Spigen Slim Armor protects the hinge and shields impacts. It also allows for the device to be wirelessly charged.

The Tudia MergeGrip is for users looking to keep the cost down as much as possible. This heavy-duty case is both slim and tough, making it an excellent choice for those who don't want the extra bulk normally associated with substantial cases. It also includes a built-in screen protector to provide the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with complete protection.