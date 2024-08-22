Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a complete overhaul, featuring a different design that is more approachable and easier to handle. It packs a ton of specs in what is otherwise a fairly normal-sized foldable, including a large cover and main display, a powerful camera setup, a thin profile, and fixes for nearly all the nitpicks we faced with the previous generation.

Foldable smartphones have increased in price, but Google managed to keep costs the same, making the Pixel 9 Pro Fold even more competitive. If you’re in the market for a new foldable, you might want to pick up a case, too, as the Fold is still an expensive gadget with a starting price of $1,800. You wouldn't want such an investment to get ruined.

Best overall Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 9 Pro Fold If you’re looking for a hybrid case that has a long-lasting clear design, is slim, and provides great overall protection from drops and everyday wear and tear, you can’t go wrong with Spigen’s offering. It has raised edges, support for wireless charging, and a thin profile that complements the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. $35 at Amazon

Premium pick Thinborne Aramid Fiber for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Thinborne’s new aerospace-grade 600D aramid fiber case is thin, extremely durable, and enhances your grip over the large Pro Fold. It’s super thin, has built-in magnets that support wireless chargers and accessories, and has a matte carbon fiber texture that feels premium, reducing slips and the chances of you dropping your new phone. $100 at Amazon

Best value Caseology Parallax for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Caseology Parallax is more affordable than other cases on this list, but that price still gets you military-grade protection, support for wireless chargers, and the popular 3D hexa-cube design that improves ergonomics. It has raised bezels on the front and back, protecting critical components, such as the display and the camera lens. $20 at Amazon

Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Mous Limitless 5.0 is made in collaboration with Google’s Design team, and it’s available in two colors that complement the different designs of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The case provides excellent overall protection for everyday use, and it’s made from recycled materials that also yield a very thin profile. $50 at Mous

Casetify Impact for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Casetify Impact case is customizable and has dozens of different designs available. The case can withstand 4ft drops, supports wireless chargers, and has raised bezels that protect the screen and camera lens. It can absorb shocks, too, and has a slim and light profile that provides a premium feel. $72 at Casetify

Pitaka MagEz for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pitaka’s new MagEz case for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the thinnest and lightest ones around. It has a minimalist design that looks sleek, and the case is made of aerospace-grade aramid fiber for a durable and premium feel. It provides exceptional protection against scuffs and scratches. $60 at Pitaka

UAG Plyo Series for Pixel 9 Pro Fold UAG is known for its sturdy and heavy-duty cases, but the new Plyo is an even better option. It’s slim, lightweight, has air-soft corners, and oversized buttons for an enhanced click-feel. It supports wireless chargers, and is made of premium shock-resistant materials that can absorb falls and prevent scuffs. $60 at UAG

Google Case for Pixel 9 Pro Fold The original case, made by Google, comes in three unique colors. It fits the Pixel 9 Pro Fold perfectly, and provides excellent overall protection against drops and scratches. It has a slim profile, precise cutouts, and a premium feel that looks stunning. There are also elevated bezels, as well as support for wireless chargers. $50 at Google Store

Tudia MergeGrip for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Tudia’s new MergeGrip for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a snug fit. It’s made of polycarbonate that provides great overall protection from falls and scuffs, and raised bezels that protect the screen and camera. It has a built-in screen protector, a textured side that enhances your grip, and precise cutouts. $40 at Amazon

Shield your foldable with a lasting case

Regardless of the value of your smartphone and other devices, it’s always a good idea to protect it with a case. This will keep it looking fresh and pristine, but also help retain its value when it comes to selling it or trading it in.

If you’re looking for the best overall case for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, take a look at the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s slim, lightweight, and lets you see the entire device in all of its glory. It provides excellent protection from everyday wear and tear, and it supports screen protectors and wireless chargers.

Have a bit more money to spend? The Thinborne is the way to go; it’s not cheap, but it’s made of premium aramid fiber materials that provide a luxury feel, and it has one of the thinnest and most durable designs. It also has magnets that support magnetic wireless chargers and accessories, and it provides great protection from falls and scuffs.

Now, if you’re in the market for something cheap that doesn’t sacrifice quality, then the Caseology Parallax is worth picking up. It’s relatively cheap, considering that cases for foldables often cost $20-$60 more than for standard devices, and it has a grippy back with a 3D hexa cube design, military-grade protection, and precise cutouts with elevated bezels.