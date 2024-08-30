The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a fast and powerful smartphone with a gorgeous screen, awesome camera system, and numerous features for Android owners to rally behind. And while Google smartphones are getting tougher, we still recommend outfitting your new mobile hardware with a great phone case. The only issue: there are hundreds of cases to choose from.

Fortunately, we know a thing or two about Pixel smartphones. To help you pick out the right case for your new phone, we’ve rounded up all the best Google Pixel 9 Pro cases you can order right now.

Best overall Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel 9 Pro The Caseology Nano Pop is available in five colors, including Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy, Burgundy Bean, Magenta Lychee, and Papaya Gray. The case is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, and is military protection-certified (meaning it was dropped from a height of 4 feet up to 26 times). $19 at Amazon $30 at Caseology

Premium pick Caseborne Thinborne for Pixel 9 Pro The Caseborne Thinborne case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro only comes in one color: Carbon Fiber Matte Black. The primary defense and comfort material used in the case design is 600D aramid fiber, which is five times stronger and lighter than steel. $70 at Amazon

Best value FNTCase for Pixel 9 Pro The FNTCase for Google Pixel 9 Pro is available in six colors, including Clear, Clear-Black, Clear-Magnetic, Matte Black, Matte Black Magnetic, and Matte Green. The case materials are polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, and the product is military drop-certified up to 10 feet. $10 at Amazon

Torras Magnetic for Pixel 9 Pro The Torras Magnetic & Stand phone case comes with a foldout zero to 57-degree adjustable kickstand, allowing you to perch your phone on a flat surface for both portrait and landscape viewing. Available in black or clear colors, the case is also compatible with wireless chargers and is military drop-certified up to 12 feet. $40 at Amazon $40 at Torras

Otterbox Commuter for Pixel 9 Pro The Otterbox Commuter Series for the Google Pixel 9 Pro is available in Black or Denver Dusk colors. The main materials used are silicone and rubber. This particular model has also gone through rigorous military drop tests and is compatible with wireless chargers. $40 at Amazon $40 at Otterbox

Spigen Ultra for Pixel 9 Pro The Spigen Ultra is available in five unique designs: Crystal Clear, Matte Black, White, Zero One, and Digital Camo. The phone case is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane materials, and received a military drop certificate after withstanding 26 drops from a height of 4 feet. $35 at Amazon $35 at Spigen

Tauri for Pixel 9 Pro The Tauri for Google Pixel 9 Pro is available in seven great designs, including Clear, Black, Blue, Light Blue, Green, Matte Black, and MagSafe Clear. The main material used in the construction of the case is thermoplastic polyurethane. The Tauri is also MagSafe-compatible. $18 at Amazon

Caseology Athlex for Pixel 9 Pro The Caseology Athlex is only available in Active Gray. The main material used to make the case is TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and it’s also military drop-certified. This model works with wireless chargers and third-party screen protectors, too. $16 at Amazon $25 at Caseology

Poetic Guardian for Pixel 9 Pro The Poetic Guardian case for Google Pixel 9 Pro is available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple, and the main case material used is polycarbonate. The Poetic Guardian case comes with a front frame with a built-in screen shield, along with a second frame without a shield for those who are already using a screen protector. $23 at Amazon

Defend your Pixel 9 Pro the right way

Smartphones are definitely not cheap, so one of the first things you should always do is slap a phone case on it ASAP, especially if you’re using a premium mobile device like the Google Pixel 9 Pro. As you can see, there are numerous cases available, and the vast majority of them cost less than $70.

We think most folks will really dig the color options and case protection of the Caseology Nano Pop, our top pick. It’s fairly inexpensive, features rigid, but malleable, materials that cushion your Pixel 9 Pro, and is military drop-certified. Having gone through 26 drop tests from a height of 4 feet, the Nano Pop passed with flying colors.

Want something even better? If you spend a little extra, you can grab our premium pick, the Caseborne Thinborne. The 600D aramid fiber is at the core of what makes this case so great; this material is tough as nails and very comfortable to hold, making it perfect for those long scroll sessions. This particular model is also available for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Need to keep the spending to a minimum? How about going for the FNTCase for Google Pixel 9 Pro? It’s only $10, features an antioxidant layer for keeping your case clean, and earned its military drop-certification by being dropped over 2,000 times from a height of 10 feet.