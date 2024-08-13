The Pixel 9 series might be the most complete lineup we've seen to date, with the brand delivering four different Pixel models for 2024. While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro come as no surprise, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a welcome new addition to the mix, giving those that need it an option that provides more screen real estate than any previous model before it. Google has now also brought its Pixel Fold successor into the Pixel 9 series family as well, and it even comes with a new moniker, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While we've been unofficially hearing about all these phones over the past few months, it's exciting to get the official word directly from Google.

Best of all, these phones are now officially available for preorder, which means, we can finally see what kinds of promotions are going to be applied to these devices from retailers and wireless carriers. Typically, during the preorder phase is when you're going to see some of the best savings. And while buying a phone through a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy will give the most straight forward discount, purchasing it through a wireless carrier can also be quite alluring, since there are some incredible promotions involved if you're willing to sign up or upgrade a line of service.

Naturally, there's going to be a lot of information out there about the various promotions surrounding the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And going through all the details can often be quite confusing, especially if you're not familiar with what's what. And as you might expect, that's where we come into play, as we've already sifted through all the promotions available, and rounded up some of the best options right here. So let's go ahead and check out some of the best Pixel 9 deals that are available right now.

Best Google Pixel 9 deals

This is the most affordable Pixel 9 phone that you can buy, and it starts at $799. In addition, the phone is being offered in four different colors, with options like Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. If you're looking to get most of the Pixel experience and don't want to spend a whole lot, this phone is going to be for you.

Up to $800 trade-in value Trade-in an old phone while picking up a Pixel 9 from the Google Store, and you can get up to $760 towards your new purchase. If you're happy to grab a version of the phone locked to Verizon, that climbs even further to $800. Meanwhile at Best Buy trade-ins go as high at $750. $799 at Google Store $799 at Best Buy

$100 off with select carriers $699 $799 Save $100 Both of the above deals can be combined with this Google Store offer of a $100 discount if you buy a Pixel 9 that's locked to either Verizon or AT&T, bringing the phone down to $699 even before trade-in value or store credit. $699 at Google Store

Double storage & free earbuds AT&T AT&T is already offering the Pixel 9 for as little as $10.99 per month with select Unlimited plans, and if you preorder by August 21 then it'll double your storage for free, netting you a 256GB model for the price as the 128GB version. Even better, you'll also get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series thrown in if you order by September 5. $10.99 per month

Free with trade-in T-Mobile T-Mobile will give you a Pixel 9 for nothing more than a $35 connection charge, assuming you trade-in the right phone and sign up to an eligible plan, or add a new line. Trade-ins go up to $500 on other plans, and there are also new line discounts and double the storage for free during the pre-order period. Free with trade-in

Free with trade-in Verizon Much like T-Mobile, Verizon is offering to give you a Pixel 9 for nothing with upgrades or new lines, so long as you trade in a sufficiently valuable handset. Like the other carriers, you get double the storage during preorders too. Free with trade-in

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

The Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel phone we've always wanted. Not only does it feature the brand's best camera array, with a triple camera setup on the rear, and an improved display and faster charging than the 9, but it does all that while coming in at the same compact size. The Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

Up to $760 trade-in value Trade-in values for the Pixel 9 Pro are just as generous from Google as for the 9, just without that little Verizon boost. That means you get up to $760 back if you trade-in the right phone to the Google Store, with up to $750 at Best Buy. $999 at Google Store $999 at Best Buy

Free with trade-in AT&T AT&T is already offering the Pixel 9 Pro for free with select Unlimited plans if you trade in any Pixel phone, and if you preorder by August 21 then it'll double your storage for free, netting you a 256GB model for the price as the 128GB version. Even better, you'll also get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series thrown in if you order by September 5. Free with trade-in

Free with trade-in T-Mobile T-Mobile will give you a Pixel 9 Pro for nothing more than a $35 connection charge, assuming you trade-in the right phone and sign up to an eligible plan, or add a new line. Trade-ins go up to $500 on other plans, and there are also new line discounts and double the storage for free during the pre-order period. Free with trade-in

From $10 per month Verizon Verizon is offering to give you a Pixel 9 Pro for as little as $10 per month with new lines on its Unlimited Ultimate plan. $10 per month

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is going to be the best option if you're looking for a powerful phone with a larger display that comes packed with features. This packs all the same upgrades as the 9 Pro, but comes in the same size as previous Pro models, getting you a bigger screen and better battery. The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099 and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

Up to $760 trade-in value Google's generous trade-in offer applies to the 9 Pro XL too. That means up to $760 off the phone's price tag if you hand Google the right old phone in return, with Best Buy also offering elevated trade-ins during the pre-order period. $1099 at Google Store $1099 at Best Buy

$100 off with select carriers $999 $1099 Save $100 At the risk of sounding repetitive, if you head to the Google Store and pick up a Pixel 9 Pro XL that's locked to either Verizon or AT&T, you'll get $100 off the price tag from the get-go. $999 at Google Store

Free with Pixel trade-in AT&T AT&T is already offering the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free with select Unlimited plans if you trade in any Pixel phone, and if you preorder by August 21 then it'll double your storage for free, netting you a 512GB model for the price as the 256GB version. Even better, you'll also get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series thrown in if you order by September 5. Free with trade-in

Free with trade-in T-Mobile T-Mobile will give you a Pixel 9 Pro XL for nothing more than a $35 connection charge, assuming you trade-in the right phone and sign up to an eligible plan, or add a new line. Trade-ins go up to $500 on other plans, and there are also new line discounts and double the storage for free during the pre-order period. Free with trade-in

From $18 per month Verizon Verizon is offering to give you a Pixel 9 Pro XL for as little as $18.33 per month with new lines on its Unlimited Ultimate plan, plus double the storage to 512GB. $18.33 per month

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals

If you're looking for the Pixel experience but in the body of a foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the way to go. The device is powered by Google's latest Tensor G4 SoC that is paired with 16GB RAM. Furthermore, you get a 6.3-inch outer screen and a large 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display that unfolds to provide a completely different experience. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 and is available in Obsidian and Porcelain.

$350 free store credit This is the big one: Google's priciest Pixel 9 also gets its biggest saving, with a hefty $350 of store credit making its way back to your wallet if you pick up the 9 Pro Fold from either the Google Store, Amazon, or Best Buy. $1799 at Google Store $1799 at Best Buy $1799 at Amazon

Up to $760 trade-in value Both the Google Store and Best Buy are offering elevated trade-in credit against the 9 Pro Fold during pre-orders. That means a saving of as much as $760 depending on what device you're able to trade in. $1799 at Google Store $1799 at Best Buy

$1,000 off with trade-in T-Mobile T-Mobile will give you a Pixel 9 Pro Fold from $33.33 per month based on a discount of up to $1,000 for opening the right new line or trading in the right old phone. $33.33 per month

From $25 per month Verizon Verizon is offering to give you a Pixel 9 Pro Fold for as little as $25 per month with new lines on its Unlimited Ultimate plan. $25 per month

How much does the Google Pixel 9 series cost?

When it comes to pricing, you're going to spend quite a bit no matter which model you choose. After all, these are the best Google phones you can buy, and most of these are going to be in the running as some of the best phones you can buy in 2024. With that said, you're going to get the most value from the base model Pixel 9, and those that want a little more can move up to the Pixel 9 Pro. Of course, if you're looking to go all in, then the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to be the only option.

Pixel 9: Starting at $799

Pixel 9 Pro: Starting at $999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starting at $1,099

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Starting at $1,799

In addition to the above, each model will have different tier options, with options to increase the internal storage and RAM. And when you opt for these models, you're going to be spending a little more. Naturally, it all depends on how you use your phone, but upgrading to these models might be the best option or if you're someone that's not a heavy user, the base model may easily be for you.

Is the Google Pixel 9 series worth an upgrade?

This is always a hard question to answer, because it really will depend on your needs and your wallet. For the most part, if we want to keep things simple, the answer is going to be "yes" if you're in possession of a phone that's more than a few years old. While your current device is no doubt going to get you through a few more years, the advancements in technology when compared to something you can buy in 2024 are really going to be a night and day difference.

Furthermore, the enhanced trade in promotions right now are likely the best they'll ever get for these phones. While we'll see more deals down the line, this is when retailers and wireless carriers are going to be the most aggressive. So if you're on the fence but have a recent phone that still holds good value, your best option is to take advantage of all the promotions while you can.