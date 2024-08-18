Google’s Pixel 9 series is here, and it packs several welcome improvements and updates. One of the most notable changes is the refreshed design that ditches the camera bar for a large oval-shaped camera island. The Pixel 9, the base flagship in the lineup, has many of its own upgrades, such as a brighter and bigger display, a new Tensor G4 chip, more RAM, a bigger battery, and a new ultra-wide shooter.

However, you don’t get any significant durability enhancements. The Pixel 9 is a glass sandwich, like most high-end phones, and it has become more expensive with a $100 price increase. So, if you want to ensure that your investment remains in good condition for a long time, choosing a high-quality case is wise. The good news is, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 9 The Rugged Armor from Spigen has always been a fantastic case for Google Pixel phones, but its refreshed design for the Pixel 9 makes it even more enticing. The Rugged Armor, available in two colors, keeps its traditional carbon fiber accents and textured sides. Plus, it offers solid protection against everyday mishaps and has raised edges to keep surface scratches away from the display and the camera module. $17 at Amazon $30 at Spigen

Premium pick Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 9 The Mous Limitless 5.0 is a premium Google Pixel 9 case with built-in MagSafe-style magnets, allowing you to enjoy a wide range of compatible accessories. The case is built well, and you can choose from six backplate materials, including black leather, bamboo, and aramid fiber for a bit of personalization. The case also protects against bumps, dents, drops, and scratches. $70 at Amazon $65 at Mous

Best value JETech Clear Case for Pixel 9 This attractively-priced clear case from JETech offers excellent value and is a great option if you want to flaunt the Pixel 9's design and colorway. Made from TPU and polycarbonate materials, it’ll keep the phone safe and is easy to install or remove. The case has a no-frills design and features raised edges, precise cutouts, and tactile buttons. The case is also fully compatible with wireless charging. $10 at Amazon

Dbrand Grip for Pixel 9 The Dbrand Grip is another high-quality Pixel 9 case that packs MagSafe-style magnets. So, you can use your favorite MagSafe accessories without trouble. Another highlight of the Dbrand offering is the choice of dozens of skins to customize the case as you like. Everything from teardown to genuine leather skins is available. Moreover, as the name suggests, the case features textured sides and grip strips to improve grip. $55 at dbrand

Caseology Athlex for Pixel 9 $20 $25 Save $5 The Caseology Athlex has an exciting design that stands out in a market full of vanilla cases. The textured material on the exterior and the sides improves the grip and ensures the case doesn’t become a fingerprint magnet. It also provides good drop protection and has raised edges around the rear cameras and the display to keep them free from surface scratches. $16 at Amazon $20 at Caseology

Poetic Guardian MagPro for Pixel 9 There is a lot to like about the Poetic Guardian MagPro. This hybrid case has a black TPU bumper, transparent polycarbonate back, and raised edges to deliver superior protection against everyday accidents. The company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 20 feet. Most importantly, it has a built-in screen protector for 360-degree coverage and MagSafe-style magnets to support various MagSafe accessories. $26 at Amazon

Ringke Onyx for Pixel 9 Ringke's no-frills Onyx case offers solid protection and has a superior grip to prevent accidental drops. It's available in multiple colors, has a lightweight construction, and has room for a lanyard. Other features include wireless charging support, raised edges, and precise cutouts. Moreover, the case's textured finish resists fingerprint smudges and keeps it looking clean. $16 at Amazon

UAG Scout for Pixel 9 Need rugged protection for your brand-new Pixel 9? The UAG Scout is an excellent choice. It offers military-grade drop protection, handling up to 26 drops from as high as 4 feet. It also has a clean design and features textured sides for enhanced grip. Its TPU construction is relatively lightweight and enables easy installation. Unfortunately, there is only one color option. $30 at Amazon $30 at UAG

Spigen Slim Armor CS for Pixel 9 Besides its fantastic Rugged Armor case, Spigen offers the Slim Armor CS, a sleek wallet case for the Pixel 9 with built-in storage for up to two cards and cash. The wallet has an easy sliding cover that keeps cards secure and in place. The case also offers good protection and has raised edges. Unfortunately, as you might expect, there is no wireless charging support because of the wallet. $26 at Amazon $45 at Spigen

Top-notch protection for the Pixel 9

There are quite a few high-quality Pixel 9 cases. So, you’ll have no trouble finding one that matches your needs. Spigen’s popular Rugged Armor series case is the top pick, and it offers a good balance between the added bulk and protection. The company has also tweaked the case design; it looks even more appealing than previous iterations. Plus, you can choose from multiple color options.

If you’re willing to spend more, the Mous Limitless 5.0 is an impressive option that packs MagSafe-style magnets. It also provides superior protection against bumps, dents, and drops. Additionally, you can choose from many exterior designs.

JETech’s Clear Case is a fantastic transparent option and is a great value for the money. It costs less than $10 and offers decent protection. In addition to a completely transparent version, the case comes in a black variant with translucent sides for a different look.