The Google Pixel 8a is a solid midrange smartphone with a decent 4,492mAh battery which should last the duration. While you can always rely on regular wired chargers for when it does run out, the built-in wireless charging support offers a convenient alternative.

Despite not possessing the fast 18W or 23W wireless charging of its Pixel 8-series counterparts, the Pixel 8a can still be charged at a respectable 7.5W with a compatible wireless charger. This is particularly useful for overnight charging or when you need to top up your phone's battery while you work, eliminating the hassle of wires and providing a more comfortable charging experience.

This list includes the best pad-style, stand-style, MagSafe, and car wireless chargers to support many needs and preferences, ensuring that there's a charger for every Google Pixel 8a user.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W Wireless Charger Best overall $30 $40 Save $10 This Belkin wireless charger is a fantastic option for your Pixel 8a and other mobile devices. It supports up to 15W charging and includes a power supply. Its pad-style design is also compact, and the larger charging area makes aligning your device easy. Plus, the support for up to 5mm cases and covers ensures you won’t have to remove the phone case while charging, providing a reliable and hassle-free charging experience. $30 at Amazon $32 at Best Buy

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Premium pick The iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo is perfect for those looking to juice up their phone and wireless charging earbuds simultaneously. It features a stand-style 10W charging spot for phones and a pad-style 5W spot for Pixel Buds or other TWS earbuds with a Qi-charging case. You’ll also be happy to know that the company supplies a power supply with wireless charging, making it ready for use right out of the box. $50 at Amazon

Iniu 15W Wireless Charging Stand Best value $18 $27 Save $9 The Iniu 15W wireless charger is a great budget option for Pixel smartphones. Its stand-style design packs two wireless charging coils in landscape and portrait orientations. Plus, you can use the Pixel 8a to watch videos or make video calls while it’s getting topped up. Unfortunately, you don’t get a wall adapter in the box, but if you have an 18W or higher-rated USB-C charger, you can use that. $18 at Amazon

Anker PowerWave II Stand Anker makes some of the best power accessories for mobile devices, and its PowerWave II Stand is no exception. It provides up to 15W charging and has a stand-type design with two charging coils. There is also support for up to 5mm thick cases, and the company supplies a 24W power brick in the box. Unfortunately, the power supply uses a DC barrel-style connector, making it harder to replace if the original goes bad. $36 at Amazon $30 at Anker

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) If you want a first-party wireless charger to juice up the Pixel 8a, Google sells the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). Since it's an official accessory, it’s a bit expensive, but the company ships it with everything you need to get charging out of the box. It has excellent build quality and a sleek design. The device also has a built-in fan to keep everything cool while charging, even if you are streaming something or making a video call. $79 at Best Buy

Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad $32 $40 Save $8 Mophie’s 15W wireless charging pad is a good alternative to our best overall pick if you prefer Mophie offerings. It can deliver up to 15W charging and has a pad-style form factor. Additionally, the company includes a wall adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In other highlights, the Mophie charger has a unique design to avoid the thick camera bumps on various phones, including the Pixel 8a. $32 at Amazon $40 at Verizon

Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger $25 $35 Save $10 The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger Pad is an excellent, no-frills way to juice up the Pixel 8a. It has a compact design with a non-slip rubber coating on top and bottom. The included support for cases less than 6mm thick is another benefit of the Spigen offering, meaning you won’t have to remove pretty much any case except when it has metal, magnets, or wallet functionality. The only downside is the lack of a bundled power supply. $25 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

iOttie Auto Sense 2 $50 $60 Save $10 Want to enjoy fast wireless charging in your car? The iOttie Auto Sense 2 is a fantastic choice. It comes with dash/windshield and air vent mounting systems and can deliver up to 15W charging. The automatic phone clamps are easy to use, and you get plenty of adjustment options to get your perfect viewing angle if you want to use turn-by-turn navigation on the Pixel 8a. No power supply is provided, though. $50 at Amazon $65 at iOttie

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger $20 $30 Save $10 Are you planning to use a MagSafe case with the Pixel 8a? The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger will complement your phone perfectly. This MagSafe charger delivers up to 15W of power and includes a built-in kickstand. So, you can prop up your phone while charging to consume content. It also has a compact profile and good build quality. While you get a USB-C cable in the box, there is no power supply. $20 at Amazon

Top wireless chargers for the Pixel 8a

Wireless charging is an incredibly convenient feature, and even though the Pixel 8a doesn’t support superfast Qi charging, selecting a good wireless charger will still improve your overall experience.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W Wireless Charger is the top pick because it has a no-frills design and can deliver the fastest charging speed to the Pixel 8a. The company also supplies a power brick in the box, thus reducing the expense of getting your own.

The iOttie iOn Wireless Duo is excellent for those looking to juice up their smartphone and wireless earbuds simultaneously. It has two charging spots, one offering up to 10W and the other up to 5W.

If you prefer something more affordable, the Iniu offering makes a lot of sense. It’s reasonably priced and has a stand-style design. You also get two coils to support charging in both landscape and portrait orientations.

Lastly, the iOttie Auto Sense 2 is an excellent in-car wireless charger. It has two mounting systems and is easy to use. It can also charge the Pixel 8a at the phone's top speed.