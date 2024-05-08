The Google Pixel 8a is set to be one of the best budget phones. That's partly thanks to its large and colorful display, which, like most devices, is unfortunately fragile too.

To protect it from everyday wear and fall damage, you should pick up a screen protector (and a case, too). This list includes the best and most affordable tempered glass and film screen protectors, including some of our favorite and most trusted brands.

Our recommended 8a screen protectors

Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster for Pixel 8a Best overall The Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster is the go-to Pixel 8a screen protector recommendation for several reasons. The company is well known for its high-quality phone accessories. And this screen-protector two-pack falls in line with the quality you'd expect; each panel is made from rugged, 9H tempered glass for scratch and drop protection. There's also an AlignMaster tool included to make the installation process a breeze. $15 at Amazon

Zagg iFrogz Defence Bundle for Pixel 8a Premium pick The ZAGG iFrogz Defence bundle includes a clear case and a film, providing full 360-degree protection for your Pixel 8a. Both products are smudge-resistant, contain recycled materials, and provide clear visibility and protection. These accessories will discreetly protect the 8a while allowing the phone's design and display to shine. $21 at Amazon

JETech Tempered Glass for Pixel 8a Best value If you’re looking for an even better deal, the JETech three-pack screen protector bundle for the Pixel 8a might be right for you. The package includes three 9H-rated tempered glass panels that are plenty durable and an installation tool that makes application easy. The screen protectors also have curved edges, compatible with most cases, and an anti-fingerprint finish that prevents residue and watermarks. $7 at Amazon

amFilm Tempered Glass Kit for Pixel 8a amFilm is best known for its affordable and high-quality screen protectors. This pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors, and a camera lens protector, offering even greater value and greater protection for your 8a. The ultra-clear, ultra-thin, 9H tempered glass protectors are durable and feature an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints. $10 at Amazon

Anbzsign Privacy Tempered Glass for Pixel 8a Using your Pixel 8a in public can make your screen available to many onlookers. To keep your business private, Anbzsign has created a glass screen protector that keeps the display pristine and its contents away from nosy people. Its design hides your display’s contents from various angles while safeguarding it with 9H hardness and an anti-fingerprint coating. $10 at Amazon

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector for Pixel 8a SuperShieldz is another contender for the Pixel 8a, offering three film protectors for a very affordable price. The screen Japanese PET film is easy to install and leaves no residue upon removal. It doesn’t interfere with screen sensitivity or block visibility and provides excellent protection against everyday wear and tear, such as scuffs and scratches. $6 at Amazon

Safeguard the Pixel 8a's screen

The best overall screen protector by far is the Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster. The screen protector has a 9H rated strength, keeping your screen safe for longer. An installation tool is also included to make the application process a cinch.

The ZAGG iFrogz Defence Bundle is great if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution as it includes the screen protector you're looking for along with a durable case. If you've just purchased your Pixel 8a, you should consider this option to keep your device in its original condition.

And finally, the JETech Tempered Glass three-pack is the ultimate value option with its affordable price tag and easy-to-use installation tool. JETech is known for making high-quality glass protectors, and it’s the same this time around. Whether you’re clumsy or often need to change the glass protector, the JETech is an affordable solution with plenty of extras.