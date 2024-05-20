Battery aside, the only issue with Google's industry-leading seven-year software support promise is whether its phones will physically hold up that long. So if you're investing in the new Pixel 8a, it behooves you to get a dependable case and give your near-flagship device the best possible chance at survival.

A vast Pixel 8a case selection already exists — more than we see for nearly any other phone in this price class — and some of the big names are offering great deals and wide ranges of colors. These picks range from the ultra-rugged, practically bulletproof options, to the ones that protect far more than most, but aren't noticeably any thicker or heavier than their less durable competitors.

Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8a Best overall It looks simple and unassuming on the surface, but there's premium engineering lurking inside the Spigen Tough Armor that promises to keep your Pixel 8a safe from even the most worrying bumps and falls. Not content with the typical dual, Spigen equipped it with high-impact foam and high-traction bumpers for safety, as well as a convenient kickstand. $20 at Amazon $45 at Spigen

Dbrand Grip for Pixel 8a Premium pick From everybody's favorite snarky, irreverent case manufacturer, the Dbrand Grip once again knocks it out of the park with premium materials, a perfect fit, and a vast range of understated and eye-catching designs. It's not cheap, but it's one of the very best, and even comes with an optional faux leather back panel. $50 at dbrand

FNTCase Clear for Pixel 8a Best value If you want to protect your new midrange Pixel 8a without covering up its fun factory color, you can't do so any cheaper than with FNTCase's clear model. One version has a black frame, while the other is completely transparent with an optional Magsafe ring, and neither costs more than $10. $9 at Amazon

Poetic Guardian MagPro for Pixel 8a The Poetic Guardian packs a handful of subtle but helpful features for Pixel 8a users who want to ensure the device stays in perfect condition throughout its extensive Android update lifespan. Raised lips surrounding the display, back panel, and camera visor are complemented by two snap-on front frames, one with a built-in screen protector, and the other empty. $23 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 8a You don't have to nullify the Pixel 8a's compact form factor just to keep it safe if you cover it with the Spigen Rugged Armor case. It endows the phone with plenty of grip and dependable protection from everyday nicks, bumps, and drops, but it's still impressively thin and light. $17 at Amazon $30 at Spigen

Poetic Revolution for Pixel 8a They just don't get much more durable than the Poetic Revolution for the Pixel 8a, which boasts a whopping 20-foot drop rating and promises to withstand all but the biggest impacts. It comes in black, blue, or pink, and has a rugged kickstand that works in either orientation, as well as a screen protector built into one of its two edge-protecting front frames. $19 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

Urban Armor Gear Scout for Pixel 8a Considerably simpler than most, the Urban Armor Gear Scout leverages thick TPU and an especially precise fit to prevent cracks, scratches, and other damage. And it does all that without adding significant heft or bulk to the best affordable Pixel yet. It also offers a great deal of grip and has two lanyard openings (lanyard not included). $30 at Amazon $30 at UAG

OtterBox Commuter Series for Pixel 8a OtterBox is one of the most respected names in cases, and its Commuter Series for the Pixel 8a adds a bit of flair while offering the same excellent resilience that made the brand famous. Silicone bumpers on the frame and back panel make it easy to hold (and to use without sliding around), and we're especially big fans of the Run Wildflower colorway that sports two pink shades. $40 at Amazon $40 at Otterbox

Oterkin Rugged for Pixel 8a It may not be the most well-known brand, but Oterkin makes a variety of affordable cases, none more dependable than its Rugged model for the Pixel 8a. Not only slim, lightweight, and available in six colors, it's one of the rare sub-$20 options with an officially tested drop rating — in this case, up to 10 feet. $14 at Amazon

Top protective Pixel 8a cases

Even though it has a plastic back, the Pixel 8a still deserves to stay in perfect condition over its long lifespan. Spigen's back at the top of the pack once again with its compact Rugged Armor and full-featured Tough Armor, the latter of which sports high-impact foam padding that promises to resist the most crushing blows and longest drops.

Well, almost the longest, since the Poetic Revolution and its impressive 20-foot drop-test rating do exist. For our money, though, the Poetic Guardian's a slightly better buy, as it's nearly as rugged, lets you see through to your phone's true color and includes a Magsafe ring.

If you're willing to spend a little more and want something extra stylish, you can't miss with the Dbrand Grip series and its huge variety of patterns, colorways, and materials. We also love the standout OtteBox Commuter Series — the pink version, that is, — since it's a little more attractive than OtterBox cases have historically been. But on the other side of the coin, the FNTCase Clear and Oterkin Rugged offer plenty of protection, but cost next to nothing and even include a high-quality screen protector.