The Pixel 8a has a lot to like with its flagship-grade Tensor G3 chip, impressive cameras, and seven years of software support. And whether you use it for a year or seven, a phone case is crucial to keep it in good shape. While you can choose any high-quality Pixel 8a case, a MagSafe case provides extra benefits.

MagSafe cases shield your smartphone from everyday mishaps and also unlock a world of convenient MagSafe accessories. These include MagSafe wireless chargers, kickstands, wallets, power banks, car mounts, and more. Here's a quick look at our top picks to help you choose the best fit for your Pixel 8a.

Torras Magnetic Case for Pixel 8a Best overall $26 $28 Save $2 The Torras Magnetic Case is an excellent Pixel 8a MagSafe case for most users. It features strong magnets that attach securely to MagSafe accessories. Most importantly, it provides superior protection against bumps, dents, drops, and impacts, withstanding a drop from as high as 12 feet, the company claims. The case also has a special nano coating that feels soft and is resistant to fingerprint smudges. Plus, you get raised edges, a frosted back, and tactile buttons. $26 at Amazon

FNTCase Ultra Magnetic Clear Case for Pixel 8a Best value The FNTCase Ultra Magnetic Clear Case is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. Its polycarbonate and TPU construction provides reliable protection against dents, drops, and scratches. The case's strong magnets ensure MagSafe accessories stay in place, and its slim design adds to its appeal. There are also raised edges on the front and around the camera bar for damage prevention. With this case, you can protect your Pixel 8a without breaking the bank. $10 at Amazon

Mous Super Thin Magnetic Case for Pixel 8a Premium pick This 1.2mm-thick case from Mous barely adds any bulk to your phone but still offers MagSafe functionality. It’s made from polycarbonate and has a microfiber lining to protect your phone from scratches, bumps, and dents. However, as you might expect, it’s not the most protective case. It can be purchased in Jet Black and Stone Blue colorways, which will go well with the Pixel 8a's Obsidian and Bay color options, respectively. $45 at Amazon $45 at Mous

Poetic Guardian MagPro for Pixel 8a The Poetic Guardian MagPro is an excellent hybrid case that combines the features of clear, MagSafe, and rugged cases. Its robust TPU bumper, clear polycarbonate exterior, and built-in screen protector offer top-notch protection. And the company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 20 feet. Thanks to the textured sides, it’s also quite grippy. Moreover, the magnets make it compatible with MagSafe accessories. $23 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

JIC AirGuard-Mag for Pixel 8a The JIC AirGuard-Mag is an impressive Pixel 8a case that offers a great balance between looks and protection. Its frosted finish looks sleek, and the textured sides improve the phone's overall grip. Other highlights include raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera bar and airbags on the corners for solid drop protection. $20 at Amazon

Poetic Neon for Pixel 8a The Poetic Neon is a sleek, rugged case with MagSafe-style magnets that double as a kickstand. The kickstand works in portrait and landscape orientations and supports zero to 100-degree angles, giving you plenty of options for a suitable viewing angle. In other features, the case has textured sides and edges for enhanced grip and a dual-layer construction for superior protection against everyday accidents. $19 at Amazon

Top MagSafe cases for the Pixel 8a

MagSafe cases are undoubtedly fantastic, and it’s great to see many of them make their way to the Pixel 8a. While the selection is not as expansive as you’ll get with a flagship, there are still some excellent options. For example, the Torras Magnetic Case for the Pixel 8a offers 12-foot drop protection and packs strong magnets to keep MagSafe accessories securely attached. On the other hand, the FNTCase Ultra Magnetic Clear Case is a more affordable option that still provides reliable protection and a slim design. It also lets you flaunt the Pixel 8a's style and color.

The Mous Super Thin Magnetic Case is also a great pick. It is among the thinnest MagSafe cases on the market. While it won’t deliver the same protection level as a rugged case, you still get reasonable bump, dent, and scratch management. If you’re careful with your phone, this Mous case is an excellent option.

Finally, the Poetic Neon’s magnets double as a kickstand, giving you the best of kickstand and MagSafe-style cases. It’s also excellent at protection and comes in multiple exciting colors.