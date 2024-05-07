The Pixel 8a is a force to be reckoned with and could end up becoming one of the best budget Android phones you can buy in 2024. The device builds on its predecessors with a sleek and distinctive design, and also packs just enough power and features to put it ahead of its competitors. Perhaps the most important part of the Pixel 8a is its price, coming in with a starting price of $499.
Now if you're in the market for a great phone but don't want to pay a hefty price tag, then the Pixel 8a is going to be a fantastic option. And during its pre-order period, you're going to see some of the best deals around. We're seeing a lot of great promotions from retailers and wireless carriers. So be sure to take advantage and check out some of these great deals on the Pixel 8a.
Best Google Pixel 8a deals
Amazon
Amazon is going to be a great place to pick up the Pixel 8a if you're looking for an unlocked model. The retailer is now offering a free $100 gift card with purchase. If you're an Amazon credit card holder, you can also get special financing for a limited time.
Best Buy
Best Buy is going to be another great place to pick up the Pixel 8a if you're looking to go with an unlocked model. The retailer is offering a free $100 gift card with purchase, and you can even save more by trading in an older device. Best Buy credit card holders can also take advantage of special financing too.
AT&T
AT&T is offering the Pixel 8a for just $5.99 per month and throwing in a free Pixel Watch 2. If you're looking to sign up with a carrier, this is a fantastic deal. Just remember, you're going to need to stick with AT&T for 26 months in order to receive the full credit.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 8a for free if you're willing to sign up for a new Go5G line. Like other carrier promotions, you will need to stick with T-Mobile for the duration of the contract to receive the full credit.
Verizon
Verizon is also offering the Pixel 8a for free with sign up. In addition, the carrier is also offering up to $399.99 off a Google Pixel Watch 2.
These are some of the best deals you're going to find on the Pixel 8a right now. You're getting awesome savings from carriers, and retailers are providing some generous incentives with $100 gift cards that can be used for future purchases. So if you've been holding out for a new phone that isn't going to break the bank, then this one is going to be for you. Just remember, these pre-order promotions won't last long, with the phone set to make its official retail debut on May 14.