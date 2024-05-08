The Google Pixel 8a, while not a significant upgrade from the Pixel 7a, does bring some key improvements. It boasts an upgraded Tensor G3 chip and a tweaked design inspired by the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, making it a contender for becoming one of the best budget Android phones. However, there's no major change in terms of durability. Therefore, it’s wise to invest in a high-quality case to shield the phone from everyday accidents.

Although the case selection of the Pixel 8a is still in its infancy, here are some of the best options to get you started from the manufacturers we trust the most. To account for diverse needs, these recommendations include a mix of popular case styles, such as clear, slim, rugged, and MagSafe.

Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8a Best overall From its unique non-slip texture to flexible TPU construction, the Ringke Onyx has a lot to like. It offers the Pixel 8a reasonable protection against bumps, dents, and drops and has a micro-dot pattern on the sides for an enhanced grip. The case has no trouble accommodating most wireless chargers and has raised edges to keep the display and the camera bar scratch-free. You can also pick from multiple color options. $15 at Amazon

Tudia DualShield Grip for Pixel 8a Premium pick The Tudia DualShield Grip is an excellent option if you're seeking heavy-duty protection without unnecessary bulk. It features a dual-layer construction with a hard PC outer layer and a soft TPU inner layer to safeguard the Pixel 8a from scratches, dents, and drops. The case's rugged design ensures your phone is protected even in the most challenging environments. The textured design on the back and sides is another highlight, which provides a superior grip. $25 at Amazon $30 at Tudia

FNTCase Dual Layer Protective Case for Pixel 8a Best value The FNTCase Dual Layer Protective Case is a fantastic value offering, delivering superb protection for a budget-friendly cost. Its textured design is perfect for grip, and there's a bundled tempered glass film to keep the Pixel 8a's display safe. The case is easy to install or remove thanks to its flexible construction, and there are multiple color choices. With the FNTCase, you're getting a high-quality case at an unbeatable price. $8 at Amazon $12 at FNTCase

Poetic Guardian MagPro for Pixel 8a The Poetic Guardian MagPro is the perfect selection for the Pixel 8a if you love using MagSafe accessories. It comes with built-in MagSafe-style magnets. These magnets allow for easy attachment and alignment of MagSafe accessories, enhancing your user experience. Beyond that, the Poetic case is rugged and provides 20-foot drop protection. The company also ships the case with a front frame and a built-in PET screen protector to offer 360-degree coverage. $23 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion for Pixel 8a The transparent Ringke Fusion is excellent for flaunting the Pixel 8a's design and colorway while keeping it safe. It's available in glossy and matte finishes, so you can pick the one you prefer. Moreover, the case features lanyard openings, raised edges, and tactile buttons. There is also wireless charging support, and the company claims the case is less likely to discolor because of the upgraded TPU material. $15 at Amazon

Poetic Neon for Pixel 8a The Poetic Neon is a sleek but rugged Pixel 8a case with a dual-layer design. It provides superior drop protection and can withstand drops from as high as 20 feet. And despite its impressive protection chops, the case isn't very bulky. It also features an anti-slip design on the sides and back edges for extra grip. Most importantly, the Poetic Neon is available in several exciting colors. $19 at Amazon

The Pixel 8a deserves the best protection

Although the Pixel 8a may not be the most expensive smartphone, it’s still a significant investment, and you’ll want to safeguard that with a high-quality case. Since it's the model's early days, the case selection is relatively slim, but that’ll change in the coming weeks. That said, if you want to keep the Pixel 8a safe from day one, there are quite a few excellent options on the market.

For example, the Ringke Onyx is a great case that doesn’t add too much bulk but willstill keep the Pixel 8a protectedfrom everyday mishaps. It’s also available in multiple colors and supports wireless charging.

However, if you want even more protection, Tudia offers the fantastic DualShield Grip with a dual-layer construction. This rugged case provides top-notch protection and has a textured design for superior grip.

The FNTCase Dual Layer Protective Case is an excellent alternative for those on a tight budget. Its flexible TPU construction offers strong impact resistance and shock absorption. The case is also relatively slim and comes in several colors.