The Google Pixel 8 improves upon one of the best Android phones from the tech giant with a suite of welcome new features and upgrades, including the lauded Tensor G3 chipset, a brilliant, crisp display, and some great new features like Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take that range from playful to genuinely useful.

While the battery has been significantly upgraded and wired charging speeds have improved, wireless charging speed has remained static, meaning it's even more important to pair your new Pixel with one of the best chargers.

One important thing to note is that to take advantage of the maximum 18W wireless charging the Pixel 8 is capable of, you'll need to pair it with Google's own Pixel Stand. That said, any other Qi-certified charger will pair just fine with the Pixel 8, but you'll be limited to a maximum of 12W of charging power.