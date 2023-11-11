The Google Pixel 8 improves upon one of the best Android phones from the tech giant with a suite of welcome new features and upgrades, including the lauded Tensor G3 chipset, a brilliant, crisp display, and some great new features like Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take that range from playful to genuinely useful.
While the battery has been significantly upgraded and wired charging speeds have improved, wireless charging speed has remained static, meaning it's even more important to pair your new Pixel with one of the best chargers.
One important thing to note is that to take advantage of the maximum 18W wireless charging the Pixel 8 is capable of, you'll need to pair it with Google's own Pixel Stand. That said, any other Qi-certified charger will pair just fine with the Pixel 8, but you'll be limited to a maximum of 12W of charging power.
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 15W
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio
Moshi Lounge Q
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 15WBest overall$22 $40 Save $18
With up to 15W charging support, the Belkin Wireless Charging Pad is a solid companion for your Pixel 8 and other Qi charging devices. It has a simple design and features rubber pads on the top to keep your devices in place. Moreover, it comes with a power brick and USB cable right in the box. You'll also be happy to know that Belkin offers a two-year warranty on the wireless charger.
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)Premium pick
Our premium pick is a no-brainer, the only Qi charger capable of delivering the maximum 18W charging to your Pixel 8. The 2nd generation Pixel Stand has a host of other benefits as well, including allowing you to use your Pixel phone as a Nest Hub to control other smart home devices and doubling as a handy stand for video calls.
Anker 313 Wireless Charging StandBest value
Anker's 313 Wireless Charging Stand is a perfect solution for anyone looking for a great Qi charger on a budget. It's capable of delivering a solid 10W of power and allows you to orient your phone in either landscape or portrait mode while it's charging, which is handy for watching videos and participating in video calls.
Samsung Wireless Charger TrioBest for multiple devices
As the name suggests, this 3-in-1 charger from Samsung can be used to charge your Pixel 8 alongside two other devices at once. Notably, one of the charging slots is exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, but the other two can be used by phones, earbuds, and more. It also includes an LED light that indicates the charging status.
Moshi Lounge Q
The Moshi Lounge Q lets you charge your Pixel 8 at up to 12W, which is as close as possible to its maximum 18W speed, without investing in a Pixel Stand from Google itself. The adjustable stand design is ingenious, allowing you to adjust the height of the charger. It ships without an AC adapter, but its textured fabric, adjustable height, and q-coil charging tech to penetrate cases up to 5mm make up for that.
OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand
If you're looking for a no-frills wireless charger for your Pixel 8, look no further. OtterBox has delivered a simple, 15W Qi charger that's designed to be both durable and portable, and it's covered with a no-slip material to make sure your phone doesn't squirm away during charging and break the connection.
Anker Wireless Charger
The Powerwave II from Anker is an upgraded version of the 313, our best-value pick. While it costs a bit more than the 313, it's also capable of delivering up to 15W, meaning it'll hit the 12W max for non-Google Stand Qi chargers for your Pixel 8. Like the 313, it also allows you to prop your phone in either portrait or landscape, so you can watch YouTube or make video calls at your leisure.
Belkin Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin is one of the top names in the charging game, and this wireless Qi charger is a great example of why their reputation is well deserved. It's a 15W charger (also available in a cheaper 10W model) and built to secure your Pixel 8 or other Qi-compatible device in a snug, upright position. The device also includes some useful LED indicators to clue you into the charging status.
The best wireless chargers for the Google Pixel 8
The Pixel 8 is undeniably one of Google's best entries in the smartphone market since the company first began challenging Samsung for the crown. Laden as it is with technological advances, who wants to then plug an old analog cable into it? The best Qi chargers are a breeze to use and make cutting the cord as effortless as possible.
Our top pick, the 15W charging pad from Belkin, represents a great balance of functionality, ease of use, and price, so it should suit nearly everyone looking for a great, generic Qi charger. That said, the premium pick on our list should come as no surprise, as the Pixel Stand is the only charger capable of delivering the maximum 18W of charge to the Pixel 8 and, thus, the fastest wireless charging solution available.
If the price tag of those first two selections puts you off, our best value pick from Anker is a balm for your wallet. The 313 is a straightforward charger that has the added benefit of allowing you to drop your phone into it in either portrait or landscape mode, making it a breeze to make video calls or watch videos while your Pixel 8 charges.