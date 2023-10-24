That said, if you've made the Pixel 8 yours, it's time to protect it; wallet cases are a great option. They slide open with clever mechanics or opt for regular pocketbook functionality. There's no shortage of these card and cash storing cases, and many of them will also hook you up with a form factor built from impact-rebuffing materials, especially when paired with a great screen protector too.

There's enough praise out there about the curvy outlines of the Google Pixel 8 . The phone is the perfect size, with a stylish profile and soft edges. It feels sculpted somehow so that it fits naturally into the palm of your hand.

RFID readers can now steal private data, so you might be looking for a case built to defeat malicious scammers. Relax; the ZZXX Wallet Case has materials that will confound RFID skimming devices. It’s also a durable PU leather case with sharply defined cutouts and a pop-out kickstand. In addition to the classy soft exterior, a magnetic clasp clicks open to showcase an interior that contains 3 card slots and a money pocket.

You’ll be charmed by the flora and fauna adorning the ALILANG cases. Their vibrant color schemes add a pop of personality to your phone. We fell in love with the kitten, but the stylized owl was a close runner-up. Functionally speaking, the shock-absorbing leather features a crease, which folds to serve as a hands-free viewing kickstand. Pulling away from the safari-chic cartoon motifs on the outside, the inner compartment contains 2 card slots and a cash pocket.

In a lineup filled with wallet-style cases, the hardened vCommute is bound to stand out. Baffling potential thieves, its PC-fortified frame, further strengthened by TPU and Cornerguard technology, conceals a hidden compartment. Inside this sliding mechanism, you store your credit cards and ID. What else is there to add? Just military drop protection and a folding leather flap that serves as a kickstand.

You love luxury materials and will accept nothing less. Living up to that need, the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case is fabricated from real leather. A fold is evident in the design to support your Pixel 8 at an angle while you consume media. The aged finish, suede-like to the touch, uses magnetic attraction in the fastener to bind its two halves. You can access the three-card-slot soft interior and a cash pocket if you open it.

Although the COTDINFOR Wallet Case has a build that mimics a conventional wallet, complete with stitched accents, there’s more to it than meets the eye. For starters, the book-style form factor folds in the back. That’s perfect for lying back and watching a movie. Inside the synthetic leather exterior, after you’ve pulled aside the magnetic clasp, three snug credit card pockets and a wider slot for cash reside in TPU-lined Harmony.

Getting into the more traditional back pocket territory, the TORRO wallet case resembles a traditional leather pocket accessory. It’s made of genuine cowhide leather, complete with red stitching and the TORRO motif, and it secures via a broad leather magnetic closure, so there’s no chance of it flapping open and kicking out your credit cards. On the inside, it features 3 card slots and a cash pocket.

Open Sesame, or more accurately, slide the panel to the right. The Spigen Slim Armor CS cracks open to reveal a hidden compartment. No buried gold coins or treasure is unveiled, but you can instantly access two stored credit cards or your ID. Slimmer than any back pocket wallet, it’s a PC and TPU reinforced hard shell case that’ll easily repel impacts and scratches.

The best wallet case for your Pixel 8

Wallet cases tend to come in one of two styles: fold-over folios, usually finished in leather or something like it; and modern, rugged hard cases with a wallet compartment attached to the back.

The Spigen Slim Armor CS is the best case if you're shopping for the latter, with a well-balanced mix of armored strength and something rather special that can replace your saggy old wallet. The hard panel of the PC case conceals a sliding nook, inside which your credit cards lay hidden.

If a rigid shell isn't to your liking, the COTDINFOR wallet case is fabricated out of soft-to-the-touch faux leather, while the premium Torro upgrades to the real deal. Both are lined with a soft, impact-absorbing TPU material that protects your phone from accidental drops and bumps. Conventional wallet designs open and contain numerous pockets and slots, just like the wallet you have in your pocket, although much slimmer.

Ultimately, when fusing the roles of your Google Pixel 8 and your wallet, you're waving a happy goodbye to that bulging old pocket card and cash-carrying accessory. It's in your rear-view mirror, falling behind, while you step into a new and streamlined age of wallet-stroke-phone protecting cases. They're accessories expressly built to serve as drop protection solutions and super-convenient card and cash storing accessories, each with their own substance and unique stylings.