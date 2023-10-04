The Google Pixel 8 is here, and that new 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display looks mighty fine! The front glass of your phone is the most important part since you interact with it directly to do everything, so don't let it get damaged. Even though the front glass on the Pixel 8 is made from Gorilla Glass Victus, it's still glass at the end of the day, making it prone to scratching, or worse, cracking, over time if you're not careful. The best way to prevent that is to get a good quality tempered glass screen protector — here are the best screen protectors for your Pixel 8.

Although not widely known, IMBZBK offers an exceptional screen protector for the Google Pixel 8 with privacy in mind. With a hardness rating of 9H, it provides excellent protection, and the oleophobic coating on its surface will keep fingerprint smudges at bay. And, since it's privacy glass, people won't be able to see the content on your phone screen from the side, meaning you don't have to worry about nosy people.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield tempered glass screen protector for Pixel 8 is completely clear, and with the help of its anti-smudge coating, it should keep your fingerprints at bay. Of course, it's scratch-resistant, too. On top of all that, it comes with an installation guide to ensure you have everything you need for a perfect fit.

The Pixel 8 screen protector produced by amFilm has a 9H hardness rating, providing excellent protection against scratches and cracks. Despite this, the tempered glass shield maintains your display's original feel and viewing experience, with a 0.33mm thickness and 99.9% transparency. To make installation easy, the package includes a helpful installation frame, and it comes with four protectors in total — three for the front display and one for the camera bar.

At only 0.18mm thick, the Samcorn screen protector for the Pixel 8 promises to look and feel practically invisible. Plus, it's made from 9H scratch and shatter-resistant glass, and even has 2.5D round edges to make it more case-friendly. Additionally, if you want to keep your camera's lenses free from damage, they also provide a set of three camera protectors.

The Ringke Dual Easy Film is a PET film protector that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your device, while still providing maximum protection by covering the entire screen. Its big advantage is ensuring your fingerprint sensor works every time without fault. Plus, it's compatible with almost all phone cases, so you can switch up your style without sacrificing safety.

The Supershieldz screen protectors have smooth, rounded edges, making a smoother experience when sliding your finger across your display. It comes in a pack of three and a straightforward installation guide, so you shouldn't have any problem getting it on your phone, and you have backups when you need them.

Caseology is known for producing high-quality phone cases, but it also offers a reliable screen protector for the Pixel 8. This Snap Fit tempered glass protector is designed to fit perfectly and protect your screen from scratches. It maintains the display's touch sensitivity and is easy to install with the included alignment tray. Each pack contains two glass protectors for your convenience.

This two-pack of screen protectors is made of tempered glass, is highly durable, and has a 9H hardness rating, providing excellent protection against scratches, scrapes, bumps, and drops. It covers the entire front of the screen, including the front camera, ensuring you won't have to worry about scratches on your selfie camera. Spigen's alignment tool also helps you get a nice, bubble-free installation.

Flim vs. tempered glass screen protectors

We strongly recommend tempered glass screen protectors for the absolute best protection for your Pixel 8. They are much more resistant to scratches and scuffs when compared to film protectors. So, why would you ever want a film protector?

Google uses an optical fingerprint sensor in the Pixel 8 instead of the more reliable and faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensors we've seen in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23. It's possible that some glass screen protectors can make the Pixel 8's fingerprint sensor a little less reliable, whereas a film protector shouldn't cause any issues. Still, the issues they may cause are pretty minimal, and with multiple ways to unlock your Pixel 8 — like Face Unlock — you may not even use the fingerprint sensor.

The best screen protectors for your Google Pixel 8

If you've preordered the Google Pixel 8, we doubt you want to worry about your screen being damaged once you take it out of the box; that's where screen protectors come in handy. As we mentioned before, tempered glass is the best way to prevent damage to your phone's display and give you peace of mind when carrying your phone around.

We like Spigen's AlignMaster because the installation guide is top-notch, ensuring you get a perfect fit every time you put on a screen protector. Plus, it's clear, doesn't smudge too quickly, and is hard enough to prevent anything in your pockets from scratching up your display.

Although Caseology is a little more expensive, its quality is evident when you use one. The sensitivity of your Pixel 8's screen won't be compromised, and its included alignment tray helps get that perfect installation.

Lastly, if you want the best value, it's hard to go wrong with the Supdershieldz screen protectors. Buying in bulk means you save big, as each protector comes at around $2.60 in this pack of three. Its installation guide may not be as good as our other top picks, but they are just as clear and protect your phone from scratches if you don't mind a little extra hassle at the start.