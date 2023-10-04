With the Google Pixel 7 Pro our favorite phone of the last year, there's a very strong chance that its successor, the Pixel 8 Pro, will enter the market as one of the best Android phones. It's got the best camera yet to be featured on one of Google's flagships and an adaptive, hi-res Super Actua display. It even features a thermometer in case the thought of how much money you spent on it induces hot flashes.

Speaking of price, it's no small investment, so adding a screen protector for a pittance more is a no-brainer. Whether you want strong tempered glass, a privacy screen, or even a wipe-on liquid glass solution, there are already a number of great options available for the Pixel 8 Pro, and we've rounded them up below.