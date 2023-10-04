With the Google Pixel 7 Pro our favorite phone of the last year, there's a very strong chance that its successor, the Pixel 8 Pro, will enter the market as one of the best Android phones. It's got the best camera yet to be featured on one of Google's flagships and an adaptive, hi-res Super Actua display. It even features a thermometer in case the thought of how much money you spent on it induces hot flashes.
Speaking of price, it's no small investment, so adding a screen protector for a pittance more is a no-brainer. Whether you want strong tempered glass, a privacy screen, or even a wipe-on liquid glass solution, there are already a number of great options available for the Pixel 8 Pro, and we've rounded them up below.
Imbzbk Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProBest overall$10 $13 Save $3
A four-pack of screen protectors plus four camera protectors makes this package from Imbzbk check all the boxes. It's inexpensive, made of solid 9H tempered glass, and even utilizes German die-cutting technology to ensure it fits your Pixel 8 Pro like a glove and won't interfere with fingerprint sensing or your phone's touch sensitivity.
Luvvitt Liquid Glass Screen ProtectorPremium pick
Made from a solution of silica dioxide, which resembles glass particles suspended in liquid, this protector from Luvvitt spreads onto the display of your Pixel 8 Pro to add a layer of 9H hardness protection. It's easy to apply and can work for any glass surface, so if you also have a smartwatch or backup phone, feel free to spread (no pun intended) the love.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 ProBest value
For a great bargain that provides solid protection, look no further than this three-pack of protectors from Supershieldz. At the requisite 9H hardness, they're rugged enough to resist damage and also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic to resist moisture and fingerprints. For less than $3 per protector, it's hard to find better value.
Deerlamn Case for Google Pixel 8 ProBest with a case
If you're looking to combine the security of a screen protector with the all-around protection of a proper case, Deerlamn has an excellent option for you. It's got precise cutouts customized especially for the Pixel 8 Pro and packs military-grade protection with its double layer of shockproof TPU and polycarbonate. There's even a sliding cover to protect the camera when not in use.
Ringke Google Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector
Ringke has fast become one of the best-known names in phone protection, and they jumped into the Pixel 8 Pro market early with a dual-layer screen protector. Made from flexible, transparent PET film, it will keep your phone scratch-free while guaranteeing top-notch sensitivity and a soft feel against your fingertips. It even has a dust remover to ensure your screen is clear before you fully apply it.
Letang Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro
Cut with nano-level precision, this 9H tempered glass screen protector from Letang is exclusively designed to fit the Pixel 8 Pro with easy, bubble-free installation. At 0.2mm, it also ensures that your 8 Pro will feel just as sensitive and responsive as if you hadn't installed a screen protector at all.
Hokwep Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro
If you're as concerned about protecting your privacy as you are about protecting your phone's display, Hokwep has a great option for your Pixel 8 Pro. It ensures your screen can only be read at a direct angle, so you needn't worry about any peeping Toms on the subway. As an added bonus, it also reduces glare, making your phone screen more legible outside or in bright light.
Ivoler Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro$10 $13 Save $3
This pack of protectors from Ivoler comes with a pair of 9H screens for your display, as well as a couple of camera protectors. They're also treated with a coating to keep them free of water droplets or moisture of any kind, as well as unwanted, oily fingerprints that can smudge the screen.
Go pro with professional protection
Although early acquisition is a bit of a risky gambit in many cases, you're generally in good hands with the Pixel phones, especially with the Pro series. While you may spend a bit more to upgrade to Google's well-equipped flagship, this year's model in particular seems poised to reward users willing to make the investment and upgrade. That said, you'll want to get a screen protector in place ASAP because there's nothing more consistently annoying and distracting than marring your beautiful new phone's display with a tiny scratch that will never fade.
For simplicity and value, it's tough to beat our top pick, with Imbzbk offering four main screen protectors alongside four solid camera protectors in one low-priced package. For something a little more interesting (and slightly more expensive), our premium pick, Luvvitt's Liquid Glass, applies a solution of silica dioxide to your phone to upgrade the display to 9H hardness and can also be used to help protect any other smart devices you may have on hand. Or if you just want to save some cash, Supershieldz gives you three 9H tempered glass protectors for a song.
Once you've picked a protector, remember to look for a great Pixel 8 Pro case to complete the set and keep your brand new phone safe from front to back.