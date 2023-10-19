The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a truly premium smartphone, boasting a number of improvements over the previous model and justifiably holding the crown of best Android phone. Headlining the upgrades in this latest iteration is the Tensor G3, an impressive chip that powers the Pixel 8 Pro's awesome suite of photo enhancement and editing tools. There's also a novel object temperature sensor and a handful of other flashy new features Google hopes will justify the 8 Pro's lofty price tag.

That price tag is a powerful incentive to keep your new Pixel phone safe from harm with a sturdy, reliable case, and if you're going to invest in a new case, why not add in the convenience and versatility of MagSafe and its family of accessories? This will not only let you charge your 8 Pro with Apple's wireless charging solution, but it'll also let you mount any add-on MagSafe accessories to the exterior of your case.