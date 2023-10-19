The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a truly premium smartphone, boasting a number of improvements over the previous model and justifiably holding the crown of best Android phone. Headlining the upgrades in this latest iteration is the Tensor G3, an impressive chip that powers the Pixel 8 Pro's awesome suite of photo enhancement and editing tools. There's also a novel object temperature sensor and a handful of other flashy new features Google hopes will justify the 8 Pro's lofty price tag.
That price tag is a powerful incentive to keep your new Pixel phone safe from harm with a sturdy, reliable case, and if you're going to invest in a new case, why not add in the convenience and versatility of MagSafe and its family of accessories? This will not only let you charge your 8 Pro with Apple's wireless charging solution, but it'll also let you mount any add-on MagSafe accessories to the exterior of your case.
Source: Tauri
Source: Moment
Source: Ltezixal
Source: Woluki
Source: CaseBorne
CaseBorne MagSafe Case for Pixel Pro 8
Source: Tauri
Tauri's MagSafe case for the Pixel 8 Pro combines military-grade protection with a polycarbonate shell around four corner airbags. There's also a cushioned interior to keep your phone safe from harm, plus N52 magnets to ensure precise alignment for MagSafe charging. And to ensure your 8 Pro's gorgeous display isn't scuffed up or scratched, TPU screen protectors are also included.
Source: Moment
$43 $50 Save $7
Moment is back with more lenses for the full array of the Pixel 8 Pro's camera sensors and MagSafe support so that you can easily swap between sturdy mounts, steady grips, and secure stands during and after your photo shoots.
Previous Moment users, just be warned that this case uses T-series lenses, not M-Series lenses, so you'll need to rebuild your kit.
Source: Ltezixal
Ltezixal Faux Leather MagSafe Case for Pixel 8 ProBest value
If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new case but also don't want to compromise on protection or features, this 8 Pro case from Ltezixal has you covered. It offers solid protection and the convenience of MagSafe compatibility, plus it comes in an appealing PU leather shell for great hand-feel and an attractive look.
Source: Woluki
Woluki MagSafe Case for Pixel 8 ProBest leather
If PU leather just doesn't do it for you, and you crave the feel of the real thing, consider this Woluki case. It's got the requisite MagSafe compatibility and also includes a handy kickstand to easily prop your phone up for videos or video calls. The leather is paired with a rugged polycarbonate shell to keep your phone safe from drops and bumps, too.
Source: CaseBorne
CaseBorne MagSafe Case for Pixel Pro 8
The protective panel that forms most of the CaseBorne housing’s armoring is loaded with smartly executed contours. A sunken ring is in its center, precisely cut to provide space for the MagSafe ring. As you’d expect from such a rugged product, it’s made from durable polycarbonate and lined with shock-absorbing TPU. By the way, the entire package is made out of recycled materials.
Source: dbrand
dbrand Grip for Pixel 8 Pro
Dbrand skins have long been a favorite, especially the Pixel-exclusive TMNP (Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels) — and for the Pixel 8 Pro, the Grip case has gotten another major upgrade: MagSafe support. The Pixel 8 Pro might've missed the boat for Qi2 support, but even being able to use magnetic phone grips and wallet opens up the Grip case to so many options.
Torras Pstand for Pixel 8 Pro$33 $50 Save $17
The Torras Pstand is an interesting Pixel 8 Pro case. Apart from housing a dedicated kickstand, it has built-in MagSafe-style magnets to make it compatible with many magnetic accessories, including wireless chargers. The case is also quite sturdy and includes air cushioning to deliver superior 12-feet drop protection. Plus, you get raised edges, a translucent back, and precise cutouts.
Source: Tudia
Tudia MergeGrip for Pixel 8 Pro$26 $30 Save $4
On top of the crucial ring of magnets to transform your Pixel 8 Pro into a MagSafe-compatible phone, the Tudia MergeGrip also packs impressive protection. Dual layers of polycarbonate and TPU are the core of Tudia's ToughRhino protection, which can withstand drops of up to 4 feet. The case is simple yet attractive and available in a range of lovely pastels.
Just because you want to add the convenience of MagSafe doesn't mean you should skimp on protection. After all, the primary role of any case should be to keep your expensive electronics safe and unshattered. With that in mind, we chose cases that combined MagSafe functionality with rugged protection, including some with additional screen protectors for maximum coverage.
Our top pick from Tauri is a great example. It provides military-grade protection and comes with a TPU screen protector, and the transparent polycarbonate lets Google's design work shine. For a little more, the Moment case combines a suede-like Japanese microfiber exterior with internal air pockets to absorb shocks and impacts and prevent scratches. Or, for a simple, attractive case, the Ltezixal case includes shockproof bumpers at each corner while swathing your phone in soft PU leather.