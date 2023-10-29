Among the various case options on the market, a kickstand case is an excellent way to enhance your Pixel 8 Pro experience, as it adds to the phone's functionality and makes it more convenient to use. So here are our handpicked recommendations for the best Google Pixel 8 Pro kickstand cases.

Google’s 2023 flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro , is here and has already replaced its predecessor among our best Android phone recommendations . But like the Pixel 7 Pro , it’s a glass sandwich, making it vulnerable to damage. So if you're shelling out over $1000 on a new phone, investing in a case for protection is wise.

The CaseBorne Protective Case for the Pixel 8 Pro is much like the OtterBox Defender but costs less and has a couple of extra goodies. For example, it has MagSafe-style magnets for attaching magnetic accessories. There is also a built-in screen protector for 360-degree protection. Plus, you will be happy to know it’s made from 100% recycled materials. But more importantly, its five-layer construction allows it to withstand drops from as high as 21 feet.

Lonli was initially known for its leather cases, but the company is now experimenting with other case materials, such as polycarbonate, used in its JIC case. Available in Matte Black and Clear versions, the Lonli JIC has integrated MagSafe-style magnets that also double as a kickstand. So you can not only use a magnetic charger or wallet but also place your phone at the perfect angle for watching videos or calling someone.

Apart from the Tough Armor case, Spigen offers a clear case with a built-in kickstand in the Slim Armor Essential S. It’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to hide the design or color of their Pixel 8 Pro but still wants protection. The kickstand sits flush with the back of the case. Despite its slim design, the case is quite durable and includes air cushions for drop protection. Plus, the scratch-resistant polycarbonate will keep the phone looking like new.

With its integrated cardholder, this kickstand case for the Pixel 8 Pro allows you to ditch your wallet. It can hold up to 3-4 cards and some cash. The semi-automatic sliding nature of the cardholder makes it seamless to remove or put your credit, debit, and ID cards. The Damda Glide Hybrid is also excellent at protection thanks to its TPU body and metal base bar. Unfortunately, it won’t work with your wireless charger.

The Torras Pstand is an interesting Pixel 8 Pro case. Apart from housing a dedicated kickstand, it has built-in MagSafe-style magnets to make it compatible with many magnetic accessories, including wireless chargers. The case is also quite sturdy and includes air cushioning to deliver superior 12-feet drop protection. Plus, you get raised edges, a translucent back, and precise cutouts.

Available in four colors, the Rugged Cover from FNTCase is a great, affordable option for the Pixel 8 Pro owners. One of its biggest highlights is the sliding camera protector that will keep the camera bar free from scratches, scrapes, and other mishaps. It also comes with a kickstand and has an industrial design. Plus, you get grippy sides to avoid accidental drops. Last but not least, FNTCase bundles a free tempered glass screen protector with the case.

OtterBox is no stranger to rugged cases, and its offerings are known to offer top-notch protection. So, if you want a rugged case with a built-in holster clip and kickstand, it’s hard to go wrong with the OtterBox Defender. It’s expensive but includes some extra goodies you won’t find in other cases. For example, it features a cover to ensure your USB-C port doesn’t get clogged with lint, dust, or dirt.

The Spigen Tough Armor is one of the company’s most popular smartphone cases, and for good reason. It’s a rugged case with a built-in kickstand for hands-free media consumption and video calls. It’s also available in four colors, including the Rose Gold pictured here. In other highlights, the unique lifted tunnel design of the case ensures the earpiece sound is not muffled, and it’s fully compatible with most wireless chargers.

Protection and convenience

Kickstand cases are pretty convenient if you often watch content or make video calls on your phone. As you'd expect, given the Pixel 8 Pro is a flagship smartphone, there's no shortage of fantastic cases on the market. We particularly like the Spigen Tough Armor. It comes from a trusted brand with a history of producing top-notch accessories. It’s excellent at protecting the phone and is available in four colors.

You can go for the OtterBox Defender if you want even more protection and have the budget to spare. It includes a port cover to keep the USB-C port clean and a holster clip that doubles as a kickstand. But it’s expensive.

Value-conscious buyers will like the FNTCase Rugged Cover. It comes in five colors, costs under $15, and is supplied with a free tempered glass screen protector. The cover also includes a sliding rear camera protector.

Now that your case shopping is sorted, it’s a good idea to pick a Pixel 8 Pro screen protector if your case doesn’t already include one. You can also check out our accessory recommendations for the newest Pixel.