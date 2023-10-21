It's a slam dunk decision, especially if you’re the active type, to acquire a heavy-duty case to preserve that polished aluminum frame and glass rear panel’s pristine looks. Sporting Fort Knox levels of resilience, the following cases are built to excel in all kinds of challenging conditions.

Time will tell whether the Google Pixel 8 Pro has what it takes to be a real game-changer. The boost to its capabilities over the last generation’s model suggests potential, with a substantial bump in optics and tensor-driven intelligence dominating the features list. Even though it's hard, we’re going to move our focus away from its specs and focus instead on the curvier chassis, which is made out of a matte glass substance that's sure to attract scratches.

The protective panel that forms most of the CaseBorne housing’s armoring is loaded with smartly executed contours. A sunken ring is in its center, precisely cut to provide space for the MagSafe ring. As you’d expect from such a rugged product, it’s made from durable polycarbonate and lined with shock-absorbing TPU. By the way, the entire package is made out of recycled materials.

A tiny pattern of grouped geometric islands fill the FNTCase panel with a grip-enhancing texture. So, if you have a grip gaffe, you’re far more likely to pull off a save when you’ve got this extra traction handy. Moving on, the built-up layers of the case all assume different roles, such as providing grip, screen protection, and rebuffing impacts with raised edges around the camera strip. Did we mention that it comes in 10 different colors, too?

You’ll sometimes pay a little more for OtterBox accessories, but this is a recognized brand with a stellar reputation for drop protection. Sleek and slender, the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case checks every box and is a trusted choice for safeguarding your device. It meets military standards when drop-tested, is easy to install, and uses a raised-edge design that protects the device cameras and screen.

Known for being fully compatible with MagSafe, magnets get things rolling with the quick click-into-place alignment of your wireless charger. Aside from its magnetic charm, this Poetic Guardian case is crystal clear and built for ease of use. Besides a stunning appearance, a black layer of soft TPU frames the PC panel and the included screen protector. In the center of that scratch-resistant panel, a MagSafe ring awaits connection.

Dropping in as the ultimate grippy choice for butterfingered device owners, the rugged construction of this UAG case zeroes in on hand-to-case traction. Its exterior surface is textured and ruggedized to slip naturally into your hand to prevent fumbles. With raised protective edges, a slim and heavy-duty TPU sleeve, and a light composite build, this case won’t ever let you down.

Shock-absorbing TPU accents on the chassis provide a safety net of drop protection, and the rest of the shell is made of toughened plastic. Forming all-round defensive flare at a low cost, there’s even an included screen protector, a transparent panel made of transparent PET. In addition to its defensive capabilities, there’s also a built-in magnetic ring holder and a large sliding panel that glides smoothly to cover the camera bar.

A burly holster clip is secured to this OtterBox Defender Series case. It clamps your Pixel 8 Pro to your belt, and occasional nosedive from your phone shouldn’t be an issue when this premium shell has been built to meet military drop standards. Only after taking it for a spin do you realize the belt clip is a kickstand, too. Incidentally, OtterBox protective cases are eco-friendly, as they use recycled plastics.

This sturdy little number from Spigen wraps your Pixel Pro 8 in a lean, mean, PC-toughened hard shell. Under that shell, impact foam absorbs shock, so forget about drop anxieties. Completing the design, the Spigen Tough Armor Case has raised edges, corner-set air cushions, and a kickstand, all of which work together to enhance its defensive mojo. It’s also available in 4 stylish colors.

A stellar phone needs stellar protection

You've been smart enough to pick a Google Pixel 8 Pro out of an ocean full of lesser products, so don't stop now. Not to mix metaphors, but don’t fumble the ball at the final yard. This phone is packed with the latest and greatest processor, a beating heart of cutting-edge technology that's built to elevate mobile living in every conceivable way. Yet it's not immune to the rough-and-tumble aspects of that life, so give your Pixel 8 Pro the protection it deserves with a heavy-duty case as well as a screen protector.

For heavy-duty living, a corresponding hard-wearing protective case is recommended. Only words like “heavy-duty” and “hard living” seem to imply something that's bulky, even ugly, but that’s not necessarily true with modern materials in the mix.

The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases

Our best overall recommendation is the Spigen Tough Armor, a slim shell filled with impact foam and attractive TPU accents. The same can be said for the cheaper but equally tough PUSHIMEI, graced in rugged plastic and a full-protection slide cover over the phone camera. Rugged, yes, but still slim and easy to pocket.

If your goal is minimalism and a confident grip, check out the plain but deceptively strong looks of the Urban Armor Gear case. It features grip-enhanced textures and a streamlined appearance. Much the same can be said for the FNTCASE, with its tightly grouped textured geometric motif, which delivers enough grip to bring confidence to the clumsiest phone owner. As for MagSafe compatibility, your needs aren't ignored. There's the transparent Guardian MagPro Series from Poetic and the previously mentioned CaseBorne.

Consider investing in a heavy-duty Google Pixel 8 Pro case expressly built for strong usage. Even if your lifestyle isn't one long, non-stop action movie, you never know when you might accidentally drop your phone. Trust us — we've seen some crazy phone mishaps! And if it looks good, too, that's just the icing on a very attractive cake.